Pregnancy is one of the most life-changing and transformative experiences imaginable, but it’s also a unique experience for every person who goes through it. That’s why the quotes about pregnancy from celebs, comedians, writers, and more cover so much material. There’s big, sweeping reflections on the nature of creation itself, as well as more humbling looks at the many ways pregnancy affects your life (and your body) for quite some time. They’re funny, reflective, and above all seriously honest about what it’s really like be pregnant.

There’s just something so refreshing about people who are willing to talk about what it really feels like to be pregnant. For instance, Kylie Jenner’s pregnancy quotes show that the Instagram star mostly enjoyed the experience, while Amy Schumer’s quotes about pregnancy complications and motherhood illustrate the comedian’s struggles with hyperemisis gravidarum. (Schumer’s use of the #didntpuke tag for one of the better pregnancy days tells you all you need to know.) There’s just so many different experiences with pregnancy, and it’s reassuring to know that your unique journey is probably represented, too. Whether your pregnancy was magical, difficult, or a little bit of both, the heartfelt and relatable quotes about pregnancy will strike a chord.

Relatable Pregnancy Quotes From Celebs

Celebrities talked about their pregnancies in a way that highlights just how different the experience is for everybody. Some people love the whole process, while others just want to meet their baby already.

“Everything grows rounder and wider and weirder, and I sit here in the middle of it all and wonder who in the world you will turn out to be.” — Carrie Fisher "Being pregnant was very much like falling in love. You are so open.” — Beyoncé “Getting prepared for something like this is so much fun. I feel like a little kid waiting on Christmas for the day I get to meet my baby. It’s so beautiful and it’s something I’ve always looked forward to.” — Ciara “A part of me isn't like those women who love being pregnant. I love my baby, and I miss that feeling of being attached to him when he's kicking, but I was so ready to not be pregnant.” — Hilary Duff "Everyone thinks they have to baby me . . . Everybody is so sweet and they all whisper around you, like you're going to explode if someone raises their voice. It's a very surreal environment." — Chrissy Teigen “Look at me making a human! I am a goddess!”— Olivia Wilde “It's all worth it in the end, so I would definitely suffer through that, but pregnancy was not a good experience for me. At all.” — Kim Kardashian “I did a lot of work with myself over the course of being pregnant and the first few months of being pregnant. It's nice, the pace of being pregnant; it gives you a long time to not just germinate a baby but germinate the mother that you're gonna be.” — Ani DiFranco “I think the best thing about being pregnant would definitely have to be seeing just my belly grow and seeing, like, wow, there is, you know, something inside of me.” — Tia Mowry "My body is the site of a miracle now." — Kerry Washington “I find a pregnant body to be beautiful and an incredible reminder of what a woman’s body is made to do.” — Kourtney Kardashian “There are two sides to being pregnant. There is the beautiful, wonderful blessing side. The second side — it sucks!” — Tamar Braxton “Let me birth with music playing, with my grandfather's prayer books looking down on me, with my hair flowing, my inhibitions gone, the doors of my home flung wide open as if to say: I am open to this process, World. I was made to birth this baby!” — Mayim Bialik

Sentimental Pregnancy Quotes

Feeling sentimental and find yourself reflecting on your pregnancy journey in awe? These sentimental pregnancy quotes won’t go unnoticed when you share them with a sweet photo of your bump. And if you’re getting ready for your shower, you’ll want to check out these sweet baby shower quotes that are all about celebrating and embracing this special time.

“Truthfully, being pregnant is changing me as a person. Each day is part of this amazing journey that has completely shifted the focus of my life and made me reevaluate my personal and professional goals.” — Holly Madison “Making a decision to have a child — it’s momentous. It is to decide forever to have your heart go walking around outside your body.” — Elizabeth Stone “Pregnant women! They had that weird frisson, an aura of magic that combined awkwardly with an earthy sense of duty. Mundane, because they were nothing unique on the suburban streets; ethereal because their attention was ever somewhere else.” — Ruth Morgan “Soul and spirit are stretched — along with body — making pregnancy a time of transition, growth, and profound beginnings.” — Anne Christian Buchanan

Funny Pregnancy Quotes

Sometimes laughter is the best option. Here’s how celebs find the lighter side of pregnancy.

“Every four weeks I go up a bra size . . . it’s worth being pregnant just for the breasts.” — Natasha Hamilton “Life is tough enough without having someone kick you from the inside.” — Rita Rudner “You can do your job massively pregnant if you choose to go down that road. It’s fine. It’ll be hilarious. It’ll add to your comedy in ways that you never expected. Like when your elbows grow hair for no reason.” — Samathan Bee “I can smell electricity. I swear to God I can smell the TV.” — Amanda Seyfried “Being pregnant finally helped me understand what my true relationship was with my body — meaning that it wasn’t put on this earth to look good in a swimsuit.” — Amy Adams “I feel great. I’m tired, but you know, I’m making a baby here!” — Jessica Simpson “I loved being pregnant — but I don’t want to be outnumbered!” — Kristen Bell, on stopping at two kids

