The Addams Family has always been iconic, but Wednesday Addams has truly been the character to shine over the last few decades. From Christina Ricci’s portrayal in the ‘90s Addams Family movies to Jenna Ortega taking on the role in the Netflix series Wednesday, she’s pretty much become the spooky “it” girl... and Mattel has noticed. The brand — also known for icons like Barbie, Little People, and Monster High — is taking that Wednesday energy into a whole new collection featuring the Addams family’s only daughter. And, specifically, Jenna Ortega’s portrayal of her.

While an entire Monster High doll collection (featuring the Nevermore Academy uniforms) inspired by Wednesday is on the way, it’s the Fisher-Price Little People Collector Wednesday set I’m most excited about. Little People has been building out these collector sets for a while now, and they often feature classic television shows, from The Office to Golden Girls and Schitt’s Creek, so it makes sense they’d give them the Wednesday spin.

The Fisher-Price Little People Collector Wednesday set comes in clear packaging with a background featuring scenes from Nevermore Academy, so if you want to just place the whole item on display, it looks very cool. Inside are four figurines: Wednesday Addams with Thing, Enid Sinclair, Marilyn Thornhill, and The Hyde Monster. And while they all look exactly like their Netflix counterparts, they also have that Little People treatment of cute little arms sticking out to the sides. (But don’t worry, Wednesday still has her teen angst face on.)

You can find the set now at Walmart, Amazon, and other major retailers for a regular price of $24.99. While this looks to be the only Little People drop (so far) of Wednesday, Mattel does have an entire Monster High collection and hopefully more to come as Season 2 of the show kicks off.

Whether you keep these little guys all nice and cozy in their boxes or break them open to play is up to you. The set is “rated” for kids ages 14 and up, but if you’re not too precious about them, don’t underestimate letting your toddler pop Wednesday and Thing into their Fisher-Price Little People tractor for a ride through the mud. In my own toddler’s playroom, you can find Sophia, Blanche, Dorothy, and Rose all hanging out in Elsa and Anna’s castle with some Little People farm animals and a Little People version of Rosa Parks. Which is kind of the dream, right?

The Mattel Wednesday collection is available now, so get to dancing.