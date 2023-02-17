OK everyone, all together now: “Sorry, Gwyneth Paltrow.” When Gwyneth and Chris Martin welcomed their first child in 2004, naming her Apple caused quite the media frenzy, and earned the couple more than their fair share of backlash. Fruit baby names weren’t really a thing then, and the actress even went on Oprah to talk about the controversy, Marie Claire reports. Today, with celebs naming their babies things like X AE A-XII, Apple seems like a unique baby name, but nothing so wild it’s newsworthy.

In an Instagram Q&A with her followers last year, Paltrow explained that Martin (now her ex-husband) is the one who came up with the name Apple, People reports. “I thought it was original and cool," she added. “Her dad came up with the name and I fell in love with it. I can't imagine her being called anything else,” she shared on her IG story.

So, thanks in part to Paltrow’s trailblazing (and Martin’s idea), fruit baby names are far less taboo than they used to be. In fact, they might be the perfect fit if you’re looking for something whimsical, unique, and sweet. That’s because not all fruit baby names are as straightforward as Apple. Some, like Idra and Aeron, are on the subtle side.

1 Aeron Cavan Images/Getty Images Aeron (pronounced like Erin or Aaron would be) is Welsh for “berry.” The name also happens to belong to a river in Wales, and a Celtic goddess of war, so it’s both an earthy baby name and a mythology lover’s dream come true. And if you happen to love unisex names for babies, well, this one definitely hits the mark.

2 Apple We have to talk about Apple, obviously. Paltrow says she fell in love with the name after her then-partner suggested it, saying it sounded wholesome, sweet, and a little biblical, Marie Claire reports. So, if a fruit baby name holds special meaning to you, don’t be afraid to go for it.

3 Avalon In Celtic mythology, Avalon (meaning “island of apples”) is an island where King Arthur was taken to recover after a battle. So, it’s a great name option of you like fruit baby names as a concept, but want something you wouldn’t actually see on a sign in the produce aisle. Also, it’s a solid alternative to Evelyn.

4 Bosc Bosc is a variety of pears, and it would make a completely unique, one-syllable, masculine first name. In some parts of the world, Bosc pears are known as Kaiser Alexander pears, according to USAPears.org, so Kaiser might be a hipper take on a pear baby name. But we think Bosc sounds like a rough and tumble little guy.

5 Cerise The French word for “cherry,” Cerise has a certain European sophistication to it that you might feel is missing in the more literal fruit baby names. It’s pronounced like “seh-REESE,” and has been used traditionally as a name for baby girls. Can’t you just picture all the adorable cherry-printed outfits now?

6 Clementine Chris Rubey/Moment/Getty Images If you’re more into Southern charm than French elegance, consider Clementine for your baby girl. It has Latin roots and means “mild” or “merciful,” both delicate meanings for a little one’s name. And clementines themselves are adorable, bright orange little fruits. All that aside, Clem is quite possibly one of the cutest nicknames ever.

7 Huckleberry Fans of westerns like Tombstone will automatically hear Val Kilmer’s voice reciting Doc Holliday’s infamous line, “I’m your huckleberry,” when they hear this name. Huckleberries themselves are like a cross between blueberries and cranberries that grow in forest underbrush. It’s an earthy boy name that also comes with the cutest nickname built in: Huck.

8 Hudson You’re probably thinking of the river of the same name, but Hudson is actually a variety of apple, too (more specifically, it’s called the Hudson Golden Gem apple). It’s a subtle nod to apples and fruit, and just so happens to work beautifully for a baby boy or a baby girl.

9 Idra This gorgeous girl’s name has Aramaic origins (a dialect in Syria) and means “fig tree.” Fig trees have biblical significance and have ties to Israel, and in ancient days, they were also seen as symbols of peace and prosperity. No matter what it is about Idra you like best, if you choose it, you’re basically guaranteeing your baby cool kid status forever.

10 Lilikoi This name has origins in Hawaii, where it’s usually written as liliko'i, meaning “passionfruit.” Passionfruit vines flower with beautiful purple and white passion flowers, which got their name from Christian missionaries who thought the strange looking blooms symbolized the end of Christ’s life. So, whether you like the name itself or the meaning behind it, Lilikoi is a fruit name not to be missed.

11 Linnea This Swedish name means “lime tree,” and is super popular in Sweden and Norway. It’s derived from a historical figure’s last name: Carl Linnaeus, an 18th century Swedish botanist, who invented the Linnean system for classifying plants. With a name like Linnea, your little one should grow up to be quite the scholar.

