It's hard to believe that it's been over a month since the most secretive member of the KarJen family surprised the world by announcing that she was not only pregnant, but had already given birth to her first child. And now, looking back at all of Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott's photos of baby Stormi that they've shared so far will make you feel so happy for the new family and will likely make your heart melt because the cuteness is almost too much.

Even though Kylie kept quiet during her pregnancy, she's definitely started to share more images and snaps of her new life as a mom now that the cat's out of the bag. And fans love getting to see these little glimpses of Kylie, Travis, and baby Stormi living their lives. But, keeping up with Kylie isn't always easy; so much of what she shares is on Snapchat or Instagram Stories, which means these pics and videos don't last forever. So if you're a day behind on your Kylie news, you might miss it.

So, this list of all of Kylie and Travis' photos of little Stormi which have been shared thus far will definitely come in handy when you want to take a trip down memory lane. But, before you go get carried away with all of the baby cuteness, don't forget how this all started. It wasn't that long ago when Kylie's pregnancy was just a rumor and there wasn't any sort of confirmation from the new mom herself for months. My, how far we've come.

It Started With Some Fingers kyliejenner on Instagram A mere two days after Kylie announced that she was, in fact, pregnant and had already given birth, she uploaded the above photo of her baby girl. With the simple caption, "Stormi," which was later amended to "Stormi Webster," to include her last name (Travis Scott's real name is Jacques Webster.) Needless to say, Kylie got everyone talking.

Her Video Of Stormi Sleeping Captured Hearts Kylie Jenner/ Instagram Considering how secretive she was months ago, Kylie has been pretty generous with the photos of her daughter and some sweet moments of baby Stormi lately. Even though she once tweeted that she no longer uses Snapchat, Kylie is a pretty avid user of the app when it comes to sharing pics of her daughter. In early March, Kylie took to Snapchat to share the above video of Stormi sleeping and everyone was obsessed her cheeks, just as Kylie was.

Before The Face, Came The Toes Kylie Jenner/ Snapchat Before Kylie actually showed off her little baby's sweet face, though, she teased fans by just playing with her tiny feet. Cooing, "Mommy’s cute little toes," Kylie played with Stormi in the short video. Even though it was just a glimpse, fans were loving this sweet moment between mom and baby.

Travis Has Also Bragged About His Daughter Travis Scott/ Snapchat Of course, Kylie isn't the only parent to take to social media to show off little Stormi. Kylie's boyfriend, rapper Travis Scott, has also used Instagram and Snapchat to share updates on little Stormi, most recently on her one month "birthday." "My lil mama 1 month today," Travis wrote over an image of Stormi wearing a cute shirt with the word, "daddy" emblazoned across the front. Obviously, it isn't a close-up of Stormi's face, but fans still loved it.

Then, Travis Shared A Little More Taking to Instagram earlier in March, Travis also shared a pretty sweet shot of little Stormi looking dreamily into the camera, as did Kylie. Of course, fans were dying over how sweet little Stormi looked in the photos and also how lucky they were to get to see a little more of how gorgeous she is.

Kylie's One-Month Update Was Also Pretty Sweet kyliejenner on Instagram Of course, Kylie also shared a sweet pic of her and Stormi on Stormi's one-month "birthday." Unfortunately, as cute as the picture is, it isn't exactly a close-up of the little babe. Nevertheless, the photo is adorable, and Kylie's caption, "my angel baby is 1 month old today" is also couldn't be sweeter.