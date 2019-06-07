10 Signs Your Family Is Missing Someone Special

I know, from experience, that the decision to have another baby is one of the more personal decisions you'll ever make. And, for some of us, that decision isn't easy. But then there are the moments when you realize with distinct clarity that your family is missing someone special: a future family member. And in those moments you just know your family isn't complete. Not yet.
Looking back, I definitely remember some signs that made it clear I wasn't done having babies. Fortunately for me, the times when I contemplated having another baby were also times in my life when I had achieved some semblance of financial stability. They were also times when my kids had gained enough independence for me to be able to give a new baby the attention they needed to grow and thrive. It also helped that my partner was enthusiastically on board with the idea of growing our family, too... because I couldn’t have done it without him.
There were the more subtle signs, too. The way my ovaries ached when I saw my friends' pregnancy and birth announcements come across my social media feeds. And the sadness I felt when I folded my son's baby clothes and diapers and put them in a box for the donation center. I knew, deep down, that my family was missing someone, and the following signs made it obvious that without that someone our family wasn't really complete.