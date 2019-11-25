Between the sparkly jewelry they wear everyday and subtly sweet nods nestled in their gardens, Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton have paid tribute to Princess Diana many, many times over the years. Indeed, the wives of Prince William and Prince Harry often honor their late mother-in-law's memory in beautiful, meaningful ways, all while using their own royal platforms to carry on her iconic legacy.

Since joining the royal family, Markle and Middleton have both made several touching tributes to their beloved mother-in-law, who was often referred to as the "people's princess," and continue to do so. Though neither had the opportunity to meet Princess Diana — who tragically died in a car accident in Paris in 1997 — it's clear Prince Harry and Prince William's mother is never far from their thoughts and is still very much present in their lives.

Whether it's through their fashion choices, their stunning jewelry and sparkly accessories, their children's names, to the types of flowers they choose to surround themselves with, the Duchess of Sussex and the Duchess of Cambridge make sure Princess Diana's legacy and memory will always be remembered. And here's a look back at 21 touching times they did just that.

1. Whenever Kate Middleton Flashes Her Engagement Ring Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Middleton wears a daily reminder of Princess Diana on her left ring finger. That's because the engagement ring given to the Duchess of Cambridge by Prince William is the same one once worn by Lady Diana. It's a 12-carat sapphire surrounded by 14 diamonds, and it's simply gorgeous.

2. Whenever Meghan Markle's Engagement Ring Catches Your Eye, Too Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Prince Harry made sure to include the spirit of his late mother in Markle's engagement ring as well. Although the large diamond is from Botswana — where he and Markle have vacationed together — the two diamonds on either side are actually from Princess Diana's collection, the couple told the BBC at the time of their engagement.

3. When Meghan Markle Honored Diana In Her Wedding Bouquet BEN BIRCHALL/AFP/Getty Images Prince Harry handpicked flowers from his and Markle's private garden at Kensington Palace to add to her bridal bouquet. "The spring blooms include Forget-Me-Nots which were Diana, Princess of Wales' favorite flower," a statement from Kensington Palace read. "The couple specifically chose them to be included in Ms. Markle's bouquet to honor the memory of the late Princess on this special day."

4. When Meghan Markle Celebrated Her First Mother's Day Markle celebrated her first Mother's Day after welcoming her son on May 6 with a photo of Archie's tiny feet resting in her hands. The Duchess of Sussex included a message on Instagram that offered an obvious nod to Princess Diana, writing that she wanted to pay tribute to "all mothers today - past, present, mothers-to-be, and those lost but forever remembered." And those flowers in the background? Forget-Me-Nots, Princess Diana's favorite.

5. Whenever Kate Middleton Wears This Special Tiara Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Middleton wore one of Princess Diana's favorite tiaras — the Queen Mary's Lover's Knot — for a reception for diplomats at Buckingham Palace in December 2017, according to People. And this wasn't the first time Middleton has done so. But whenever the iconic tiara comes out, it's always thought of as a nod to Diana.

6. When Kate Middleton Included Forget-Me-Nots In Her Garden The Duchess of Cambridge helped design a garden — with the help of Queen Elizabeth and landscape architects — for the Chelsea Flower Show in London. In May, Kensington Palace shared a photo on Instagram of Middleton planting forget-me-nots in the garden, which was interpreted as a tribute to Princess Diana.

7. When Kate Middleton Wore Special Earrings At Archie's Christening CHRIS ALLERTON/AFP/Getty Images It may have been baby Archie's big day, but Middleton practically stole the show in an official portrait released for his christening. That's partially because the Duchess of Cambridge chose to take a pair of Princess Diana's earrings and make them her own. According to HuffPost, Princess Diana's sapphire and diamond studs were transformed into drop-down earrings for the event.

8. When Kate Middleton & Prince William Named Their Daughter Chris Jackson/Chris Jackson Collection/Getty Images The name Middleton and Prince William chose for their daughter was an obvious tribute to Princess Diana. That's because Princess Charlotte's full name is Charlotte Elizabeth Diana. It's a beautiful name packed with a lot of meaning.

9. When Kate Middleton Introduced Prince George Jonathan Brady - PA Images/PA Images/Getty Images/ Anwar Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images Middleton wore a blue polka-dotted dress when she and Prince William introduced Prince George on the steps of St. Mary's Hospital following his birth in 2013. This look bore a striking resemblance to the green polka-dotted dress Princess Diana wore after giving birth to Prince William at the same hospital in 1982.

