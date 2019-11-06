It's officially been six months since Meghan Markle and Prince Harry welcomed their royal bundle of joy, little Archie Harrison, and what an exciting six months it's been, my friends. We've seen Prince Harry test out some dad jokes, we've seen the Duchess of Sussex dance around with her baby boy, and we've seen Archie giggle with Desmond Tutu. Whew... I know what you're thinking, baby Archie's first six months on this planet have been busy. Since May, Markle and Prince Harry's son has stolen hearts all across the globe, so in honor of his half birthday today, let's celebrate this royal cutie by revisiting some of his most adorable moments thus far.

Markle gave birth to her baby boy on May 6, with the couple taking to Instagram to make the official announcement, which shared that both of she and Archie were "healthy and well." Prince Harry gave an impromptu press conference to journalists shortly after his son's birth and could barely contain his excitement and sense of awe. "It's been the most amazing experience I could ever possibly imagine," he said at the time. "How any woman does what they do is beyond comprehension, but we're both absolutely thrilled and so grateful to the love and support from everybody out there. It's been amazing."

Two days later, the couple and their newborn made their first public appearance as a family in front of cameras at Windsor Castle. "It's magic. It's pretty amazing. And here I have the two best guys in the world, so I'm really happy," Markle told reporters. Moments after the interview, the couple took to Instagram to share a family photo and properly announce his name for the first time: Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor.

In the weeks following, Markle and Prince Harry enjoyed spending as much time as possible with their little one, while they both took their respective maternity and paternity leave from their official royal duties, as Vanity Fair reported. But they weren't completely off the grid; just six days after Markle gave birth, she celebrated her first Mother's Day and shared a photo of her son's tiny feet in her hands.

Later in May, according to Town & Country, Prince Harry visited Oxford Children's Hospital where he reportedly told well wishers that "he couldn't imagine life without Archie." And from there, it just gets sweeter and sweet.

One Month Of Baby Archie

Nearly a month later, Prince Harry celebrated his first Father's Day and the couple used this special day to share their first photo of Archie's sweet little face, though it was partially concealed by Prince Harry's hand.

Baby Archie Celebrates His Christening (& A Polo Match!) At 2 Months Old

Archie's first summer brought on another major moment — his christening — where he was photographed with his extended family for the first time. Archie was christened in a private ceremony at Windsor Castle on July 6 (the same day he turned 2 months old, by the way), with many of the details surrounding it kept hush hush, including who the couple chose to be his godparents. But the Duke and Duchess of Sussex graciously shared two gorgeous photos from the day on their joint Instagram account: one of Archie with his extended family, the other with his parents, showcasing his adorably chubby cheeks.

And just days later, on July 10, as TIME reported, Archie made his first public outing at a polo match to cheer on Prince Harry with his mom.

In photos taken from the event, Archie's cousins — Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis — can be seen hanging around the little boy and just having so much fun on their playdate.

Baby Archie Gets His First Passport Stamp At 3 Months Old

The next month the family took some time off, reportedly jetting away to southern France (and got some new stamps on Archie's passport) where they celebrated Markle's birthday on Aug. 4, according to People. Getting some rest was necessary, because the family had a big month ahead of them.

Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Bring Archie On His First Royal Tour At 4 Months Old

In late September, Archie joined his parents for their first official royal trip to South Africa, according to CNN. While there, Archie made his first official royal appearance, when he was able to join his parents for a meeting with Archbishop Desmond Tutu, the BBC reported.

At 4 months old, Archie's personality was on full display in front of the cameras. "He's an old soul," Markle said of her son, the BBC reported. "I think he's used to it," Prince Harry added.

In the ITV documentary, Harry & Meghan: An African Journey, which documented the couple's trip, they explained that Archie "found his voice" in South Africa, according to The Daily Express. "We thought he was happy before!" Markle said in the documentary. "He is the happiest here, just so chatty the past two days." And Prince Harry noted, "He was bouncing up and down, making more noise than he's ever made, and he's smiling all the time."

Prince Harry Confirms, At 5 Months Old, Archie Is Also A Ginger

Not only is Archie showing more of his personality as he gets older, but his physical features are also becoming more pronounced and it's becoming clear who he resembles most. In fact, on Oct. 15, during an official appearance at the WellChild awards in London, Markle and Prince Harry confirmed to one well-wisher that Archie has red hair, just like his dad.

And now that Archie is officially 6 months old, royal watchers can only hope that Markle and Prince Harry's little guy continues to show more of that super sweet personality (and hopefully we get a glimpse of red hair, too.)