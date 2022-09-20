Mandy Moore's Friends Ignored Her Protests To Throw Her A Baby Shower For Baby #2

Mandy Moore is known for her relatable-ness, from her heartfelt turn as matriarch Rebecca Pearson on This Is Us to her in-real-life takes on pregnancy, breastfeeding, and being a working mom to 19-month-old Gus, whom she shares with husband Taylor Goldsmith. She’s currently pregnant with the couple’s second baby, and she revealed on Instagram that she was hesitant about having a baby shower for her new little guy. Luckily for Moore, her mom friends promptly ignored her and went on to throw her an amazing soiree for baby #2!

“Thank goodness for friends who don’t listen to you and insist on throwing a beautiful celebration for baby #2 and completely go above and beyond,” Moore wrote on Instagram today. She then thanked Gaby Dalkin, Emily Favreau, and Molly McQueen. “You ladies are one in a million and I’m still so touched by everything it took to put such a remarkable evening together.”

Technically, this is Moore’s first in-person baby shower. “I didn’t get to have any in person shower or gathering before Gus arrived (because of Covid) so it was especially significant to be surrounded by some of my very favorite folks to toast this next chapter,” she wrote, another thing that moms pregnant during the beginning of the pandemic can relate to.

Moore wore a midi-length floral dress and black heels for the occasion, with bright red lipstick. She was absolutely glowing at the backyard party, which was attended by her mom friend Hilary Duff, who was seen smiling in a group picture.

The A Walk To Remember actress made sure to thank everyone who made her celebration happen, including Whoa Nelly Caterers for the “insane spread and feast” which was filled with amazing cheeses, meats, vegetables, and more. They also designed special alcohol-optional mocktails for Moore, including the “Spicy Mandyrita,” “Goose Juice,” and “Platelet Punch,” which looked colorful and delicious.

Moore gave another shout-out to her friend Chef Gaby for the “most heavenly cake ever,” which she described as “a cookies and cream dream.” It was a layered cookie cake stuffed with a creamy icing layer with shaved chocolate on top. Yum! Moore also thanked her friend McQueen for hosting the event in her “stunning home” and photographer Dennis Kwan for “capturing all the best moments.”

Dalkin commented on the post, “The most fun celebrating you - can’t wait to welcome this new dude into the world!! Both he and Gus are so lucky to have you as their mama ❤️.”

McQueen wrote, “We love you @mandymooremm!! ❤️❤️❤️❤️”

“Honored to capture your glow!” Kwan added.

The “In Real Life” singer didn’t say exactly why she didn’t want a shower, but between caring for a toddler, working, and trying to score some rest, it’s completely understandable. Plus, dressing up is hard, OK? She probably thought it would be a lot of work to have a big to-do, plus there’s that whole sticky stigma surrounding anyone but first-time parents having a baby shower. Moore’s friends didn’t listen to her anxieties about a second shower, and they actually make a good point because every baby deserves a chance to be celebrated!

Getting together with the ladies, sharing laughs and delicious food, and celebrating each new little one (and their pregnant mama!) is a trend that definitely needs to continue.