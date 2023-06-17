While royal moms like Queen Elizabeth, Princess Diana, and Kate Middleton tend to get a lot of air time discussing their relationships with their children, the same does not really hold true for their husbands. Sure, we talk about the royal dads but it’s just not the same. Which is sort of a shame because these royal dads all have pretty adorable relationships with their kids.

Prince Philip was known for being super hands-on when his own four children were younger, playing outside with them and getting down to their level (not publicly, of course, but in the comfort of his own palace). As for King Charles, his late ex-wife Princess Diana tended to be the real star of the parenting show, but he really knew how to enjoy a fun little moment with his kids. And he must have made a lasting impression on his his two sons, Prince William and Prince Harry, because they grew up to be stellar fathers themselves.

As evidenced by all of these adorable photos of royal dads with their kids.

Bonding With His Princess Keystone/Hulton Royals Collection/Getty Images Before Queen Elizabeth ascended to the crown, she and Prince Philip liked hanging out with their two little kids, Prince Charles and Princess Anne, at Kensington Palace. And Princess Anne clearly had her dad wrapped around her little finger.

A Swingin’ Good Time PA Images/PA Images/Getty Images A visit to Balmoral Castle meant some wide open space and a cool swing set, as well as a dad like Prince Philip to give a good push. In a suit, no less.

The Family That Skis Together Keystone-France/Gamma-Keystone/Getty Images Bonding with teens is hard for dads, so Prince Philip was wise to take Princess Anne and King Charles to Klosters, Switzerland for a ski break. He’s the cool dad.

Fireside Chats With His Son Fox Photos/Hulton Royals Collection/Getty Images Once he became a dad of four, Prince Philip looked ready to impart some of his wisdom to his kids. Which was either good or bad news for Prince Charles as the pair stood by the fire at Windsor Castle. Fortunately for Prince Edward, he was too little to get involved.

Kiss The King Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images One of the best things about Prince Philip; he was a kissing dad. Even when his kid was well into his sixties, he dove in for a greeting peck. And King Charles looked delighted.

Getting Silly With Pa Tim Graham/Tim Graham Photo Library/Getty Images During a 1985 photo shoot at Kensington Palace, King Charles goofed around with baby Prince Harry and Prince William. He did his best with the silly stuff.

Taking The Boys For A Ride Julian Parker/UK Press/Getty Images King Charles looked far more in his element when he took his sons for a bike ride around Highgrove Estate. He even strapped little Prince Harry into a bike seat because safety matters.

Polo For 3 Tim Graham/Tim Graham Photo Library/Getty Images All three of the Wales men played polo, and at this point they even played on the same team wearing matching focused expressions.

Saying “Cheese” On The Slopes Anwar Hussein/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images After his own visits to Klosters in his teens, King Charles knew how to draw his boys back into the fold. With a ski holiday. Although Prince Harry looked less than impressed with the photo shoot element.

A Sweet Greeting Tim Graham/Tim Graham Photo Library/Getty Images When Zara Tindall got married in 2011, King Charles greeted his sons with a kiss. A little thing he learned from his own dad and then passed down to his sons.

A New Generation On The Slopes WPA Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Prince William and Kate Middleton did things slightly different from the former generations where ski holidays were concerned. They hit the French Alps instead of Switzerland with little Prince George and Princess Charlotte.

Getting George’s Good Hug Pool/Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images Prince George made it patently clear that he adored his dad during a 2017 visit to Victoria, Canada. Who doesn’t want a hug from precious little Prince George?

Digging His Dad Prince Louis keeps everyone on their toes, including his dad, but the pair also look like they’re having the time of their lives driving a digger together.

A Fellow Sports Fan Princess Charlotte is a fellow fan of football, and looked pleased as punch to help her dad cheer on England’s Women’s soccer team, the Lionesses. I bet they watch together.

Happy Kids, Happy Dad Prince William celebrated Father’s Day with the most natural-looking photo of a royal dad with his kids yet. They all look so happy and relaxed, it’s adorable.

Hanging With Gan-Gan Spending time with extended family is obviously a priority for Prince William and Kate Middleton, especially Queen Elizabeth before she died. A woman his children affectionately called “Gan-Gan.”

Taking Archie To Meet The Archbishop Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle were still on royal duties when they took their son Archie to meet Archbishop Desmond Tutu in 2019, and they looked delighted.

A Sweet Girl Dad Netflix The first royal in years to be born on American soil, little Lilibet clearly stole her dad’s heart the moment she was born.

Sunsets With Archie Netflix Prince Harry kept it casual in California, checking out the sunset with son Archie.

Loving Little Lilibet. Netflix The couple celebrated Lilibet’s first birthday back at their British home of Frogmore Cottage, and Prince Harry was all about making sure she got to blow out her candles.

These royal dads have all found their own way as parents, but some things have been passed down through generations. Their love of the outdoors, a kiss on the cheek, and very cute kids who will someday follow in their footsteps.