12 Marion Marionberries are a specific type of blackberry, the most common kind cultivated in the United States. Shortening the name to Marion is perfect for parents who want a fruit baby name that’s not as literal as Apple. It’s also a vintage baby name that feels timeless and charming, just like your little one is sure to be.

13 Mirabelle Tom Werner/DigitalVision/Getty Images If you’re on the hunt for ultra feminine fruit baby names, like Cerise and Clementine, consider Mirabelle. Mirabelle plums are bright orange or yellow in color (though they’re sometimes dappled with a deep red or fuschia), and they have the subtle, sweet taste you expect from their dark purple cousins.

14 Mora If you want a fruit baby name and love monikers like Maura or Nora, this one’s for you: Mora, which means “blueberry” in Spanish. Fantasy book fans might recognize it as the name of a character in the Throne of Glass book series by Sarah J. Maas, but otherwise, the name is pretty unheard of in the United States today.

15 Narine Translating to “pomegranate,” Narine has been a hugely popular name in Armenia since the 2010s, including its shortened form, Nare. The name comes from the Perisan word for pomegranate, nar. Since Ancient Greek times, pomegranates have symbolized marriage, fertility, and childbirth (and yes, sometimes death, but if you’re into that kind of thing, maybe it makes Narine even cooler).

16 Olive Why stick to Olivia when you could opt for Olive? And yes, olives are technically a fruit, one that happens to symbolize peace and friendship. Both of those are wonderful things to wish for your future child, and naming them Olive could help them keep those virtues top-of-mind through the years.

17 Omena Omena is Finnish for “apple,” so if you love what Gwyneth did there but want to dial it back ever so slightly, this could be an option worth considering. For lovers of Olivia, Ophelia, and other names starting with “O,” Omena should definitely be on your baby’s potential name list.

18 Peach Peach could very well be received today like Apple was in 2004, with some concerned glances or remarks that it’s “too unique.” But to its credit, Peach is feminine and happy, and comes with all sorts of positive connotations. So, if you really love it, stick your guns. You might look like a trendsetter a few years from now.

19 Peri Catherine Delahaye/Stone/Getty Images In Israeli, Persian, and Greek cultures, Peri is a name that’s used interchangably for boys and girls. It has a few meanings, including “fairy,” “mountain dweller,” and most relevant here, “fruit.” It’s a short and simple option that’s easy to pronounce, and you could change up the spelling if you’d like.

20 Pomona Pomona is a name with ancient origins — it’s actually the Latin word for “apple.” It was also the name of the Roman goddess of fruit trees, who symbolized abundance. And, oddly enough, she has some loose ties with ceremonies celebrated around the same time of year as Halloween, so if you’re into spooky season, this baby name should be on your list.

21 Rimona If you like the idea of using a baby name that means “pomegranate” but something about Narine just isn’t quite right, consider Rimona. It’s pronounced like Ramona, but has Israeli roots (it’s very popular there). While you never know who your baby will be, a little Rimona sounds steadfast, smart, and determined.

22 Sabra This name of Hebrew origins means “prickly pear,” so it’s not only perfect for those in search of fruit baby names, but anyone who also loves plants (like the prickly pear cactus). In general, prickly pears are thought to symbolize having a tough skin, but being soft and sweet on the inside.

23 Star Star fruit, also known as carambola, look a little like something that would grow in outer space, with their bright yellow appearance and deep ridges. But, when you slice them up, they look like bright little stars (and have a really unique, tart flavor). It’s a fun celestial name that happens to be fruit-related, too.

24 Umeko Umeko is a Japanese name that means “plum blossom child,” or “patient.” The plum blossom is the national flower of China. It symbolizes vitality and strength, because it’s always the first delicate flower to bloom while winter temperatures still cling to the air. It’s a delicate name that manages to be strong all at the same time.

25 Zetta Laura Olivas/Moment/Getty Images Zetta is a Hebrew name meaning “olive,” making it the perfect fruit name for parents who also want a moniker beginning with “Z.” It’s pretty rare these days, having basically fallen off the radar since the early 1900s, but there’s no doubt everyone will love it once they hear it.

So, what will you call your little peach? Don’t shy away from a fruit baby name you really love — like Gwyneth, you’ll look back knowing you chose the most fitting name for your little one.