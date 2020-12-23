These Cute Celebrity Christmas Cards Are What The Season Is All About

In spite of 2020 being a very weird year, celebrities are still continuing their holiday traditions as normal. These celebrity Christmas cards in 2020 are just examples of how people are continuing to celebrate the holidays, even amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The first Christmas cards date back to 1843, when one patron of the arts had too many friends to keep up with during the holidays, according to Smithsonian Magazine. In order to respond to send to all of his friends who sent him letters, he sent out a Christmas card to wish them well during the holidays. This tradition has since evolved to what it is today.

Each year, people send out Christmas cards to wish their friends and loved ones a happy holiday season. But it's also a great way to show how their kids have grown. Although social media has made it easier for people to keep up with their friends, it's still a beloved and exciting tradition. I mean, who doesn't love getting snail mail?

These celebrities are still sending out Christmas cards this year and getting in on the fun.

Nicole 'Snooki' Polizzi The Jersey Shore reality star shared her holiday card featuring her three kids — 8-year-old son, Lorenzo, 6-year-old daughter, Giovanna, and 1-year-old son, Angelo — to Instagram in November, long before the holiday season. "MY BAYYYBAYSS (Moira voice)," the reality star captioned the shot.

Tori Spelling The Masked Singer contestant posted her holiday card wishing 2020 a warm goodbye to Instagram in November. Spelling's card is shot with the five kids she shares with her husband, Dean McDermott. Most notably absent is McDermott, who was filming something in Canada at the time of the photoshoot. While he couldn't be there in person, Spelling made sure that he was still there by holding up a photo of him.

Kelly Ripa Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos' double sided card focuses on their three kids — 23-year-old son, Michael, 19-year-old daughter, Lola, and 17-year-old son, Joaquin. One one side, the kids look radiant, on the back, they're walking away from the current year. "We wish you health, happiness, and a break from 2020," Ripa captioned the photo of the card on Instagram.

Jessica Alba The actress coordinated pajamas with husband, Cash Warren, and their three kids — 12-year-old daughter, Honor, 9-year-old daughter, Haven, and 2-year-old son, Hayes — for their super cute 2020 Christmas card. "I'm so grateful for the quality time I've spent with the fam," Alba captioned her post on Instagram. Their PJs are only fitting, since a lot of people spent their days indoors (sometimes wearing pajamas) in 2020 practicing social distancing.

Amanda Kloots The Talk co-host Amanda Kloots has had a very rough year. The fitness trainer's husband, Broadway star Nick Cordero, died in July after being hospitalized with COVID-19. Kloots' Christmas card, featuring her son, Elvis, reflects her optimism for the new year. "The holidays will be different for us this year, but I found that holiday cards bring cheer, happiness, and hope," she wrote in the caption of her Instagram post. "We could all use a little bit of that!"

Victoria Beckham The Spice Girls member took to Instagram where she shared a digital copy of her family's Christmas card featuring her four kids — 21-year-old son, Brooklyn, 18-year-old son, Romeo, 15-year-old son, Cruz, and 9-year-old daughter, Harper — with husband David Beckham. Beckham also released a behind the scenes video of her trying to take the photo, which detailed her struggle in trying to wrangle all four kids and their dogs into the frame.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge Prince William and Kate Middleton released a never-before-seen family photo with their three kids for their annual Christmas card. The photo features the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge with their four kids — Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis — smiling from ear to ear and spreading so much Christmas joy to their followers.

The Duke and Duchess of Cornwall Prince William and Prince Harry's dad, Prince Charles, and his wife, Camilla, posed on a bench in a garden for their annual Christmas card. Given that Prince Charles loves gardening, this scenic backdrop is perfect for their 2020 Christmas card.

Taylor Swift The "Willow" singer chose to make her three cats: Meredith Gray, Olivia Benson, and Benjamin Button, the stars of her adorably photoshopped Christmas card. "Wishing you a season of moments so wonderful, they become Folklore," Swift wrote in one holiday greeting. Too cute!

Melissa Joan Hart The Sabrina the Teenage Witch actress stood front-and-center for her Christmas card featuring her husband, Mark Wilkerson, and their three sons: Mason, Braydon, and Tucker. "Sending love and cheer this crazy year," the message on their card reads.

Kyle Richards Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards and husband, Mauricio Umansky, made their four daughters and six dogs the star of this very punny Chrstmas card. "This year was a little ruff," the card's message reads. "Sending all the good vibes for 2021!"

Jade Roper Bachelor In Paradise alumni and mom of three Jade Roper made her newborn baby the star of her family's holiday card this year. Roper and her husband, Tanner Tolbert, welcomed their third child — a son, named Reed — on Nov. 14, and used this card as a birth announcement. "All we wanted for Christmas," the card's message reads.

Jillian Harris TV presenter, Jillian Harris, her husband, Justin Pasutto, and their two kids sweetly posed in a festive family photo for their Christmas card. "Honestly, the hardest thing about this WHOLE process is getting your entire family to stand still, look at the camera, and SMILE the entire time," she wrote in the caption on Instagram. Now that is relatable.

Denise Richards Actress Denise Richards shared a photo of her holiday card to Instagram featuring her husband, Aaron Phypers, and her three daughters, Sam, Lola, and Eloise. "Christmas might look a little different this year, but I think everyone will feel our love hope, and joy, no matter how near or far," she wrote in the caption of the Instagram post.

Meghan King The former Real Housewives of Orange County star shared a photo of her Christmas card with her three kids — daughter, Aspen, and twins, Hayes and Hart.

Giada di Laurentis Food Network star and celebrity chef, Giada di Laurentis, shared her super sweet Christmas card featuring her daughter, Jade, and their cat, Bella, both wearing festive, photoshopped masks. "Things look a little different this year, to say the least," she wrote in the caption of the Instagram post.