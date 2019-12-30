Prince William, who's second in line for the royal throne behind his father Prince Charles, got engaged to his longtime girlfriend, Catherine Middleton, on Nov. 16, 2020. The couple, who were both 28 years old at the time, got engaged while on vacation in Africa, according to ABC News. They were both incredibly excited, and a little nervous at the time, especially since their upcoming marriage meant their lives would change forever.

"We're sort of like ducks, very calm on the surface with little feet going under the water," Prince William said during their first televised interview as an engaged couple. "But uh no, it's been really exciting because we've been talking about it for a very long time so for us, it's a real relief and it's been really nice to be able to tell everybody."

The couple's official engagement photos, shot by Mario Testino, formally captured them as soon-to-be married couple.