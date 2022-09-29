From Hocus Pocus to Halloweentown, your favorite Halloween movie may be based on the state you live in, new data has revealed. A recently released report on each state’s most-searched favorite spooky, Halloween kids’ movies has found what families across the country will most likely be watching this October.

To identify each state’s most-Googled spooky movie, the team at USDish put together a list of kids’ Halloween movies rated PG or G, using an SEO firm to find the movies that had the highest keyword search ranking. From there, the company inputted the movie titles into Google Trends to find each state’s most searched movie. Here’s what the fun report found.

Halloween movies that made the list.

The top contender was 2002’s Scooby-Doo movie, which topped the list as the most-searched movie in 13 states. (Its newest version, SCOOB! got mixed reactions on Rotten Tomatoes and didn’t make the list.)

In second place was Tim Burton’s Coraline, which was found to be popular in 11 states. Classics Ghostbusters and Beetlejuice followed in third and fourth place. Other movies on the list included Hocus Pocus, which of course is a big hit in Massachusetts; Coco, which was found to be the top pick in New Mexico; ET and Halloweentown, which is Oregon’s top movie and fitting since the original movie was filmed in St. Helens, according to the report. Adam Sandler’s Hotel Transylvania also made the list. Finally, Gremlins was the least favorite movie overall.

Below is the entire list by state:

Alabama: Scooby-Doo

Alaska: Scooby-Doo

Arizona: Coraline

Arkansas: Beetlejuice

California: Coraline

Colorado: Beetlejuice

Connecticut: Hocus Pocus

Delaware: Beetlejuice

District of Columbia: The Witches

Florida: ET

Georgia: Coraline

Hawaii: ET

Idaho: Ghostbusters

Illinois: Coraline

Indiana: Scooby-Doo

Iowa: Scooby-Doo

Kansas: Scooby-Doo

Kentucky: Coraline

Louisiana: Scooby-Doo

Maine: ET

Maryland: ET

Massachusetts: Hocus Pocus

Michigan: Scooby-Doo

Minnesota: Scooby-Doo

Mississippi: Scooby-Doo

Missouri: Ghostbusters

Montana: The Addams Family

Nebraska: Scooby-Doo

Nevada: Coraline

New Hampshire: Ghostbusters

New Jersey: Coraline

New Mexico: Coco

New York: Coraline

North Carolina: Scooby-Doo

North Dakota: Gremlins

Ohio: Scooby-Doo

Oklahoma: Ghostbusters

Oregon: Halloweentown

Pennsylvania: Ghostbusters

Rhode Island: Hocus Pocus

South Carolina: Scooby-Doo

South Dakota: Beetlejuice

Tennessee: Ghostbusters

Texas: Coco

Utah: Coraline

Vermont: Beetlejuice

Virginia: Ghostbusters

Washington: Coraline

West Virginia: Hocus Pocus

Wisconsin: Ghostbusters

Wyoming: Hotel Transylvania

Where can you watch some of these movies?

Plenty of place! You can watch Scooby-Doo on Amazon Prime and HBO Max. Coraline, Coco, Halloweentown, and Hocus Pocus (and Hocus Pocus 2) are available on Disney+. The Witches, both the original 1990 and 2020 reboot, are available on Amazon Prime. The Addams Family is on Paramount+. The 2019 animated remake and The Addams Family 2 on Amazon Prime and Paramount+.

There are, of course, many other family-friendly Halloween movies that are not too scary for the kids on Netflix and HBO Max that you can stream this year. So there’s no excuse this Halloween season for the kids not to be occupied!