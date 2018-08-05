Living with anxiety isn't easy, but that doesn't mean many of us can't find ways to cope. From medication to therapy, using cannabis to taking daily walks, living a productive, happy, thriving life with anxiety is possible. Pregnancy can make it more challenging, though, and many people find that their anxiety takes a turn for the worse when they're growing a human inside their body. So, how do you manage pregnancy anxiety? No two pregnancies, or people, are the same, but more often than not listening to moms who have been there and done that can be extremely beneficial when learning how to treat your own anxiety during pregnancy.

I’ve had anxiety in some form or other for most of my life. I was an anxious child and developed into a much more anxious teen. In young adulthood I mainly coped through the use of alcohol which, as you can probably guess, wasn’t exactly the healthiest choice. When I got pregnant for the first time, however, I knew right away that I needed to stop drinking or vaping (which was one of my other coping mechanisms).

I struggled a lot with my anxiety during my pregnancy, but found that there were a few methods that helped ground me, especially during panic attacks. I practiced prenatal yoga regularly, for example, and realized that focusing on my breath and on my future baby helped me remember that every anxious moment eventually passes. I would also take walks when I needed to quiet down all the thoughts racing through my mind.

So with that in mind, here are a few other examples of how you can manage your own pregnancy anxiety: