15 Baby Names With Unique Nicknames, So Your Family Has Options

I love a good diminutive name, also known as a nickname. I believe I’m partial to them because of my own name, Abigale, but I go by Abi. And since they’re both uniquely spelled, everyone thinks my name is pronounced Ah-bee for some reason — but even still, I do like nicknames. My husband, Greg (Gregory) does, too, and I think that had a little bit to do with why we named our son Jackson, but he will go by Jack. If you love names with a diminutive, too, check out these baby names with the most unique nicknames.

A name with a unique nickname can definitely come in handy, whether your kid is like me and decided to go by their full name when they “grew up and went to middle school,” and also for you as a parent. Nothing gets your kid’s attention quite like using their full name instead of their nickname. I knew I was in deep you-know-what when my mom or dad would yell, “Abigale!” instead of Abi. And while the nickname from my full name isn’t really one that’s super unique and unheard of, there are quite a few to get your creative juices going if you want to pick out a really fun and unique name and nickname for your baby.

1 Matilda (Tilly, Maddie) Giphy How cool would it be to name your kid after the best book and movie of all time? Not only is Matilda an adorable name on it's own, but Tilly is definitely unique, and Maddie is just too darn cute. Matilda comes from the Germanic name "Mahthildis, which means "strength in battle," according to Behind the Name.

2 Phoebe (Bea) Giphy While Phoebe is unique on its own, who doesn't love the name Bea? Plus, Bea Arthur was one of the best actress/comediennes ever, and who wouldn't want to pay homage to that? She'd be (BEA) proud. Plus, according to Behind the Name, Phoebe means bright and pure.

3 Victoria (Tori, Vicky) Giphy Victoria is such a classic, pretty name, and Vicky and Tori just sound really hip and cool. Your kid may not be the next Spice Girl, but at least her name and nicknames will make her fabulous for sure. Victoria is also the feminine form of the name "Victorius" and was "born by a 4th century saint and martyr from North Africa," according to Behind the Name. That sounds pretty baller, right?

4 Margaret (Maggie, Greta, May, Molly) Giphy Margaret is a classic and Behind the Name noted that it means "pearl," and is derived from the Latin "Margarita." For nicknames, Greta is a pretty unique name you never hear anymore, and Maggie is such a cute name for a little girl, even for when she's older. Maggie Smith approves, clearly.

5 Alexander (Xander, Alex, Al) Giphy Even if you weren't a fan of the series Buffy the Vampire Slayer, Xander is a really cool nickname from Alexander. It sounds like he'd play in a rock band while simultaneously slaying bad guys, right? Alexander means, "defending men," according to Behind the Name, too. How fitting for a bad guy slayer.

6 Theodore (Theo, Teddy) Giphy Teddy is just the sweetest name for a little boy. And the two guys named Theo that I knew in middle school were just the coolest of the cool. I love it when classic names like Theodore can have really hip nicknames. Plus, Theodore means "gift from God," according to Behind the Name, and that's pretty special.

7 Amelia or Amelie (Amy, Mia, Milly, Mimi) Giphy Amelia or Amelie are really unique and creative names on their own, but you definitely can't go wrong with nicknames like Mia, Milly, Mimi, or even classic Amy. According to Behind the Name, Amelia "became popular in England after the German House of Hanover came to the British throne in the 18th century — it was borne by daughters of George II and George III." Pretty regal, eh?

8 Rosemary (Rosie, Rose) Giphy "Rose, like the lines of seats in a theater," as Rose Nylund from The Golden Girls would explain her name. Or, you know, like the flower. Rosemary is a very traditional and quite beautiful name, but Rose and Rosie are timeless classics, too. So you can't really go wrong with this choice. According to Behind the Name, Rosemary is either a combination of Rose and Mary, or it is "given in reference to the herb, "which gets its name from Latin ros marinus meaning 'dew of the sea.' It came into use as a given name in the 19th century.

9 Josephine (Josie, Jo) Giphy I love, love, love this name. My husband's grandma's name is Josephine, and we were going to name our kid that if we had a daughter. It totally would've worked out, too, because Jo March is my favorite literary character of all time. We were hoping she'd go by Jo, or Josie Faye (with Faye being my grandmother's name). Turns out, there's no actual "meaning" for the name Josephine, but it is English, German and Dutch, according to Behind the Name.

10 Augustus (Gus, Angus) Giphy Can we have a moment of silence for Augustus (Gus) Waters from The Fault in Our Stars by John Green? Saddest novel ever. But the nickname Gus is so cute, I think you have to overlook any sad memories associated with the name. It's also a pretty strong name — Augustus means great or "venerable," according to Behind the Name.

11 Ashton (Ash, Asher) Giphy Ash and Asher are very popular names right now, and Ashton is always a good choice. The name somehow seems modern while simultaneously classic. And perhaps your son will be as cute as Ashton Kutcher when he grows up? Hopefully without the punking people part. According to Behind the Name, Ashton comes from a surname, "which was originally derived from a place name which meant 'ash tree town' in Old English."

12 Callum (Cal) Giphy Hopefully enough time has passed since Titanic premiered that we forget how much of a jerk face Cal was in the movie. Not all Cals are jerks, though. Take Cal Ripken for example. And Callum is apparently a very trendy name right now, so there you have it. Behind the Name said Callum is Scottish, and is Colin or Coleman in English.

13 Dashiell (Dash) Giphy Dashiell is a cool name on its own, but Dash is even cooler. Maybe he'll be star of the track team or football team? Or even a kid super hero? It will be a fitting nickname for when he's a toddler and you can't keep up with him, I'm sure. Dashiell is categorized as a "rare" name on Behind the Name, and apparently there's an American author named Dashiell Hammet. His name "is an Anglicized form of his mother's surname, De Chiel, which is unknown of meaning."

14 Maxwell (Max) Giphy Maxwell is one of the classiest guy names ever. Will he live in a mansion with three kids, a butler, and a Nanny named Fran from Flushing, Queens one day? I don't know, but Max is an adorable nickname. Maxwell comes from a "Scottish surname meaning 'Mack's stream,"' according to Behind the Name. Hey, Mack is a cute nickname, too.