All The New Year’s Eve TV Specials To Watch To Ring In 2023

What is New Year’s Eve without watching the ball drop? From New York and Miami to Disneyland, aside from the festive TV episodes, the 2022 New Year’s Eve shows bringing in the new year are always spectacular to watch, whether it’s from our TVs or if you’re lucky enough, in person!

Last year one of the most famous NYE specials, Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve, celebrated 50 years and the festivities continue at Cinderella castle. Down south, the country music capital of the nation will be lighting up their signature musical note to bring in 2023. And on South Beach, a signature girls’ night with a pop star and music icon is also going to be a family affair. The CNN crew is also getting in on the action with a few sober, responsible changes this year.

Nonetheless, no matter where you watch the ball drop, prepare to look forward to live performances from your favorite artists, and all of the hilarious and viral New Year’s Eve moments, without leaving the comfort of your home.

Below are at least five New Year’s Eve specials airing on Dec. 31 you can tune in to as we prepare to go out with the old and in with the new!

Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2023 Ryan Seacrest returns to host the iconic New Year’s Eve party in New York City. Also joining him will be his co-hosts: Liza Koshy, Jessie James Decker, Billy Porter, D-Nice, and Ciara. Last year, millions celebrated the 50th anniversary of Rockin’ Eve, but this year’s celebrations will have a bit of pixie dust on it. Disneyland will be the inaugural host destination. Performances will include Halle Bailey who will sing her rendition of Janet Jackson’s “Together Again”, Shaggy, Wiz Khalifa, Maddie & Tae and The Tantrums. The festivities are also going back to Puerto Rico with Roselyn Sanchez as co-host and the finalists in the POWERBALL First Millionaire of the Year returns for the first time since 2019, for a chance to win $1 million! Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2023 will air on ABC on Saturday, Dec. 31 starting at 8 p.m. EST. and will keep ringing in 2023 until 2 a.m. EST. You can watch it live on TV or on the ABC website and app.

New Year’s Live: Nashville’s Big Bash CBS If you are a country music lover, this NYE celebration is for you. Tune into the party in Nashville with Grammy-award-winning, country stars Jimmie Allen and Elle King will host, along with Entertainment Tonight’s Rachel Smith. There will be fireworks and instead of a ball, there will be a Nashville Music Note Drop at midnight. The 50+ lineup of performances will include Brooks&Dunn, the Zac Brown Band, and Kelsea Ballerini and take place across the city like Nashville’s Bicentennial Capitol Mall State Park. New Year’s Live: Nashville’s Big Bash will air on Dec. 31 starting at 8 p.m. EST on CBS. It will also be available to stream live and on-demand on Paramount+.

Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party It’s a family affair! Miley Cyrus will be with her godmother Dolly Parton, in Miami bringing in the new year. The Hannah Montana alum announced the broadcast in a promo video released by NBC. Cyrus sat with Parton sat at a table adorned with champagne glasses in the video. “Miley’s New Year’s Eve is about getting glamourous and dressing your best,” the 30-year-old said. “Well, we do that every day. Don’t we, Miley?,” Parton replied. Miley smiled, “You taught me well.” The first Miley NYE party took place last year. The singer was joined by Pete Davidson. “The inaugural Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party was an unqualified success and we know this year’s show will be just as spectacular, with plenty of surprises and lots of fun,” NBCUniversal exec Jen Neal said. “We can’t wait to get the party started.” Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party will air live on NBC on Dec. 31 from 10:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. EST.

CNN’s New Year Eve’s Live CNN Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen will be in New York City’s Time Square co-hosting CNN’s New Year’s Eve Live. Performances and appearances will include Usher, Kevin Hart, Ellie Goulding, Patti LaBelle, REO Speedwagon, Nick Cannon, Jenifer Lewis, John Stamos, Tenacious D’s Jack Black, and Kyle Gass, Jean Smart, Cheri Oteri, Ava Max, and more. At 12:30 a.m. ET/PT, Don Lemmon will take it over from New Orleans to help the Central Time Zone bring in the new year. Normally the hosts and correspondents would toast a glass and down a few shots at midnight, but this year, the network has halted that practice. CNN’s chairman Chris Licht has banned talent from drinking on-air and said he felt on-camera drinking eroded the credibility of the brand and “damaged the respectability they may enjoy among viewers.” Needless to say, every host in this special will be going into 2023 sober. Watch CNN Year Eve’s Live starting on Saturday, Dec. 31 at 8 p.m. EST on CNN, Hulu + Live Tv and Sling TV.

Univisions’ Así Sonó El 2022 El Gordo y la Flaca host Raúl de Molina and Nuestra Belleza Latina alum Alejandra Espinoza will be co-hosting, along with Clarissa Molina and Borja Voces from New York, Lili Estefan, Omar Chaparro, and Karina Banda from Los Angeles, Roberto Hernández from Puerto Rico, and Galilea Montijo from Mexico. There will also be a recap of this year’s Premio Lo Nuestro and Premios Juventud awards. Performances will include Daddy Yankee, Gloria Estefan, Natti Natasha, Wisin y Yandel, Mau y Ricky, Camilo, Eva Luna, Gabriel Soto, and others. Watch Así Sonó El 2022 from 8 p.m.- 10 p.m. EST on Univision, followed by Feliz at 10 p.m. EST.

Are you shopping this New Year’s Eve? Check out which stores will be open from Target and Publix to Kohl’s and Trader Joe’s before tuning into all the fun specials airing this weekend. Happy New Year!