Like so many families, "Let It Go" has probably been playing on repeat for months in your home as we all wait for Frozen 2 to come to Disney+. Although there is not a specific release date set just yet for the beloved Frozen sequel, it's likely that Frozen 2 will be available to stream on Disney+ within a matter of months.

Frozen 2 first hit theaters on Nov. 22, 2019, so Disney fans have so far been waiting three long months for the movie to reach Disney+ — and you'll have to hang tight for a little longer. According to The Hollywood Reporter, there will likely be "around a seven month wait" between the time movies are released in theaters and when they come to Disney+. While Romper's request for comment from Disney regarding a potential release date was not immediately returned, a little math suggests Frozen 2 could be on Disney+ by June 2020, or sometime this summer, using The Hollywood Reporter's timeline estimate.

Toy Story 4 and its release on Disney+ could also point to when we'll see Frozen 2 on the streaming service. Toy Story 4 was released in theaters on June 21, 2019 and came to Disney+ on Feb. 5, 2020, roughly eight months later. If Frozen 2 follows suit, that could mean the movie will be on Disney+ by July 2020.

Walt Disney Animation Studios on YouTube

If summer feels too far away, there is one way you can watch Frozen 2 now: Buy it. The movie is currently available to purchase on iTunes for $19.99 and on Amazon Prime, also for $19.99. Additionally, you can rent Frozen 2 at Redbox kiosks starting on Feb. 28.

In the meantime, you can continue to stream the first Frozen, watch the 22-minute short film Olaf's Frozen Adventure on Disney+, and listen to Frozen 2's hit song "Into The Unknown" again and again to get your magical Elsa fix.