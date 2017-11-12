9 Things A Mom *Really* Means When She Says "I'm Fine"

I feel like I’ve been telling people what they want to hear my whole life. I’ve always been a people pleaser, and I try to avoid conflict at all costs. This hasn’t always served me well, since failing to express my true feelings can lead to unhealthy and misplaced anger (sorry, family). But sometimes it’s a necessary tactic for self-preservation. In fact, I guarantee there are things a mom really means when she says "I'm fine," and they're all said so us mothers can keep it together.

Now, in my defense, I don't say "I'm fine" to my closest friends. I unleash my fears and frustrations because they know me, and I know they can take it. But for other people, namely those who are really in no position to help me manage the dumpster fire that feels like my life at times, I don’t need to get into it. “I’m fine” is my standard response to most people who aren’t good friends, family, or medical practitioners. And I even spare those folks the hard truth occasionally, since I know how to read a room and can tell when someone might not be able to handle my TMI explanation of what set my child off on that particular day.

“I’m fine” is the go-to reply when just want to let things be. It’s greeting a neighbor on the stoop, but not inviting that particular neighbor in. It’s similar to “we should get together,” “I’ll put you two in touch,” and “I’ll have to try that place some time” — all phrases that make you feel like you checked a box on social interaction, without actually doing anything.

So if you’re wondering what a mom really means when she says “I’m fine,” it could be any of the below:

"If I Talk About It I’ll Fall Apart" Trust me, you don’t want to know how I am. Motherhood gets dark sometimes. Talking about it is fine, if you want to, but most times I just don’t want to. I know once I start getting into it all — not having enough time or energy or faith in myself to actually raise quality human beings — I will melt in front of you. So just pretend to believe me when I say “I’m fine.”

"Night Feedings Will End Me" Tell me, what would you rather hear? "I'm fine"? Or, “The human body was not designed to withstand consistently interrupted sleep for months on end and yet I am still alive but that can’t be a good thing because it only makes me that much more aware of how exhausted I am"? Yeah, that's what I thought.

"Who Thinks Buttons On Baby Clothes Is A Good Idea?" If you ask me how I’m doing while I’m dressing my child for a holiday photo shoot, class picture day, or just to make some grandparent happy by wearing the adorable, intricately constructed outfit, I will tell you I am fine. But I am suppressing all the rage directed at baby clothing designers who have clearly think all little kids are cooperative rag dolls when you try to dress them.

"There Is A Strong Possibility I Won’t Make It Through The Day" Here’s a quick daily list of where all my energy goes as a mom: Mitigating sibling squabbles

Tracking down kid stuff

Tracking down my stuff

Filling out school forms

Updating the calendar

Figuring out how to handle scheduling conflicts productively (apparently crying about them doesn’t do anything)

Meal planning, preparing, and begging the kids to eat it

Calculating how much clean underwear is left before laundry day

Cutting apple slices

Saying something to my husband that at least resembles a kind remark. (“Oh, you’re here” doesn’t count)

Working a full-time job I just hope to make it to bedtime all in one piece.