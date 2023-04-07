Whether you’re trying to decide which outdoor toys you want to stock up on as the days get warmer or looking for the perfect birthday gift, consider shopping some of the highest rated new toys first. Each year, TTPM (Toys, Tots, Pets & More) releases their Spring 2023 Most Wanted Toy List, and this year, there are some seriously stellar options included. And the best part: their list of the hottest toys of spring 2023 range from just $5.99 to $74, so you can spend as much or as little as you’d like.

TTPM reviews thousands of products every year, so they know their stuff when it comes to predicting which toys will be the most wanted in an upcoming season. They use some not-so-scientific yet remarkably reliable criteria. To make their list, a toy must be new, on-trend, well-made, easy to purchase, known by kids (how else will they end up on birthday wishlists?), and most important of all, fun.

So whether your little kid is obsessed with Sesame Street, Bluey, and Cocomelon, or your older child is always asking for another L.O.L. Surprise doll and new slime, there’s something from this list of the most popular toys of 2023 that’s sure to delight them. And for parents, well, there’s only some assembly required.

1 Bluey Dance Mode Bubble Machine & Toy Microphone 'Bluey' Dance Mode Bubble Machine & Toy Microphone Amazon $28.99 see on amazon If your kid is obsessed with the Bluey — Dance Mode album, then the Bluey Dance Mode Bubble Machine & Toy Microphone would be the perfect gift for a birthday, special achievement, or a random Tuesday. The mic lights up and blows bubbles when you sing into it. The accompanying bubble solution is nontoxic, but it requires two AA batteries that aren’t included. Recommended age: 3+ years

2 Play-Doh Kitchen Creations Magical Mixer Playset Play-Doh Kitchen Creations Magical Mixer Playset Target $16.99 see on target Yep, that’s a Kitchenaid for kids alright — the Play-Doh Kitchen Creations Magical Mixer Playset lets your kid play baker and create eight different kinds of sweet treats with their Play-Doh collection. Even if they don’t have any Play-Doh yet, this play stand mixer comes with orange, blue, hot pink, confetti, tan, and mint green. Recommended age: 3+ years

3 Disney Doorables Squish’alots Mini Figures Disney Doorables Squish'alots Mini Figures Target $6.99 see on amazon Speaking of teeny tiny collectibles, these Disney Doorables Squish’alots Mini Figures are just too darn cute. Each container holds between four and six little figurines — all made of a squishy, soft material — and you never know which characters from your favorite movies will appear inside. Recommended age: 5+ years

4 Play-Doh Nickelodeon Slime Foodie Blends Play-Doh Nickelodeon Slime Foodie Blends - Strawberry Banana Target $5.99 see on target Slime made at home usually just smells like glue and Barbasol. The Play-Doh Nickelodeon Slime Foodie Blends, on the other hand, are scented like strawberry banana or birthday cake, depending on which one you choose. Mix the scented slimes with their foodie charms and roll over them with the included textured rolling pin. Recommended age: 4+ years

5 Play-Doh Nickelodeon Stretchy & Sandy Waterfall Slime Play-Doh Nickelodeon Stretchy & Sandy Waterfall Slime Target $5.99 see on target Looking for more of a kinetic sand situation? The Play-Doh Nickelodeon Stretchy & Sandy Waterfall Slime comes in lots of colors, but all of them stretch, plop, and squish oh so satisfyingly. Each slime comes with a container to prevent drying out, and a textured lid to roll shapes into the sandy mixture. Recommended age: 3+ years

6 MGA’s Miniverse Make It Mini Food Cafe Series MGA’s Miniverse Make It Mini Food Cafe Series Amazon $6.97 see on amazon The MGA’s Miniverse Make It Mini Food Cafe Series is sort of like L.O.L. Surprise dolls: you get a sphere, and inside, a surprise awaits. The Cafe line includes a variety of miniature menu items, and you never know which one you’ll get to make and display. And if you just happen to really love tiny things, maybe grab one for yourself too. Recommended age: 8+ years

7 MGA’s Miniverse Make It Mini Food Diner Series MGA's Miniverse Make It Mini Food Diner Series Amazon $9.97 see on amazon The MGA's Miniverse Make It Mini Food Diner Series is the exact same concept as its Cafe series cousin, but instead of fancy beverages and salads, you’ll find classic diner items inside the sphere. You’ll definitely want to collect all the dishes, from strawberry-topped waffles to a mint chocolate chip milkshake. Recommended age: 8+ years

