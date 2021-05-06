The Queen & More Members Of The Royal Family Shared Sweet Posts On Archie’s Birthday

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are now officially parents of a toddler. Their son Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor has turned 2 years old and it’s a day for celebration. On both sides of the pond. Before the sun even rose in California, the royal family celebrated Archie’s second birthday with lovely messages on social media.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex welcomed Archie on May 6, 2019 at the Portland Hospital in London. These days, he is living with his parents at their home in Montecito, California. His parents most certainly have their own plans to celebrate the birth of their son on his big day, perhaps reading him a line or two from Markle’s new children’s book The Bench, which she wrote about his relationship with his father Prince Harry. Or maybe he will spend some time in his own backyard “Chick Inn,” which royal fans got a glimpse of during the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s interview with Oprah Winfrey in March.

While Archie is living on the other side of the world from the rest of the royal family, he is in their thoughts. The whole family took to Instagram on Thursday to share their best wishes with photos, emojis, and love for young Archie.

Kate Middleton & Prince William

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge wished Archie a ‘Happy Birthday.’

Archie’s uncle Prince William and aunt Kate Middleton took to their new Duke and Duchess of Cambridge Instagram page to share a photo from his christening in 2019. They captioned the photo, “Wishing Archie a very happy 2nd birthday today,” along with a balloon and a birthday cake emoji. The Cambridge family have had lots of cause to celebrate themselves recently, with Prince William and Middleton’s 10 year wedding anniversary, Prince Louis turning 3, and Princess Charlotte turning 6. But they still found time to think of their little nephew.

Prince Charles & Camilla Parker-Bowles

Prince Charles and Camilla Parker-Bowles wished Archie a happy birthday.

As Archie’s grandpa, Prince Charles must be missing his little grandson on his birthday. He and wife Camilla Parker-Bowles shared a photo of the Prince of Wales with his son Prince Harry and grandson Archie from his christening with the message, “Happy birthday to Archie, who turns two today,” along with another birthday cake emoji.

Queen Elizabeth

Queen Elizabeth wished Archie a happy birthday.

Finally Queen Elizabeth herself shared a photo of Markle and Prince Harry with Archie, just days after his birth, on the Royal Family Instagram page. She shared the message, “Wishing Archie Mountbatten-Windsor a very happy 2nd birthday today,” along with a balloon emoji. Personally I wish she had included a waffle emoji since she bought him a waffle iron for Christmas, according to Prince Harry.

Much has been written about tension in the royal family since Markle and Prince Harry stepped down from their senior royal roles. But family is family. Royal or not.