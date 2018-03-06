11 Ways To Support Undocumented Moms On International Women's Day

It’s not easy to be an undocumented immigrant in this country, especially now. Still, people continue to risk their lives to come to the U.S. in search of more opportunities and a better life for their families. Since President Donald Trump took office, things have become more complicated, frightening, and dire for undocumented persons, which is why it is our job, as privileged American citizens, to protect our neighbors regardless of their citizenship status. But how do we support undocumented mothers, exactly, and especially on International Women's Day?

For one, we can use our power to be advocates for these mothers and, thankfully, this can be done in a number of ways. We can also provide emotional support for these moms and their families, who are no doubt feeling scared, overwhelmed, and unsure of their futures as the current administration continues to make bombastic promises about great walls, massive deportations, and travel bans. And we can always pitch in to help them, either with their kids, financially, or in other ways that seem small but are undeniably significant. After all, no amount of help is too small, and for an undocumented person all help is usually welcomed.

The first step towards supporting undocumented moms (hell, all parents), of course, is to simply ask them how you can be of service. If a mom or dad is unsure, or you simply want to surprise them with a nice gesture, try one of the following useful methods:

Help Raise Money For Any Immigration Fees Did you know becoming a resident and citizen isn’t something one can do for free? There are a number of fees associated with immigration documentation, many of which have gone up in recent years. If you’re able to help financially, volunteer to help pay for one or all of these fees.

Set Up A Fund For Other Expenditures Giphy Undocumented people aren’t always able to do things us American citizens take for granted, like attend regular doctor check-ups or dental visits, let alone save up for their child's education, pay for day care, or obtain a babysitter Additionally, it’s not always easy for undocumented persons to obtain decent paying work. Having a financial safety net for emergencies is always helpful.

Find Free- Or Low-Cost Mental Health Help (If Desired) Giphy Unless you are undocumented yourself, you probably can’t imagine the kind of stress most immigrant mothers face. Mental health is often the lowest of priorities, and at a time when there are unimaginable stressors in the undocumented mother’s life, such as simply making sure she isn’t detained while dropping her kids off at school. If you’re able to, ask her if she’d like someone to speak with, and set up an appointment for her at a free- or low-cost mental health clinic.

Volunteer With Or Donate To Organizations That Help Undocumented Immigrants There are numerous organizations out there doing the hard work to help undocumented persons. The National Immigration Law Center defends the rights of low-income immigrants and provides legal counsel to those who need it most. Arizona-based Mariposas Sin Fronteras helps LGBTQIA immigrants held in prisons and immigrant detention centers, including undocumented queer mothers. The Black Alliance for Just Immigration assists African American and black immigrant populations to organize for racial and social justice. United We Dream is one of the largest organizations backing DREAMers, working to prevent families from being separated. The list goes on.

Become An Outspoken Advocate For Undocumented Immigrants Giphy We will never make progress if we continue to allow xenophobes to be the loudest ones in the room. De-stigmatizing people’s undocumented status is an important first step in supporting these communities. Let folks know (in person, on social media, or on the phone with your local representatives) that you will not be silent until undocumented mothers, and all undocumented peoples, have a safe path to citizenship.

Offer To Teach English As A Second Language Many undocumented persons speak English, while others do not. Regardless, everyone has a better chance of being able to defend themselves in this country if they also speak the language. Offer to teach an undocumented parent some conversational basics, at least, as well as important phrases and terms that might help them in the event they're detained, such as how to ask for a lawyer or how to inquire about their children. If the parent's children also don’t speak English, offer to teach it to them, too.

Offer To Babysit Their Children Every mother needs some time off, and it’s no different for undocumented moms. If you are close to an undocumented mother, you can always offer to babysit and give her a little time to run errands or relax. No doubt she will appreciate the time.

Offer To Run Errands Giphy Unlike mothers with citizenship in this country, going out even for some groceries can be a harrowing experience for an undocumented mom. Considering the rise in ICE raids, you can imagine there are mothers who are deciding to stay indoors and/or hidden in order not to be randomly picked up off the street. If she’s in need of supplies, but afraid of going herself, offer to step in.

Open Your Home As A Safe House For Them & Their Families If the undocumented mother is worried about getting picked up in her own home, you can always volunteer to allow her and/or her family to stay with you for a while. Additionally, in the event she gets picked up by ICE, her kids (if they were born here) will need a safe place to turn to. Let her and her kids know they are more than welcome to stay with you.