Refreshing Real Pregnancy Quotes From Comedians

Comedians are here to talk about all the “things they don’t tell you” when it comes to pregnancy. Mom comics are telling the truth about pregnancy and child care, and audiences are thrilled to have their hot takes. “People don’t tell you about all this sh*t that goes down with your body when you get pregnant, you know? Your nipples get huge and dark. I didn’t know that. I didn’t know that they get dark so that the baby can see, like, a bull’s-eye. So that the baby can find it easier.” — Ali Wong “But all these nutbags in LA, they’re like, ‘Oh, Christina, you gotta have that baby naturally. You gotta do it natural. You gotta give birth naked in a creek. You can bite on branches for the pain. Argh! Well, women have been doing it that way for thousands of years.’ Well, yeah, before drugs were invented.” — Christina Pazsitzky “I wish I could have been there, but all I do is standup and puke right now.” — Amy Schumer, on receiving nominations for People’s Choice Awards “‘Are you having a natural birth?’ I’m just trying to buy a sandwich. Is this complete stranger really asking about my plans re: my vagina?”― Jessi Klein “When I was first pregnant with my son Archie, I didn’t tell anyone, as you are supposed to keep it secret. It’s a really magical time, those first few weeks. It almost makes you wish you didn’t have to tell anyone, ever. You could just watch your belly grow bigger, and no one would be allowed to ask you about it, and you would have your baby and a year later you would allow visitors to finally come and meet your little miracle.” — Amy Poehler

Pregnancy Quotes From Writers

If you want to wax poetic about the whole maternity process, then these quotes from authors about pregnancy will warm your heart. It is a significant part of the human experience, after all.

“It's quite clear that out of all of us, I'm certainly not the one in control. I am here to do your bidding, belly and babies. I am your humble servant.” ― Shannon Hale “When you're pregnant, you can think of nothing but having your own body to yourself again, yet after having given birth you realize that the biggest part of you is now somehow external, subject to all sorts of dangers and disappearance, so you spend the rest of your life trying to figure out how to keep it close enough for comfort. That's the strange thing about being a mother: until you have a baby, you don't even realize how much you were missing one.” ― Jodi Picoult, Vanishing Acts “That first pregnancy is a long sea journey to a country where you don't know the language, where land is in sight for such a long time that after a while it's just the horizon - and then one day birds wheel over that dark shape and it's suddenly close, and all you can do is hope like hell that you've had the right shots.” ― Emily Perkins, Novel About My Wife “A mother is always the beginning. She is how things begin.” — Amy Tan “Life is a flame that is always burning itself out, but it catches fire again every time a child is born.” — George Bernard Shaw “Pregnancy seems designed to prepare you for life as a mother. You start making sacrifices nine months before the child is born, so by the time they put in an appearance you are used to giving things up for them.” ― Brett Kiellerop-Morris, My Big Fat Gay Life “There is no right or wrong way to be pregnant, to become a mother, to make a family. There is only one way—your way, which will inevitably be filled with tears, mistakes, doubt, but also joy, relief, triumph, and love.” ― Angela Garbes, Like a Mother: A Feminist Journey Through the Science and Culture of Pregnancy “Life is always a rich and steady time when you are waiting for something to happen or to hatch.” — E.B. White, Charlotte’s Web “The wonder of life begins in the womb of a woman.” ― Lailah Gifty Akita “Those first few weeks are an unearthly season. From the outside you remain so ordinary, no one can tell from looking that you have experienced an earthquake of the soul. You've been torn asunder, invested with an ancient, incomprehensible magic. It's the one thing that we never quite get over: that we contain our own future.” ― Barbara Kingsolver, Animal Dreams “When you moved, I felt squeezed with a wild infatuation and protectiveness. We are one. Nothing, not even death, can change that.” — Suzanne Finnamore, The Zygote Chronicles “The newly minted maternal heart, it completely melted into mush, the oxytocin I know now, had kicked in, and how. I would fight tigers barehanded, climb down cliffs, throw myself in the path of a speeding car, and even do calculus again if I needed to, for this child.” — Kiran Manral, Karmic Kids: The Story of Parenting Nobody Told You

Motivational Pregnancy Quotes

Need a little help to make it through the nine-month journey? These motivational pregnancy quotes will help you find that inner strength.

“Let choice whisper in your ear and love murmur in your heart. Be ready. Here comes life.” — Maya Angelou “We have a secret in our culture, and it’s not that birth is painful. It’s that women are strong.” — Laura Stavoe Harm “Childbirth is more admirable than conquest, more amazing than self-defense, and as courageous as either one.” — Gloria Steinem “All pregnant women are warriors. It takes strength just to get up and go to work.” — Camilla Luddington “A baby is something you carry inside you for nine months, in your arms for three years, and in your heart until the day you die.” — Mary Mason “When I was pregnant, I felt filled with life, and I felt really happy. I ate well, and I slept well. I felt much more useful than I’d ever felt before.” — Suzanne Vega “Motherhood is the biggest gamble in the world. It is the glorious life force. It’s huge and scary — it’s an act of infinite optimism.” — Gilda Radner “You never understand life until it grows inside of you.” — Sandra Chami Kassis “Birth is not only about making babies. Birth is about making mothers — strong, competent, capable mothers who trust themselves and know their inner strength.” — Barbara Katz Rothman

Wherever you are in the pregnancy journey, it’s always helpful to hear from others who’ve already been there. Simply reviewing some quotes about pregnancy from writers, celebs, and comedians will remind you of just how amazing you are for carrying a child.