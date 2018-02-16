11 Photos You *Must* Take During The Last Days Of Your Pregnancy

During my first pregnancy, I took a photo each week to document my growing belly. I stopped around 36 weeks, though. I hated how I looked in those pictures, and didn't think I'd want to relive those moments. I was wrong. My second pregnancy was a dumpster fire. I was miserable and sick, so I only took a few pictures the entire pregnancy. Now I seriously regret it. So for my last pregnancy I took all the photos and, in the process, learned that there are so many photos you should take during pregnancy, especially during the last few days.

I wish I would have overcome my aversion to having my picture taken when I was growing a human inside my body. For me, pregnancy wasn't pretty, and I looked nothing like the beautiful stock images of pregnant people dressed in white, surrounded by flowers. There were times when I looked terrible. I had broken blood vessels from throwing up, my face looked like someone had splattered mud on me, my belly was ginormous, and I had swollen hands and feet to match. Now, I am not saying your feelings about your pregnant body and the way you look in photographs aren't valid. But I learned the hard way that if you don't take pregnancy shots now, you can't go back in time and take them later.

And trust me, even if you think you look terrible, chances are hight that you'll still want to have mementoes of your pregnancy later on. They are the first moments of your parenting story, and the first images of your baby's story, too. So, with that in mind, here's a list of pregnancy photos I highly recommend you take, especially in the last days of your pregnancy.

The "Classic Pregnant Belly Profile" Shot Courtesy of Steph Montgomery There's a reason this pose is a classic. A profile "belly" shot is a great way to track your progress and show off your bump. It's also fun if you have another baby later on, so you can compare your pregnancy bump size and shape.

The "Belly Comparison" Shot Courtesy of Steph Montgomery My dad and I took this photo when I was pregnant with my first baby, and it's still one of my favorites. I was huge, and I definitely won in this belly-to-belly comparison.

The "I Can Still Do That" Shot Giphy After consulting your doctor, of course, go ahead and document your pregnant badass self for posterity. For me, this was a picture of me in Warrior Three pose, while super pregnant. For you, it might involve eating 10 tacos. You do you.

The "Silly Novelty T-Shirt" Shot Courtesy of Steph Montgomery During my last pregnancy, I may have purchased more than one novelty maternity t-shirt. It was fun, and even if I never wear them again I got some awesome pictures out of it.

The "Older Sibling" Shot Giphy There's nothing cuter than a big brother or sister talking to their baby sibling via your baby bump. I am so glad I caught this one on film.

The "OMG I'm Huge" Shot Courtesy of Steph Montgomery I couldn't resist taking this bathroom selfie, and in the super swanky bathroom at the hotel where my partner and I stayed for our babymoon. It was so silly and a little over-the-top. You know, just like me.

The "Pregnant Boobs" Shot Courtesy of Steph Montgomery I miss my pregnant and nursing boobs so much. At least now I will always have a picture to remind me how great they were, because they will never look this good again.

The "Whatever Makes You Feel Like A Goddess" Shot Giphy I have to admit that sometimes pregnancy photos seem a little, well, much. But when you think about it, you should absolutely celebrate yourself, especially when you are uncomfortable, huge, and more than likely feeling like a stranger in your own body. You do you, get creative, and don't let the haters get you down.

The "Pregnant During A Holiday" Shot Courtesy of Steph Montgomery I happen to think that being pregnant during holidays absolutely sucks. Still, during the holidays there's a great opportunity for a photo-op, and if you want, you should definitely get in the picture. From Valentine's Day to 4th of July to Halloween to New Year's Eve, you should have the chance to have fun with costumes or props that help you celebrate the season and your pregnancy.

The "Am I Going To Have The Baby Today?" Shot Courtesy of Steph Montgomery I made a point to take a picture in the waiting room at my OB-GYN's office the day of my 37 week appointment. I'm glad I did, because I didn't actually end up leaving the hospital. They admitted me, and I delivered my baby early five days later.