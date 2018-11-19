20 Stocking Stuffers For Teens & Tweens Under $20 That They'll Actually Like

Growing up, rummaging through my stocking was always more fun than unwrapping my actual Christmas gifts. Maybe it was the variety I liked; it was always a fun assortment of trinkets, candies, and random items that made my parents think of me. I loved the fact that it was never anything on my list, so it was a surprise from top to bottom. Whatever it was, I'm a big fan of stocking stuffers, and these 20 stocking stuffers for teens and tweens under $20 are sure to be crowdpleasers.

Admittedly, stocking stuffers can be hard to shop for. It's a test of your creativity, considering the items from your teen's Christmas list are probably wrapped up and tucked under the tree. I vividly remember one year watching my brother dump out his stocking to discover... peppermints and blue ink pens. My mom, shaking with laughter in the corner of the room, admitted, "I had no idea what to put in yours!" Luckily, my brother's always been incredibly easy-going and low maintenance... but I'm sure a list like this could've helped my mom out.

From tech accessories to beauty products to cozy winter accessories, these are stocking stuffers that will delight on Christmas morning without breaking the bank.

1 Kate Spade Universal Stability Ring Universal Stability Ring Kate Spade $20 An alternative to the super popular "Pop Socket," this stability ring slides onto your finger to keep your phone stable while you're using it. This is the perfect gift for someone prone to dropping their phone (maybe a screen protector would make a smart addition).

2 Sloth-Shaped Mug Sloth-Shaped Mug Urban Outfitters $16 Basically everyone loves sloths, and whether or not your teen is drinking coffee yet, they'll definitely get a kick from drinking out of this mug each morning.

3 Monogram Journal Clare V. for Anthropologie Monogram Journal Anthropologie $14.95 $24 This adorable journal is a wonderful gift for the writer, doodler, or planner in your life. It showcases their initial with a cool monogrammed cover, so they’ll know this wasn’t a re-gift.

4 Peanut Butter Cup Miniatures Christmas Santa Cane Reese's Holiday PBC Miniatures Cane Target $1.99 In my household, it's not Christmas until you've eaten a month's worth of chocolate. This Reese's-filled candy cane would make a sweet addition to anyone's stocking.

5 A Bracelet With A Message Self Love Bracelet Little Words Project $20 This delicate beaded bracelet packs a big message. This one reminds the wearer to embrace self-love, but there are other sayings to choose from like “Be You”, “Fearless”, or “GRL*PWR" to choose from.

6 Amazon Gift Card Amazon Gift Card Amazon $20 I know, I know... this isn't a creative stocking stuffing whatsoever. However, an Amazon gift card will never sit on a shelf collecting dust somewhere, and you can rest assured they're getting something they want.

7 Holiday 15 Color Eyeshadow Set e.l.f. Holiday Haute Chocolate Eyes Eyeshadow Palette Giftset Target $10 For a teen or tween just getting into makeup, this e.l.f. palette has everything they’ll need to create a fun eyeshadow look. There are 15 different shades ranging from neutrals to bold colors at such an affordable price, you may want to throw in a brush set too.

8 A DIY Unicorn Frappe Bay Island Unicorn Frappe Secret Drink Series Christmas Gift Walmart $7.69 They don’t even have to leave the house to get an Instagram-worthy frappe drink. This set comes with a dome tumbler, a straw, unicorn frappe and whipped cream mix, plus pixie sticks to add a touch of sugary glitter to their creation.

9 A Skin-Soothing Mask COSRX Cica Calming True Sheet Mask Revolve $6 The tween with the skincare obsession will love this super-effective sheet mask, formulated with centella extracts to soothe irritation and pycnogenol to promote healthy skin. Plus, sheet mask selfies never get old.

10 A Scrub That Smells Like Cookies Christmas Cookies Foaming Sugar Scrub KynCare $18.99 It’s not enough to bake cookies when you can smell like them too. This is vegan, cruelty-free, and handmade and it leaves skin feeling so soft and smooth, plus the brand is made with eczema-prone skin in mind.

11 A Pretty Desk Calendar 2021 City Maps Desk Calendar Rifle Paper Co. $16 As handy and convenient as smartphones are, there’s something to be said about using a high-quality, paper desk calendar, especially now that some many kids are learning from home. Featuring gorgeous illustrations of cities around the world, teens will get wanderlust for places they’ll see one day.

12 A Handy Power Bank More Than Magic™ Portable Power Bank Target $12.99 Give the gift of a fully-charged phone this Christmas. With this French fry power bank, they’ll always have a backup if their phone gets in the anxiety-inducing red zone. The rechargeable external battery comes with a USB cable, plus, if your teen's phone never dies, they never have an excuse for ignoring your phone calls and texts.

13 A Must-Read Book Girl, Wash Your Face Rachel Hollis $12.39 This book is an incredible read for women of all ages, but will be particularly poignant for young women finding their way. Filled with no-nonsense advice and humor, this is a quick read that will change the way your teen or tween views her own self-worth.

14 Clean Hair-On-The-Go Showerless Shampoo SWAIR $14 There are a lot of dry shampoos out there, but this one from SWAIR is a gamechanger. It actually helps the hair and scalp repel grime, sweat, and oil, and if you spray it and towel or blow it dry, you’ll see visibly cleaner hair immediately. Whether the tween in your life plays sports, wants to save water, or just likes to stretch the time between showers, this clean-smelling showerless shampoo will be a hit.

15 Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds Heyday $9.99 If your teen is known to misplace their headphones, these affordable bluetooth earbuds from Target are a great (and safe) stocking stuffer. They're high-quality without a high price tag, and they come in six different fun colors.

16 The Art Of Origami Origami Paper Magic Kit Uncommon Goods $15 A screen-free activity they’ll enjoy? Yes, please. This kit comes with gorgeous paper plus instructions for making 20 beautiful origami creations. It’s a fun way to build geometry and problem-solving skills, too.

17 A Lipgloss Squad Tower 28 Beauty Mini Juicy All The Way Lip Jelly Set Sephora $20 Thanks to the five nourishing oils in this Tower 28 set (apricot kernel oil, avocado oil, raspberry seed oil, rosehip oil, and castor oil) you’ll get the nourishment of a balm but the shine and bright color of a gloss. The set includes four tubes of Lip Jelly in a sheer berry, soft pink, sheer orange, and a classic clear.

18 A Zodiac Sign Ring Constellation Zodiac Rings Capricorn Honey $25 Whether they’re a gentle Pisces or a bubbly Leo, they’ll like this delicate ring that puts their zodiac sign on display. The ring is open on the bottom so it can be adjusted to fit any size fingers, and it’s a perfect little surprise waiting at the bottom of the stocking.

19 The Coolest Temporary Tattoos Best Sellers Temporary Tattoos Pack Inked By Dani $12 They may be too young for a real tattoo, but these awesome temporary tats are a good stand-in for the real deal. They use cruelty-free, vegan ink and they apply quickly and easily in cool designs like birds, florals, and tiny ones perfect for fingers.