Amy Schumer has a new stand-up special called Emergency Contact coming to Netflix next month and it’s expected to cover a whole lot of parenting territory with her signature irreverent sense of humor. After delivering her hilarious and brutally honest comedy special Growing about pregnancy and periods in 2019, we can’t wait to hear her takes on parenting a toddler, marriage, and anything else that inspired Emergency Contact . Here’s everything you need to know until it premieres.

Emergency Contact might be a reference to a joke she made on SNL.

Back in 2022, Amy Schumer made a joke during her opening monologue during her Saturday Night Live hosting gig about the awkwardness of having sex once you are married. “It’s awkward having sex with your spouse. It is. Because, like, that’s your family. I have Thanksgiving with you. I lay out your sweaters. I can’t go down on you. You’re my emergency contact, for Christ’s sake,” Schumer joked.

Schumer has been married to chef Chris Fischer since 2018 and the couple welcomed their now 4-year-old son Gene in May 2019. The two have given her plenty of material for her stand-up gigs and Emergency Contact on Netflix promises to be more of the same.

Schumer directed Emergency Contact.

Emergency Contact is Schumer’s third stand-up special with Netflix. In 2017 she released The Leather Special on the streaming service, and in 2019 she released the Emmy-nominated special Growing, which she filmed while pregnant with her son Gene. In 2022, she also hosted Amy Schumer Presents: Parental Advisory featuring stand-up from fellow female comedians, but Emergency Contact is the first comedy special she has directed for Netflix. This special was filmed in the Orpheum Theatre in Los Angeles, and features more commentary taken from Schumer’s own life.

When does Amy Schumer’s new comedy special premiere?

Emergency Contact premieres on June 13 on Netflix. In the meantime, you can watch her sketch comedy series Inside Amy Schumer, which she brought back last year for a fifth season on Paramount+. You can also check out her series Life & Beth, which was inspired by her relationship with Fischer and her own family. It was a hit for Hulu and a second season is in the works.

Amy Schumer’s comedy continues to change and grow, and we should all give thanks to her family for giving her so much material. We’re the ones benefitting, after all.