When it comes to holiday shopping, strategizing is key. You can't just walk into a retailer on Black Friday with no game plan. Do you think wandering into an Apple store at 1 p.m. on the November 23 without having researched any of the products is a good idea? No, you're no fool. You know that you need to find out which stores are open on Thanksgiving day this year so you can hit them up before Black Friday totally wipes everywhere clean of the quality stuff.

The savviest of shoppers know that although staying home on Thanksgiving is fun, getting your Black Friday shopping started Thursday night has its perks. You get to the sales before everyone else, you can avoid those late night familial political arguments that are bound to happen, and certain stores might even have less crazy lines than they will on Friday because a lot of people do stay home. But if you are planning to brave the masses on Thursday for some retail therapy, you need to know where to go so you don't end up staring angrily at a closed sign with no bounty to prove your efforts.

So for all my brave Thursday shoppers, read on for a list of 11 stores that will be open on Thanksgiving day, and get that gas tank filled and ready.

1 Gap Ben Pruchnie/Getty Images News/Getty Images This year, Gap will be open on Thanksgiving for some early bird Black Friday sales, from 6 p.m. to midnight. The store is having some great sales on everything from socks to kid's clothes, so adding them to your list is probably a good call. Pro-tip: closing times may vary depending on your local mall's hours, so make sure to check your local Gap's hours for specific details.

2 Best Buy Stephanie Keith/Getty Images News/Getty Images The tech superstore will be open on Thanksgiving day starting at 5 p.m. and remain open until 1 a.m., with a few exceptions. Stores in Maine, Massachusetts, and Rhode Island will be closed for Turkey day, but the Maine locations will open at 12:01 a.m. on Black Friday local time, and the Massachusetts and Rhode Island stores will open at 1 am on Black Friday (it's in accordance with state laws). Everywhere else will reopen at 8 am on Black Friday for the remainder of the shopping palooza.

3 Walgreens Joe Raedle/Getty Images News/Getty Images You never know when you'll have a band aid crisis or will find yourself in desperate need of ice, so I'm pleased to report Walgreens will be open with regular operating hours on Thanksgiving day. Check your nearest location to find out what their hours are.

4 Target Scott Olson/Getty Images News/Getty Images Target's Black Friday mania starts at 5 p.m. on Thanksgiving this year, aka a full hour earlier than it opened last year. The stores will stay open until 1 a.m., and then reopen at 7 a.m. for more shopping. You'll be all set whether you're just running in for an additional Crock-Pot for the night's festivities or if you're settling in for some serious holiday buying. Season's tidings indeed.

5 Old Navy Justin Sullivan/Getty Images News/Getty Images Gap's sister store is kicking off it's seasonal sale at 4 p.m. Thanksgiving day, one of the earliest times I've heard of so far this year. Old Navy's sales are pretty epic this year, so maybe it can be the first stop on your list.

6 New York & Company The retailer will be open at 6 p.m. on Thanksgiving day in select locations; it all depends on your local mall's hours. New York & Co. is doing up to 75 percent off in honor of Black Friday, so I'd definitely look up when they open near you.

7 JCPenney Drew Angerer/Getty Images News/Getty Images Stop everything, reschedule Thanksgiving dinner, and uninvite all your guests because JCPenney is opening at 2 p.m. on Thanksgiving to get Black Friday rolling (check your local store for details). They've got sales, doorbusters, and in-store coupons you can have access to if you go in on Thanksgiving. I can't think of a reason not to go.

8 Dick's Sporting Goods Scott Olson/Getty Images News/Getty Images If you plan on scoring sporting or outdoor gear during the holiday sales, you'll love Dick's Thanksgiving hours. The store will be open from 6 p.m. to 2 a.m. on Thursday evening, and it will then reopen at 5 a.m. Friday. That three hour nap will let you refocus your shopping energy for the next day.

9 Walmart Scott Olson/Getty Images News/Getty Images The superstore will open for Black Friday sales at 6 p.m. on Thanksgiving evening, so prepare to get your discount shop on. Walmart is a great place to get everything from home appliances to toys, and the extended hours will just make everything better.

10 Macy's Drew Angerer/Getty Images News/Getty Images The store responsible for the famous Thanksgiving Day Parade is celebrating Black Friday in style by opening at 5 p.m. on Thursday and remaining open until 2 a.m. It will reopen at 6 a.m. the next day for any early risers, so all shoppers can rejoice. Is it even Thanksgiving if Macy's isn't involved?