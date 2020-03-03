Let's take a look back at simpler times, shall we? Like when Prince Harry and Prince William were enjoying their childhood moments together. A time when they sported matching outfits regularly and the Duke of Sussex stuck his tongue out at photographers whenever he pleased. Fortunately, considering their royalty status and all, there are plenty of photos from those years for us to browse through today.

Since they were kids, of course, Prince Harry and Prince William have grown up into men, husbands, and fathers. Prince William married his wife Kate Middleton in April 2011 and the two have since welcomed three children together. As for Prince Harry, he married former Suits actress Meghan Markle in May 2018 and one year later, in May 2019, they welcomed their first child together, a son named Archie.

More recently, Prince Harry and Markle announced that they would be stepping back as senior members of the royal family, a move that shocked people across the globe. Meanwhile, Prince William and Middleton have remained busy with their own royal duties.

Before of all those historic moments, though, Prince Harry and Prince William were just kids who shared an adorable sibling bond. So let's take a look back at a few photos to highlight that simpler time.