10. And When Kate Middleton Introduced Prince Louis Anwar Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images After Prince Louis was born in 2018, Middleton once again channeled her late mother-in-law on the steps of St. Mary's hospital. The red dress with a lace collar strongly resembled the dress Princess Diana wore after giving birth to Prince Harry in 1984.

11. Any Time Meghan Markle Wears Her Butterfly Earrings Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Markle practically makes royal fans swoon every time she wears these butterfly-shaped earrings. That's because they belonged to Princess Diana, according to TODAY, who wore them during a 1986 trip to Canada. So far, the Duchess of Sussex has been spotted wearing them in 2016 and 2018, and each occasion always brings mention of Diana.

12. When Princess Diana's Sisters Were Part Of Archie's Christening CHRIS ALLERTON/AFP/Getty Images Princess Diana's two sisters, Lady Jane Fellowes and Lady Sarah McCorquodale, were included in Archie's christening. They were also featured in the group family photo released by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex following their son's big day. It was a simple, yet meaningful, way that made sure Princess Diana could symbolically take part in the christening.

13. When Kate Middleton Brought Charlotte To Her First Day Of School AARON CHOWN/AFP/Getty Images Princess Charlotte's first day at Thomas's Battersea was in September 2019. Both Middleton and Prince William came to drop off their daughter and Prince George that day, and Middleton's outfit definitely attracted attention. “Kate also channeled her late mother-in-law when she dropped off Princess Charlotte to her first day of school earlier this year," Anthony McGrath, a celebrity stylist and lecturer at the Fashion Retail Academy in London, told Express. "The Duchess looked stunning in a pink floral dress similar to the ensemble Diana wore to drop off Prince Harry at school in 1992."

14. When A Special Hymn Played At Prince William & Kate Middleton's Wedding John Stillwell - PA Images/PA Images/Getty Images Prince William and Middleton made sure to include the hymn "Guide Me, O Thou Great Redeemer" during their 2011 wedding. This song hold special meaning to Prince William and Prince Harry, as it was also performed at Princess Dian's funeral, according to Vanity Fair.

15. And When Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Included The Same Hymn At Their Wedding DANNY LAWSON/AFP/Getty Images When Markle and Prince Harry tied the knot in 2018, they played the very same hymn during their wedding. Prince Harry even got a bit choked up when "Guide Me, O Thous Great Redeemer" started playing on his big day. Princess Diana was definitely there in spirit.

16. When Princess Diana's Sister Did A Reading At Meghan Markle's Wedding OWEN HUMPHREYS/AFP/Getty Images In yet another gesture to make sure Princess Diana was included in their wedding day, Princes Harry and Markle invited Lady Jane Fellowes to give a reading at their wedding. According to Hello! Magazine, Princess Diana's older sister read from the Song of Solomon at the wedding, which included: "The winter is past, the rain is over and gone... Many waters cannot quench love, neither can floods drown it."

17. When Meghan Markle Wore A Stunning Ring To Her Wedding Reception Julian Parker/UK Press/Getty Images/ WPA Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images On her way to her second wedding reception, Markle sported Princess Diana's emerald-cut aquamarine ring. The gorgeous — and large — ring couldn't be missed on her wedding day. Princess Diana wore the stunning piece of jewelry to an auction of her clothes.

18. Meghan Markle's Karen Gee White Dress Tim Graham/Tim Graham Photo Library/Getty Images/ Pool/Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images On the first day of her Australia tour in 2018, Markle rocked a Karen Gee white dress. This had special meaning because photos show she was pretty much twinning with Princess Diana's white Versace look back in 1995. It was clearly a nod to her late mother-in-law.

19. When Kate Middleton Channeled Diana's Remembrance Sunday Service Look Princess Diana Archive/Hulton Royals Collection/Getty Images/ Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In 2016, Middleton wore a nearly identical outfit to the Remembrance Sunday Service as Princess Diana did to the very same service back in 1991. Coincidence? I think not.

20. When Kate Middleton Wore Polka Dots Middleton wore a navy and white polka dot dress — with a white collar and buttons — in official portraits for Prince Charles' 70th birthday. It was obvious she was channeling Princess Diana's 1985 look, which featured a polka dot dress with a strikingly similar collar and bottoms.