How To Teach A Child About Disabilities, According To Moms & Kids With Disabilities

“I'm a mom with a disability parenting three kids with different disabilities. One thing [my son] and I do is give presentations to his class. I did that as a teen, too. He's done them in kindergarten, first grade, and to a Boy Scout Troop who was doing a sensitivity badge. He walked in on his brother's troop trying out wheelchairs — which is a cub scout badge requirement. He was so offended that they were ‘trying on my disability’ that he walked into the room and told the den leader they should be talking to him instead of playing in wheelchairs. She invited him to give a talk at the next meeting. We do it in conjunction with Marfan Awareness Month, actually.

I think one of the most important ways to raise awareness is by educating and empowering my child. By 3, he could tell me what all his medications were for. At 6, he was giving his first presentation. We were in California for the Marfan National Conference last week and he got asked by a store owner what he was in town for. Julian told them he was in town for the Marfan Conference and gave them his ‘elevator speech’ about the syndrome.

I let him call the shots on answering invasive questions, too. We were out last week and a kid, maybe 10, came up to me and wanted to know why Julian was in a wheelchair. I asked Julian if he wanted to answer, and he did. I would want other parents to know disability isn't shameful. It's OK to ask questions, or for your kids to ask questions. At the same time, be OK with not getting an answer. People with disabilities exist to live their lives, not to educate. But most of us are willing to educate most of the time. I think timing is part of it, too. Like, are you interrupting the person to ask your question? There's a difference in asking someone you're talking to, or who doesn't seem busy, and asking someone who is clearly otherwise engaged, and think about how you'd feel if you were asked that question. I'm usually an, ‘ask me anything and I won't be offended’ person.

I also think awareness needs to be sensitive to our kids. So you know, I share stuff during Autism Awareness Month, but I'm not sharing videos of my kid's meltdowns online. He has a right to privacy. I have kids who are cognitively able to tell me what I can and can't post, but if your kid can't it doesn't mean you need to share everything in the name of ‘awareness.’ Comes back to us not existing to educate.”