8 Sesame Street Learn with Elmo Pretend Play Phone 'Sesame Street' Learn with Elmo Pretend Play Phone Amazon $9.99 see on amazon The Sesame Street Learn with Elmo Pretend Play Phone is arguably the cutest phone on the market right now, and it has quite a few special features. This little gadget sings classic kids’ songs, recites 50 phrases about counting, shapes, and colors, and may even teach your kid a word or two of Spanish. One note: it requires three button batteries to operate (they’re included), so be mindful to keep them secured within the toy for safety. Recommended age: 3-8 years

9 L.O.L. Surprise Sunshine Color Change Limited Edition Doll L.O.L. Surprise Sunshine Color Change Limited Edition Doll Target $9.99 see on target The little dolls that started it all have a whole new look. These L.O.L. Surprise Sunshine Color Change Limited Edition Dolls change colors in the sunlight and back again when they’re indoors. In their cute summer outfits, with their emotional support water bottles in tow, they look ready for a summer of adventures. Recommended age: 4+ years

10 Disney Frozen Snow Color Reveal Dolls Disney 'Frozen' Snow Color Reveal Dolls Target $11.99 see on target If your kid can’t wait for the next installment of Frozen and you already own all the other Anna and Elsa toys on the market, you’ll be needing these Frozen Snow Color Reveal Dolls. Kids will open the blind tube and pull out a mystery doll and their hidden accessories, then add water to activate the color-revealing “snow” inside. Shake, shake, shake with the doll inside and the snow will reveal the character. Recommended age: 3+ years

11 CryBabies Little Changers Tropical Series Beach Babies CryBabies Little Changers Tropical Series Beach Babies Walmart $12.47 see on walmart See? Surprise toys are having their moment. The CryBabies Little Changers Tropical Series Beach Babies capsule contains a beach-themed baby doll buried in a special sand along with all their accessories. Press their bellies and they’ll even cry. With eight dolls to collect, you’ll know exactly what to gift your little one for the next few special occasions. Recommended age: 3-5 years

12 Play-Doh Nickelodeon Super Stretchy Green Slime Container of Fun Play-Doh Nickelodeon Super Stretchy Green Slime Container of Fun Target $12.79 see on target Well with a name like that, who could resist? The Play-Doh Nickelodeon Super Stretchy Green Slime Container of Fun sounds like an absolute blast for kids who just love to squish and stretch a big wad of slime. And, for parents who are sick of whipping the stuff up themselves at home, this vat of green goo will be a huge relief. Recommended age: 3+ years

13 Dippin’ Designs Enchanted Egg Wrap Kit Dippin' Designs Enchanted Egg Wrap Kit Amazon $14.99 see on amazon No more plastic cups of dye spilling everywhere. No more drips on the table and floor. And no more awful vinegar smell permeating the whole house. With the Dippin' Designs Enchanted Egg Wrap Kit uses water to seal decorative wraps to Easter eggs, decorating them with zero mess involved. Recommended age: 5+ years

14 Sesame Street Elmo's On The Go Letters 'Sesame Street' Elmo's On The Go Letters Amazon $17.89 $22.99 see on amazon The Sesame Street Elmo's On The Go Letters make learning the alphabet way more fun and portable. Your toddler will learn to match up letters using the puzzle — where they’ll spot their favorite Sesame Street characters peeking out at them — and even begin to spell words using the blank space at the bottom. Recommended age: 2-4 years

16 My First Barbie Dolls My First Barbie "Brooklyn" Preschool Doll Walmart $15.99 $19.97 see on walmart Barbies will always be among the hottest toys, and now, the My First Barbie Preschool Dolls let even younger girls fall in love with the franchise. These dolls have softer bodies (but are still posable) with clothes that are easier for little hands to take off and put on. Recommended age: 3+ years

17 Magic Mixies Magicolor Surprise Cauldron Magic Mixies Magicolor Surprise Cauldron Target $19.99 see on target Budding witches, wizards, and warlocks will love the Magic Mixies Magicolor Surprise Cauldron, which allows them to brew up potions and earn a surprise. Kids will add a special dust into their cauldron, then name their Mixie, add water, and watch as their new little plush friend emerges. Recommended age: 5+ years

