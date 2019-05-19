Just two weeks after welcoming their first child, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are celebrating their first wedding anniversary on Sunday, May 19. Looking back, it’s easy to see in photos of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s first year of marriage that these two have only grown more and more in love with every single day that has gone by. From royal tours to family events, these two have warmed hearts around the world with their genuine care and devotion to one another.

From the start of their relationship, the couple seemed to work hard to prioritize one another. Distinct from Kate Middleton and Prince William, who had to be pretty focused on their public appearances and that whole heir-to-the-throne thing, Markle and Prince Harry have long sported a relaxed, happy air when seen together.

In fact, when Markle first spoke to Vanity Fair about their relationship in 2016, she pled for privacy, allowing them to get to know one another first. "I’m sure there will be a time when we will have to come forward and present ourselves and have stories to tell, but I hope what people will understand is that this is our time," she told Vanity Fair at the time.

But with the royal wedding, all that changed and the pair became a unified public figure. And they’ve never wavered in the image they present to the world. So in honor of their first wedding anniversary, here’s a look at some of their sweetest moments from the past 12 months of wedded bliss.

The Big Day: May 19, 2018 WPA Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images The royal wedding was watched by 29 million people, according to Forbes, who waited with bated breath to see what Markle would be wearing, where her mother would fit into the ceremony, and how the normally casual couple would face this big event. Nothing was a disappointment and it was a day fit for a duchess.

Their First Public Appearance As A Married Couple: May 22, 2018 Chris Jackson/Chris Jackson Collection/Getty Images Just three days after their wedding, the couple stepped out looking chic and regal for a garden party that honored Prince Charles’s 70th birthday, Harper’s Bazaar reported. The sweetest moment of this day had to be when Markle laughed along with her mother-in-law, Camilla Parker-Bowles, when Prince Harry was attacked by a bee during a speech he gave for his father.

Trooping the Colour: June 9, 2018 Chris Jackson/Chris Jackson Collection/Getty Images Queen Elizabeth’s birthday was the next to be honored at the annual Trooping the Colour. According to Town & Country, Markle joined her new husband in a horse-drawn carriage and later on the balcony of the palace as the Queen inspected her military guard.

Prince Louis' Christening: July 9, 2018 After attending a baptism service at The Chapel Royal at St. James Palace, Markle also posed alongside her family for official portraits with the newest royal, as the BBC reported. She looked effortlessly gorgeous in neutral tones.

First Royal Tour To Ireland: July 10, 2018 Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images For their first official royal tour, the couple made a trip to Ireland, as Hello! Magazine reported at the time. They met with the President of Ireland, Michael Higgins, visited a sports museum, greeted members of the public, and visited a startup hub for students, according to Hello! Magazine. Though it was an official trip, the pair still managed to look relaxed and in love.

Sentebale Polo Cup Win: July 27, 2018 Chris Jackson/Chris Jackson Collection/Getty Images Though PDA is usually frowned upon for royals, Markle broke the rules and gave her husband a sweet smooch after his win at the Sentebale polo match. The game is held to raise funds for a charity Harry founded, which supports young people in Lesotho who are living with HIV and AIDS, according to the Daily Mail.

Charity Cookbook Launch: September 20, 2018 WPA Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images While she does a lot to support him, it's always sweet to see the shoe on the other foot. Prince Harry joined Markle and her mother, Doria Ragland, for the launch of a cookbook Markle put together to raise funds for victims of the Grenfell Tower fire, according to The Independent. The book, Together: Our Community Cookbook, includes recipes from women of the Hubb Community Kitchen, established after the fire to provide for Grenfell residents.

Princess Eugenie’s Wedding: October 12, 2018 WPA Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images The Duke and Duchess of Sussex attended Princess Eugenie’s wedding to marry Jack Brooksbank, according to Harper's Bazaar. But the couple had to duck out before the evening reception or any of the other weekend festivities that were planned, as Town & Country reported. That’s because they were getting ready to leave on an extensive trip of Australia, New Zealand, Fiji and Tonga, which probably required lots of packing — and their baby announcement, of course.

The Baby Announcement: October 15, 2018 That morning seemed just like any other, but the world soon came to screeching halt when Prince Harry and Markle announced that they were expecting their first child. Kensington Palace issued a formal statement, but also posted the announcement to social media, a decidedly modern move for the staid institution.

Visiting Australia: October 15, 2018 Chris Jackson/Chris Jackson Collection/Getty Images Just as they released news of their pregnancy, the couple touched down in Australia for a two-week tour of the southern islands. Prince Harry was also kicking off the fourth year of the Invictus Games, taking place in Sydney, the BBC reported.

Remembrance Day Service: November 11, 2018 Leon Neal/Getty Images News/Getty Images Markle kept things quiet for a few weeks following the south seas tour, but on Remembrance Sunday, Markle stepped out with Prince Harry for a trio of events. First there was a Festival of Remembrance on Saturday, marking the 100-year anniversary of the end of World War I, and Sunday began with a wreath-laying ceremony and ended with a service held at Westminster Abbey,The Daily Express reported.

Morocco Trip: February 23, 2018 Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Though well into her pregnancy, Markle and her husband visited the country of Morocco to “build on the close relationship between the U.K. and Morocco,” Kensington Palace told People at the time. The couple met with the King,Mohammed VI, as well as young entrepreneurs, visited a cooking demonstration, and Markle got a henna design tattoo at a boarding school for girls.