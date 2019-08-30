The birth of a baby is an occasion for joy, a few tears, hearty congratulations, lots of photos... and an immediate announcement on social media for your 500 followers. But it's important to use just the right Instagram caption for your baby's arrival: one that shows off your personality while still getting the information out there.

Naturally, the proud parents want their family and friends to know the vital information: birth date and time; the baby's weight and length; the full name (so everyone can say either, "How beautiful!" or "They went with that?!"). After that, it's anyone's choice as to how best to make the announcement. You can go as simple as saying, "Introducing... " or make it a little more elaborate. There are sweet poems to choose from, such as "Twinkle, twinkle, little star/Do you know how loved you are?" Or try a quote that sums up the occasion, like Don Herold's "Babies are such a nice way to start people."

Here are some Insta-perfect captions for your new arrival: some simple, some clever, some that will bring out all the feels. Pick the one that suits your family's personality, add it to your feed (maybe with a hashtag like #Blessed or #NewBaby), then relax and enjoy the beginning of your new identity as this little person's parents.

1. "Look out, world — (baby name) has arrived!" Shutterstock Make your announcement loud and proud with this caption. You could add to it: "Life will never be the same for (parents' names) again...and we couldn't be happier." Or: "Here to make the world a cuter and happier place."

2. "Dreams do come true! Meet (baby name)." Introduce the newcomer with another simple statement. Use it against a backdrop of clouds or rainbows for added impact. Again, you can expand on it with the vital stats and a quick status report: "Mom and baby are doing great!"

3. "The littlest feet make the biggest footprints in our hearts." A spot-on saying to go along with a picture of those impossibly tiny newborn toes. For contrast, you could pair it with a pic of Mom and Dad's feet, or those of any older siblings.

4. "(Older child's name) would like to announce the end of (his/her) reign as only child. Introducing (baby name)." Chris Jackson/Chris Jackson Collection/Getty Images A funny and very apt caption for second-time parents. Naturally, this would accompany a shot of the big brother or sister holding their new sibling. (Or giving the baby the side-eye. Either way, it works.)

5. "Behold, children are a gift of the Lord." — Psalm 127:3 If you're a family of faith (or if you have a lot of followers who are), then this wonderful passage would make a lovely caption to accompany the first photos. Another popular biblical quote comes from the book of James: "Every good and perfect gift is from above."

6. "For this child I have prayed, and the Lord has granted the desires of my heart." — 1 Samuel 1:27 Yet another biblical gem that shows the world how thankful you are for the new blessing in your life. You could tack on an additional sentiment like: "Meet our new arrival, (name). We are blessed indeed!"

7. "Isn't she lovely! Isn't she wonderful? Isn't she precious? Less than one minute old. I never thought through love we'd be making one as lovely as she. But isn't she lovely, made from love!" — Stevie Wonder This heartwarming classic by Stevie Wonder makes a splendid baby announcement as well. You can easily adapt it for a new son (Wonder surely wouldn't object) by changing the gendered pronouns. Or keep on going and use the second verse, too: "Isn't she lovely/Truly the angels' best/Boy, I'm so happy/We have been heaven-blessed/I can't believe what God has done/Through us he's given life to one/But isn't she lovely, made from love."

8. “I think, at a child's birth, if a mother could ask a fairy godmother to endow it with the most useful gift, that gift would be curiosity.” ― Eleanor Roosevelt What a great caption to post along with a pic of your newborn looking puzzled at the world it just entered! Plus, it comes from Eleanor Roosevelt, one of the most awesome First Ladies of all time (FLOAT?), so there's that.

9. "It's time for dirty diapers, sleepless nights, and endless love. Welcome (baby name)." True, new parenthood isn't the easiest job in the world. There's a lot of mess, stress, and undereye circles involved. But the rewards far outweigh the sleeplessness and ripe odors, and this caption sums that up neatly.

10. "A baby is God's opinion that the world should go on." — Carl Sandburg The American author/poet penned this beautifully optimistic opinion about the promise of new life. In these uncertain days, it's a good reminder for all of us that the new generation may well be the hope for humanity and the planet we inhabit.

11. "How wonderful life is now (he/she)'s in the world. Introducing (baby name)!" This slightly altered take on Elton John's "Your Song" reflects the amazing impact your new baby will have on your family's life. It's a little bit funny that the famous tune was written as a love song, but what purer love is there than that of parents for their newborn?

12. "The snuggle is real. Meet our cuddly new family member, (baby name)." A birth caption suggested by The Bump, this will appeal to pun-loving parents. If humor is your thing, you could also come up with variations on "Here's the straight poop," "Three's company," "Kidding around," or "Baby, baby, baby, oh!"

13. “When the first baby laughed for the first time, its laugh broke into a thousand pieces, and they all went skipping about, and that was the beginning of fairies.” — J.M. Barrie WPA Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images The opening line from the original Peter Pan book also makes a delightful opening line to your baby's social media life.

14. "From your head down to your toes, you're not much, goodness knows. But you're so precious to me, sweet as can be, baby of mine." This beloved lullaby from Dumbo has been covered by artists ranging from Bette Midler to Nick Lachey, Brian Wilson, Arcade Fire, Alison Krauss, and Celtic Woman. It also happens to make a sweet Instagram baby announcement caption. That is, if you can type it without turning into a puddle of tears (which is more than I can do).

15. "A star is born! Making (his/her) debut on the world stage: (baby name)." Parents who love plays and musicals will find this announcement perfect for their Broadway-bound child. You could also give this caption a sports twist ("Meet the newest member of our team!"). Or, if you're into other art forms: "Dancing our way into our hearts! (Name) is keeping us on our toes!" or "Introducing the greatest masterpiece in our family gallery!"

16. "His/her first breath took ours away. Meet (baby name)." Hearing that first cry is music to a parent's ear, and many will be the nights in which Mom and Dad will stay awake listening to make sure their little one is still breathing. Capture the breathtaking miracle of birth with this caption.