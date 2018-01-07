Who Did Emma Watson Bring To The Golden Globes? Marai Larasi Is Extremely Inspiring

On Sunday, Jan. 7, a handful of Hollywood's finest walked the Golden Globes red carpet with social justice activists as a way to show solidarity with women everywhere. And while you might not have recognized who Emma Watson brought to the 2018 Golden Globes, you should definitely learn all about her. Which was supposedly the purpose of the gesture.

Watson walked the red carpet with Marai Larasi, the executive director of Imkaan (UK), which is a leading Black-feminist network organization with members in England, Wales and Scotland. Larasi is also co-chair of the End Violence Against Women Coalition, which is one of the largest organizations fighting violence against women and young girls, according to Hollywood Life.

No offense to all of the actresses or anything, but Larasi's resume is mindblowing. Not only does she chair those major organizations, she was also named one of the most influential LGBTQ women in the world on the 2013 World Pride Power List. She was also profiled on the United Nation's Women's website. There, she said:

I have been working on ending violence against women for 23 years. BME [Black and minority ethnic] women have always been central to my practice. Even before I had the language to describe ‘intersectionality,' I somehow understood that the journeys of BME women and girls were being shaped by exclusion and marginalization in different ways to our counterparts.

