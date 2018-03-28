All pregnant women have a big responsibility to keep their unborn babies safe and healthy. However, Kate Middleton's responsibility might just be slightly greater than that of your average mom-to-be. As the wife of Prince William, who is second in line to the British throne, Middleton's first baby was deemed third in line to the throne before he was even born. Imagine how it must feel to know you are literally carrying the future King in your uterus! Since giving birth to Prince George, Middleton has also given birth to Princess Charlotte, and she is currently pregnant with her and Prince William's third royal baby. With her due date fast approaching, it seems like the perfect time to reminiscence over Kate Middleton's pregnancy timeline with royal baby number three.

While it's pretty much a guarantee that Prince George will become king after his father either passes away or abdicates the throne, the chance of Princess Charlotte or their third child becoming monarch is much lower, as any future children Prince George has will cut the line of succession in front of Prince George's siblings. However, you never know!

Here's a look back at the biggest moments in Middleton's pregnancy with her imminent third child, whose arrival is sure to throw a wrench in the royal family's routine (in a good way, of course).

September 2017: Kensington Palace Announces Middleton's Pregnancy

On Sept. 4, 2017, Kensington Palace tweeted out the couple's pregnancy announcement. "The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are very pleased to announce that The Duchess of Cambridge is expecting their third child," read the tweet.

September 2017: It's Announced That Middleton Is Already Suffering From Hyperemesis Gravidarum

Just one minute after tweeting that Middleton was expecting, Kensington Palace posted a press release explaining that the Duchess was suffering from Hyperemesis Gravidarum. HG is severe morning sickness, and some women who suffer from HG vomit up to 50 times per day, as per the U.K.'s National Health Service. The disease also affected Middleton during her first two pregnancies — even sending her to the hospital — so Middleton is seriously a champ for enduring multiple pregnancies.

October 2017: Prince William Reveals What Middleton Eats To Quell Her HG

Chris Jackson/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Middleton's go-to snack to help manage her HG? Ginger biscuits, according to her husband, as Food & Wine reported. She's also a fan of pizza and Indian food — but sometimes her HG gets so bad that no food helps. It'll all be over soon, Kate!

October 2017: Middleton Makes Her First Public Appearance Since Announcing Her Pregnancy

On Oct. 10, 2017, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge attended an event at Buckingham Palace for World Mental Health Day, marking Middleton's first public appearance after announcing the news of her pregnancy.

October 2017: Middleton's Due Date Is Disclosed

In mid-October, Kensington Palace released a statement announcing that Middleton's due date was sometime in April. This meant that she was between two and three months along when she first announced that she was expecting.

December 2017: Fans Theorize Over The Future Royal Baby's Sex

When the family released their 2017 Christmas card to the public, many fans of the royals came up with the same theory. Because all four family members were wearing blue in the photo, rumors began to spread that Middleton was pregnant with another boy. Only time will tell!

February 2018: Prince William Shuts Down Rumors Of Twins

Chris Jackson/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Following an onslaught of rumors that the couple was actually expecting twins, someone reportedly joked to Prince William about the possibility of twins at an event in February. "Twins? I think my mental health would be tested with twins," Prince William reportedly said, as per AOL.com. "Two is fine, I don't know how I'm going to cope with three, I'm going to be permanently tired."

March 2018: Rumors About Middleton's Birth Plan Begin to Swirl

WPA Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In September, the Daily Mail reported that Middleton was considering a home birth in order to avoid the public spectacle of a hospital birth. However, a report from Us Weekly released in March suggests that Middleton has a very detailed birth plan in place for a hospital birth. Looks like fans will have to wait and see if she emerges on the hospital steps with baby number three like she did following Prince George and Princess Charlotte's births!

And that pretty much brings us to the end of March, just days before the start of April, the month Middleton is due. She hasn't revealed whether or not she's due at the beginning or the end of April, but you can safely count on royal fans to stay on their toes all month long.

