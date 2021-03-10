“Baby Wildlife Warrior” will be here any day now! Over the past few months, Bindi Irwin has documented her pregnancy with photos and sweet updates on social media. From her nursery pics to adorable “bumpdates,” you can practically feel how excited the wildlife conservationist is to meet her little one.

Irwin and her husband Chandler Powell, who are expecting their first child together, a baby girl, have been actively keeping their fans and followers updated on Instagram since they first announced their big news in August. Irwin revealed that she was expecting a "baby wildlife warrior" while she was still in her first trimester, noting that she wanted her followers to be a part of the journey "from the beginning."

Irwin has also been open about how her late father, "Crocodile Hunter" Steve Irwin, is going to be a part of her daughter's life. "He would have been a good, good grandpa. Yeah, he really would have been," she told Entertainment Tonight's Lauren Zima during an interview in February. "I don't think we would have seen our daughter. He would've just whisked her away to the zoo and it would have been perfect. But it is so nice that we'll be able to introduce her to her grandfather through all of the documentaries."

Needless to say, the mom-to-be’s pregnancy updates have been adorable and heartfelt. After all, she does have a zoo full of animals to pose with in her photos.

A Reason To Celebrate

In honor of International Women’s Day, Irwin posed with her mom, Terri Irwin, while wearing a shirt that says “I’m A Wildlife Warrior” stretched over baby bump.

“‘Here’s to strong women,’” she captioned the snapshot, featuring the soon-to-be three generations of women in her family. “‘May we know them. May we be them. May we raise them.’”

Prepping The Nursery

Irwin shared a look inside her daughter's nursery on Instagram in January. The mom-to-be is taking her daughter's nickname of "baby wildlife warrior" seriously, decorating her nursery with adorable images of wildlife, flowers, and sweet little rabbits.

"Baby Wildlife Warrior is already so loved and we are eternally grateful," Irwin captioned the sweet shot of her nursery.

History Repeating

During her third trimester, Irwin recreated an adorable photo her mom took while pregnant with her brother, Robert, more than 15 years ago.

"Recreating a very special moment," she captioned the sweet shot.

So Much Love

Throughout the entire pregnancy, Powell has been a super supportive father-to-be. "Our little family," Powell commented on a photo, taken of the couple in January. "Baby and I both love you."

Not only has Irwin gotten love and support from her husband, but from her followers, too. "I thought I’d share a bumpdate with you. Thank you for the lovely comments and support on this remarkable journey," she wrote in the caption of her 26-week bump update.

Family Is Everything

Irwin's mom and brother have been such a strong support system throughout her pregnancy, too. Even if Robert accidentally referred to his sister as "massive" in a February interview with Australia's Sunrise on 7.

Her Daughter, On Camera

Over Thanksgiving weekend, Irwin posted a video from her latest ultrasound appointment, giving fans one of the first glimpses at her little one. "This is so exciting!" Irwin says to the camera. "Look at our daughter! She's so beautiful." Her husband, who took the video, agreed. "Oh my goodness, she is so beautiful," he says from behind the camera.

Halfway There

On Nov. 11, Irwin revealed to her followers that she was officially halfway through her pregnancy, making their daughter about the same size as "a recently hatched emu chick."

This also means her due date will likely be around the end of March or in early April of 2021.

She's Loving Maternity Style

Irwin revealed on Instagram that she has been loving her maternity jeans with that super comfortable waistband that stretches in the hips and belly. "Now that I know the comforts of maternity jeans, I don't think I'll ever be able to go back," she wrote in the caption of the photo.

Her daughter might also take after her in the style department one day. During a recent appearance on CBS' Sunday Morning, Irwin said that her daughter already has a khaki shirt — like the one she wears to work and the one made famous by her late father. "She has her very own khaki," Irwin said. "Because we always say that khaki is not just a color, it's an attitude."

Even The Animals Are Curious

Fans aren't the only people that are curious about Irwin's pregnancy. The mom-to-be revealed that the animals at the Australia Zoo are interested, too.

Irwin shared that the "animal family is excited" to meet their new addition next year. "Even Forest the giraffe is wondering what's happening!," she added.

Her Very First Bump Photo

Irwin shared her very first pregnancy bump photo, taken by her mom, to Instagram in early October. "Baby girl is doing great," she wrote at the time. "Every time we get an ultrasound she's incredibly energetic and always moving around."

In the same post, Irwin revealed that her daughter was about the same size "as a mountain pygmy-possum." Just a few weeks earlier, Irwin shared that her daughter was "about the same size as a hamster" at the beginning of the second trimester. In late September, their little one was comparable to the size of a "hatchling Aldabra tortoise" and "as healthy as can be."

The Moment She Found Out She Was Pregnant

Irwin revealed in September that when she found out she was going to be a mom "time stood still." "I took a test and ran into the kitchen where Chandler was making us tea," she revealed in the caption of an Instagram post.

"I started crying tears of pure joy and told my sweetheart husband that my test was positive," she added. "We were beaming while our adorable puppy Piggy sat on our feet wondering what was going on."

Her Pregnancy Announcement

Irwin revealed on Aug. 11 that she was expecting her first child and could not be more excited to share this news with the rest of the world.

"We couldn't wait to share the news as this beautiful little being has become the most important part of our lives," she wrote in the caption of her announcement. "Your support means the world to us. Please let us know your best advice and send good vibes and prayers to our sweetheart. Love and light."