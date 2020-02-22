Romper
DisneyMusicVEVO/YouTube

When Will 'Frozen 2' Be On Disney+? Anna, Elsa & Olaf Will Be There Soon Enough

By Casey Suglia
Share

Like so many families, "Let It Go" has probably been playing on repeat for months in your home as we all wait for Frozen 2 to come to Disney+. Although there is not a specific release date set just yet for the beloved Frozen sequel, it's likely that Frozen 2 will be available to stream on Disney+ within a matter of months.

Frozen 2 first hit theaters on Nov. 22, 2019, so Disney fans have so far been waiting three long months for the movie to reach Disney+ — and you'll have to hang tight for a little longer. According to The Hollywood Reporter, there will likely be "around a seven month wait" between the time movies are released in theaters and when they come to Disney+. While Romper's request for comment from Disney regarding a potential release date was not immediately returned, a little math suggests Frozen 2 could be on Disney+ by June 2020, or sometime this summer, using The Hollywood Reporter's timeline estimate.

Toy Story 4 and its release on Disney+ could also point to when we'll see Frozen 2 on the streaming service. Toy Story 4 was released in theaters on June 21, 2019 and came to Disney+ on Feb. 5, 2020, roughly eight months later. If Frozen 2 follows suit, that could mean the movie will be on Disney+ by July 2020.

Walt Disney Animation Studios on YouTube

If summer feels too far away, there is one way you can watch Frozen 2 now: Buy it. The movie is currently available to purchase on iTunes for $19.99 and on Amazon Prime, also for $19.99. Additionally, you can rent Frozen 2 at Redbox kiosks starting on Feb. 28.

In the meantime, you can continue to stream the first Frozen, watch the 22-minute short film Olaf's Frozen Adventure on Disney+, and listen to Frozen 2's hit song "Into The Unknown" again and again to get your magical Elsa fix.