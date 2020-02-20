Whether it's a photo of her holding her kids or having date night with her husband, Chrissy Teigen said she gets mom-shamed for all sorts of reasons, all the time. But, during a recent interview with TODAY Parents, the mother of two revealed that there's one area of her parenting that apparently gets people especially riled up.

Teigen, a serious food and author of two Cravings cookbooks, often shares photos of her kids, 3-year-old daughter Luna and 21-month-old son Miles, chowing down on delicious food. Not too long ago, in fact, she shared an adorable photo of Miles enjoying a corndog and Luna slurping up some Thai boat noodles. It's those types of posts, however, that tend to pull in the most criticism, according to Tegein.

"It’s pretty much everything," Teigen told TODAY Parents when asked about mom-shaming, and added that "any time I post a picture of [Luna and Miles] holding ribs or eating sausage, I get a lot of criticism. Vegans and vegetarians are mad and feel that we forcing meat upon them at a young age. They freak out."

Teigen has been mom-shamed perhaps more frequently than most in the past. For example, she's been criticized for taking Luna to her first dentist appointment in June, which had some people saying she should have gone several times already. Or when she shared a video of her cuddling up with Luna and painting her daughter's toenails. Or how she and her husband, John Legend (but mostly Teigen) were once shamed for going on a simple date night after Luna was born.

Legend previously told Romper that he would prefer it if mom-shamers actually came for him as well. "Look, we’re both parents and we’re both going out," he said. "If you think that’s not appropriate — and first of all, you shouldn’t think that’s not appropriate — if you’re going to blame somebody, blame both of us, not just the mother."

Teigen admitted to TODAY Parents that the negativity does "affect" her, but she has also developed a "thicker skin" since welcoming Miles in May 2018. Which is nice to hear since it looks like Luna has gotten into a new hobby of making sausage with her grandma.