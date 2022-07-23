Along with all of the other ups and downs that breastfeeding can bring, a clogged milk duct is one of many things that can derail your nursing journey. Though it’s a common breastfeeding problem, sometimes it takes a creative solution — like the vibration from an electric toothbrush, lactation massager or personal pleasure tool — to get the milk flowing again. (Yes, you read that right!) If you’re considering using a vibrator on clogged milk ducts, you’re not alone and yes, there is a proper way to do it.

Is it safe to use a vibrator on clogged milk ducts?

It is safe to use a vibrator on clogged milk ducts, according to international board-certified lactation consultant (IBCLC) and Motif Medical Lactation Director, Ashley Georgakopoulos. “It’s a helpful tool, in fact, and gentle,” she tells Romper.

The one caveat of using a vibrator to safely unclog a blocked milk duct is that you have to be gentle when you do it. It’s important to “avoid applying a lot of pressure to the breast with the vibrator,” Rebecca Costello, an IBCLC and owner of In the Flow Lactation, tells Romper.

Costello explains that this also applies when using your hands or other tools to massage a clogged duct. “We now discourage very aggressive massage to clear plugged ducts, as it can cause further complications,” says Costello. Moms should try to “use the amount of pressure you might use when petting a cat,” she adds.

Is it fast and effective to use a vibrator on clogged milk ducts?

Using a vibrator on clogged milk ducts can be effective at dislodging the blockage and helping restore milk flow to the nipple. “The concept behind using a vibrator (or any vibrating tool) to help clear a plugged duct is that the vibration helps to break up thickened/coagulated breastmilk in the duct, which aids in clearing it,” Chrisie Rosenthal, an IBCLC with The Lactation Network, tells Romper.

Anecdotally, stories online about using electric toothbrushes to loosen clogs in milk ducts have circulated for some time. It sounds kind of odd, but as it turns out, even La Leche League International notes that the vibrations from an electric toothbrush can help with blocked ducts.

“For years parents with plugged ducts were advised to use the back of an electric toothbrush, then vibration tools specifically meant for breasts came on the market, and many parents have found those products very helpful,” says Rosenthal.

If the Amazon reviews are any indication, products like the LaVie Lactation Massager are actually extremely helpful for nursing parents. “I hesitated to purchase this because I thought it would just be a cheap vibrating back massager with a big price tag because the word ‘lactation’ was involved. I'm happy to say that this is NOT the case,” one reviewer wrote. “I love this massager! Sure, it vibrates like a simple and cheap back massager, but there is something special about the shape and the material that it is made from. These elements make it work perfectly for massaging while pumping.”

“The other option is to use a vibrator, back, or hand massager,” Rosenthal adds. “Often parents already have these at home, and don't require an extra purchase.” Can I get a round of applause for this? Breastfeeding is not free, friends.

As strange as it may sound, your trusty for-pleasure vibrator is a perfectly acceptable and effective tool to use to dislodge a clog. Just make sure to clean sex toys very well before and after. One amazing Reddit thread even details how one mom used a vibrator on a clogged duct thanks to her husband. A new vibrator was his post-birth gift to her, but when she got a clogged milk duct, the new sex toy came in extra handy.

How to use a vibrator for clogged milk ducts

Georgakopoulos instructs nursing parents to apply the vibrator “around the area that the known clog is located,” to help unblock milk ducts, but adds that “an extra tip would be to massage/vibrate on the side of the knot closest to the nipple.”

“Most clogs felt are backed up milk, with the clog being closest to the side it would otherwise express. Vibrating there will help to break it up,” Georgakopoulos explains.

Costello suggests experimenting with different methods to see what works best for you when using a vibrator on a clogged duct. “You can hold the vibrator in one place before or during nursing or pumping, or gently run it over the spot,” she suggests. “Everyone's body is different and may respond differently.”

Again, you want to be gentle when using a vibrator on clogged milk ducts. “Do not overuse vibration, or use it aggressively on a high level,” Rosenthal cautions. “Too much vibration could lead to interior swelling inside the breast, exacerbating the issue. Use of a vibrating tool should not cause swelling or pain.”

For especially stubborn clogs, additional steps can be taken to get relief. Try a warm compress, and try different nursing positions with your baby to ease your discomfort and dislodge the clog. Professional intervention may be necessary, depending on how many clogs ducts you experience and how often.

“Some physical therapists offer ultrasound therapy for blocked ducts — a ‘level up’ from your vibrator at home and a service that is helpful for some people,” Costello tells Romper. “Some IBCLCs, massage therapists, and other health care providers also offer massage therapy services for blocked ducts and can teach you how to better clear your plugged ducts in the future. If you are getting recurrent plugs, it's important to see an IBCLC who can help you identify possible reasons this might be occurring and work on fixing them.”

Even though your vibrator can be a helpful tool, when in doubt, it’s always a good idea to reach out to a professional for help with a clogged milk duct.

Sources interviewed:

Rebecca Costello, IBCLC, MPH, In the Flow Lactation

Ashley Georgakopoulos, IBCLC and Motif Medical Lactation Director

Chrisie Rosenthal, IBCLC with The Lactation Network