Lilibet’s Playpen Has An Adorable Nickname

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have really made quite a little retreat for their family of four in their Montecito, California home. The pair don’t share too many details about life at home with 4-year-old son Archie and 2-year-old daughter Lilibet, but whenever they do share something, it paints an idyllic picture.

Prince Harry shared one particularly adorable little tidbit about his daughter Lilibet’s playpen area in his memoir Spare, when he wrote about a hummingbird flying into their Montecito home when she was still just a baby. “This hummingbird arrived, and swooped around our kitchen,” he wrote of the experience, going on to share his nickname for Lilibet’s play area when the hummingbird “flitted through the sacred airspace we call Lili Land, where we’ve set the baby’s playpen with all her toys and stuffed animals,” per Hello!.

Lilibet’s nursery was seen in a brief glimpse in the couple’s Netflix documentary Harry & Meghan, where a black-and-white photo of Meghan cuddling Lilibet as a baby was shared in the second episode of the docuseries. Lilibet’s nursery could be seen in the background, with beamed ceilings and a little white cot, along with a leaf motif on the walls. No sign that said “Lili Land,” but perhaps it is just implied.

Lilibet’s play area with a toys and stuffed animals is called “Lili Land.” Netflix

The parents of two are no strangers to naming things after their children. We all remember seeing their son Archie feeding chickens at his Archie’s Chick Inn during their famous 2021 interview with Oprah Winfrey. And their charitable organization is called Archewell, again after their oldest child. Perhaps Lili Land is a precursor to another venture for the couple and they’re testing out the name. It sounds like it could be the name of a theme park. Which would be totally different from their previous partnerships with Spotify and Netflix.

Now that Lilibet is 2 years old and moving about the house, I suspect Lili Land is a much bigger chunk of real estate in the family home than it was back then. In fact, I suspect Lili Land might be encroaching on Archie’s Chick Inn, especially since Prince Harry has previously said that she loves to follow her brother around all the time and he tends to want his own space.

Lili Land sounds lovely. And probably getting bigger all the time.