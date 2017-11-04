The Perfect Thanksgiving Plate To Induce Labor, Because Why Not Eat Your Way To Contractions

If you've reached the full-term mark in your pregnancy, then there are three things you are most likely wondering. One, will you ever see your feet again? Two, can you really get any bigger? And three, what is the perfect Thanksgiving plate to induce labor?

OK, so that last one might not be entirely true, but now that I have you thinking about it, you probably wouldn't mind knowing, right? I mean, chances are likely you've heard about some of the more popular foods and drinks — hot sauce, licorice, pineapple, red raspberry leaf tea — that can increase your chances of going into labor. But I say it's time we put a holiday spin on the contraction-inducing recipes with visions of mashed potatoes, herb-y stuffing, pancetta and sage muffins, and DIY pumpkin chai lattes. Because what can be wrong with finding reasons to go back for seconds? Forget "I'm eating for two" and instead go for "I'm trying to have a baby." No one will question your motives — promise.

Dig into these recipes for Thanksgiving day and check out the ones I've included for some post-Turkey Day inspiration. I mean, even if this list doesn't result in the arrival of your little one, at least you'll be in too much of a food coma to notice.

1 Roasted Turkey Unsplash While there is no conclusive evidence between tryptophan — an amino acid found in turkey, chicken, fish, eggs, and cheese — and labor, there is a study that shows the level of tryptophan is significantly higher post vaginal birth or cesarean section, according to Pediatric Research. Being a mathematical genius, it's my personal opinion that this could be an if-then situation, meaning loading up on the main event might cause the labor results you're seeking. I mean, it can't hurt to try, right?

2 Spicy Garlic Mashed Potatoes Giphy You've probably heard that spicy foods have been rumored to spark labor contractions, so it would seem that these Spicy Garlic Mashed Potatoes from Purposefull Life would be the perfect side if you're looking to speed things along. The recipe's dash of crushed red pepper might be just the kick your body needs to get things moving.

3 Quinoa-Stuffed Eggplant With A Roasted Garlic Raita Courtesy of Adventures In Cooking It might not seem like the most likely Thanksgiving ingredient, but you're a full-term pregnant woman who is looking to get things going, so we dare someone to challenge you. After all, eggplant has long been touted as a key ingredient in helping women go into labor. One Georgia restaurant even swears by its eggplant parmesan's ability to induce contractions. That's why I say this Quinoa-Stuffed Eggplant With A Roasted Garlic Raita from Adventures In Cooking is a necessary side dish in your Thanksgiving spread.

4 Stuffing With Parsley, Sage, Rosemary, & Thyme Giphy A quick search of tricks for getting things moving in the labor department shows that thyme — a popular stuffing ingredient — can aid in speeding things up. So I am majorly pulling for you with this recipe from Amanda's Cookin' for Stuffing With Parsley, Sage, Rosemary, and Thyme.

5 Hummingbird Cake With Pineapple Courtesy of Bakerella Every Thanksgiving dessert table calls for something with pineapple, right? OK, maybe not, but who is going to complain when they see this Hummingbird Cake from Bakerella. Plus, pineapple has long been boasted as a top ingredient for inducing labor because its bromelain is said to soften the connective tissue of the cervix, according to Today's Parent. That means this cake is a must for your Thanksgiving spread.

6 Pancetta & Sage Stuffing Muffins Courtesy of A Cozy Kitchen If one day of stuffing wasn't enough, then consider whipping up these Pancetta and Sage Stuffing Muffins from A Cozy Kitchen for an extra dose of labor-enducing thyme. I mean, even if the thyme doesn't do the trick, then the sheer bliss of consuming one of these babies probably will.

7 Cinnamon & Spice Sweet Potato Bread Courtesy of Averie Cooks Like the Spicy Garlic Mashed potatoes above, this Cinnamon and Spice Sweet Potato Bread from Averie Cooks packs just the right amount of cinnamon, ginger, allspice, and cloves to drum up a little bit of labor action. Plus, it's the perfect addition to a Thanksgiving Day brunch. Bonus? Your house will smell amazing when your contractions kick in.