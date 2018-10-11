Prince George is the most important toddler in my life. His public appearances make my day, and I definitely got emotional looking at his first day of school pictures. Sigh, they grow up so fast. I imagine this will change when I have kids of my own, but for now, the heir to the British crown gets all my maternal energy. I do know that if I had a child under the age of five right now, I would have been Googling Prince George Halloween costumes nonstop for the past month. How could I pass up the opportunity to pretend my child was going to be the monarch of the British Commonwealth? (Cause it's not gonna happen for real unless my dreams of William and Kate deciding they need to adopt a 23-year-old finally come true.)

Sure, my theoretical toddler could be a firefighter or a superhero for trick-or-treating, but they could also be the most powerful five-year-old in the world, as reported by Ten Insider. Plus, George is a fashion icon, looking precious every time he steps out in public, so any kid would look amazing for their big night out if they took a cue from him. I mean, George wore pants for the first time in public this year, and people flipped. Every toddler should get to experience that kind of fame at least one day out of the year.

So if you're a royal family lover or just a parent who thinks your child would make an adorable king-to-be, read on for eight Prince George Halloween costumes, and know that I'll be filing all of these options away for when I do have kids someday. Side note: Click here for more royal family costumes.

1 Feeling Formal WPA Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Bristol Novelty Soldier Ceremonial Costume, $20, Amazon Amazon Behold, the pants that stunned the world. As I mentioned, George wore long pants for the first time in public at his Uncle Harry's wedding in May, and the internet was shook. The miniature version of the Blues and Royals frockcoat immediately became one of his most recognizable looks to date, so this soldier costume from Amazon is a great option for a George costume.

3 Prince Today-Is-My-Brother's-Day-But-I'm-Still-The-Cutest George WPA Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Easter Button-On Boy's Outfit, $30, Etsy Etsy I thought I was George's number one fan, but I think whoever made this replica of his outfit from Prince Louis's christening has me beat. Imagine how cute your kiddo would look with that collar.

4 Trooping the Colour Adorableness Chris Jackson/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images White and Burgundy Set, $36, Etsy Etsy George seemed pretty stressed out at the Trooping the Colour ceremony his family hosted a few months back, but he also singlehandedly brought suspenders back into fashion just by showing up. This replica is too cute not to buy.

6 Pageboy Perfection WPA Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Dress Shirt & Short Pants, $40, Etsy Etsy George was an amazing pageboy at Meghan and Harry's wedding in May, but that's probably because he got to practice his skills at his Aunt Pippa's wedding in 2017. Your little one will be unmistakable as the future king in this recreation of George's outfit from Pippa's big day.

7 Ski Bunny WPA Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images iXtreme Boys Snowsuit, $30, Walmart Refaxi Red Ski Beanie Cap, $6, Amazon Walmart, Amazon If your family is going skiing sometime in the near future, I have amazing news for your wallet. You can double your toddler's snow suit as a Prince George Halloween costume, thanks to the ski trip the royal fam took in 2016, as reported by Travel + Leisure. Think of me when you use that extra cash for a spiked hot chocolate on the slopes.