18 Bumbumz 7.5-inch Sara the Lava Lamp plush Bumbumz 7.5-inch Sara the Lava Lamp Plush Amazon $24.99 see on amazon If your kid wants a lava lamp for your room but you don’t quite trust them not to shatter it yet, perhaps the Bumbumz 7.5-inch Sara the Lava Lamp Plush could be a happy medium? It’s part of the brand’s retro collection, which includes a yin and yang plush, alien, happy daisy, and a stuffed peace sign. Recommended age: 3+ years

19 Little Live Pets Chick Playset Little Live Pets Chick Playset Target $24.99 see on target The Little Live Pets Chick Playset includes an element of surprise — will your baby chicken be the Lil’ Blossom Chick, or Lil’ Donut Chick? — and unlike the real thing, this chicken can be hatched and re-hatched again and again. Once they’re out of their shell, watch the chick bounce around, sing, and react to being pet. Recommended age: 5+ years

20 Squishmallows 11” Hugmees Cocomelon Cody Squishmallows 11" Hugmees Cocomelon Cody Walmart $24.99 $28.98 see on walmart New Squishmallows?! You heard that right. If your baby loves Cocomelon, they’ll be delighted when you hand them the Squishmallows 11" Hugmees Cocomelon Cody. Little baby Cody is made with Squishmallows’ signature soft materials and is the perfect size for tossing, snuggling, and honestly, nibbling, as babies do. Recommended age: 0+

21 Sesame Street Dino Stomp Elmo 'Sesame Street' Dino Stomp Elmo Amazon $29.99 see on amazon Just when you thought Elmo couldn’t get cuter — look at those little dinosaur hands. The Sesame Street Dino Stomp Elmo sings and dances to dino-themed tunes while stomping his clawed feet. Dino Stomp Elmo also has sensors in his hands, head, and belly that can be squeezed, poked, or tickled. You’ll need four AA batteries to start playing. Recommended age: 18 months to 4 years

22 Monster High Skulltimate Secrets Doll & Fashion Set 'Monster High' Skulltimate Secrets Doll & Fashion Set, Clawdeen Wolf Amazon $29.99 see on amazon Sticking with the trend of toys that incorporate surprises, enter the Monster High Skulltimate Secrets Doll & Fashion Set. Open the locker to discover four locked compartments containing surprise outfits and accessories. This version features the character Clawdeen Wolf, but dolls of all the Monster High students are available. Recommended age: 4+ years

23 Paw Patrol Aqua Pups Whale Patroller Team Vehicle 'Paw Patrol' Aqua Pups Whale Patroller Team Vehicle with Chase Action Figure Amazon $39.97 see on amazon This whale-meets-yacht-slash-submarine situation is actually the Paw Patrol Aqua Pups Whale Patroller Team Vehicle. Young Paw Patrol fans will love loading Chase, in his special wet suit, into his shark pod and into the cockpit of the whale patroller, then pushing it all around. There’s room on the top deck for the pups to patrol from on high too. Recommended age: 3+ years

24 Squishmallow Large 16" Avery The Mallard Squishmallow Large 16" Avery The Mallard Amazon $39.99 $49.99 see on amazon Cocomelon fans aren’t the only ones with a new Squishmallow to add to their wishlist. The Large 16" Avery The Mallard is here and ready to quack his way right into your heart. Squishmallows are designed to be squeezed, hugged, and cuddled, and they’re brought to life using ultra soft fabric. If your kid has been waiting for their next stuffie to add to their collection, Avery might be the duck for the job. Recommended age: 18+ months

27 LEGO Icons Wildflower Bouquet LEGO Icons Wildflower Bouquet 10313 Walmart $59.99 see on walmart LEGO lovers know how popular their botanical collection has become, so this new LEGO Icons Wildflower Bouquet is sure to fly off the shelves as well. Using 939 pieces, you can build a brightly colored wildflower bouquet of cornflowers, Welsh poppies, lavender, gerbera daisies, ferns, larkspur, and more. Recommended age: 18+ years

28 Little Tikes Splash Beach Water Table Splash Pad Little Tikes Splash Beach Water Table Splash Pad Walmart $74 see on walmart Looking for the coolest summer backyard toys for your toddler? The Little Tikes Splash Beach Water Table Splash Pad lets your toddler explore around the edge water table style, or plop down right in the middle of it all to cool down. It folds in half for more compact storage and attaches to a standard water hose to power all its fountain-like features. Recommended age: 2+ years

Want to win the birthday party by bringing the coolest gift? Any of these new spring toys will certainly earn you the title of favorite parent, aunt, uncle, you name it.