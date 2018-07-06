12 Moms Share Their Dream Delivery Vs. What *Really* Happened

“With my daughter (since she was my first), I really wanted to just go as easy as possible, did not want pitocin, pain meds, very little intervention, just try to avoid a C-section and do it natural basically, but I did not heed the warning of labor at home for as long as possible. So we went in for her birth around 2:00 a.m. after I'd been having contractions since 9:00 or 10:00 p.m. About an hour or two after I'd been there, they insisted I start pitocin. I wasn't progressing enough. I gave in because, well, I was 19 and my partner didn't know how to advocate. The doctors said it so obviously we should follow it. I started to cry from the new contractions from the pit. Around 5:00 a.m. they started fentanyl since I wanted to hold off on an epidural if possible. I vividly remember this because my dad wakes up every morning at 5:30 a.m., so in my loopy birth-induced state I started texting him... while watching Scooby Doo. I wish I still had those texts: it was a mess and hilarious, but he got the gist that I was in labor.

After that the fentanyl wore off and they upped my pitocin, I still wasn't progressing enough for them. Cue the violent vomiting. I had also been eating strawberries before my contractions started the night before. My vomit was bright red and very very alarming for everyone in the room. Luckily, my husband was able to blurt out it was probably the strawberries and that calmed everyone down. At that point, I begged for an epidural and promptly passed out until about noon. At that point, I was apparently very dilated, but she wouldn't descend so they started talking C-section. Note I hadn't even been there a full 24 hours at that point, hadn't even tried pushing once, and they were talking C-section. I got super lucky that my current nurse, once the doctor walked out, went, 'Oh no, you're young! You don't need a C-section. You're pushing her out yourself.' After telling me what we were doing, she had me start pushing down. Three big pushes later, my doctor just walked in for this attempt, and out she popped. Zero problems, zero tearing, perfectly fine. But they were pushing so close to a C-section. It ended well but it left me a little bitter.

My son’s birth was zero options for me. After my daughter’s birth, I desperately wanted to try again more natural, hopefully less intervention and stress from the doctors this time, only to find out I had a partial placenta previa that would not move an inch from my first ultrasound, making it very dangerous to go into labor. All my options were taken. They kept watching to hope it would move, and everyone online had a positive story of theirs moving. Mine never did. I went in for my 37 week visit and was told, 'You're having a C-section this week.' I had zero idea before that appointment I was gonna have a C-section in literally three days’ time. His birth went perfectly and he was healthy and we both made it, but I wasn’t given any real options. Now we're done with kids, but I still have a pang of desperately wanting a better birth.”