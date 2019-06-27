30 Songs About Being A Mom You Need On Your Playlist Right Now

Although Mother’s Day 2019 has already come and gone, every day of the year is the perfect chance to take a few minutes and reflect on the joy of having or being a mom. And to aid in that, these 30 incredible and heartwarming songs about being a mom should be added to your playlist right now (and, TBH, you may also want to grab a box of tissues). Some of these are ballads, some are pop, but all are sweet explorations into how being a mom, or having a mom, changes your life forever.

Singers ranging from Meghan Trainor, to the Dixie Chicks, to Elvis Presley have taken time in their successful and booming careers to put the spotlight on the woman who gave them life. While many of the singers on this list below chose to celebrate their own mother, a few artists have put to music what it feels like to become a parent.

So without further ado, have a look at these musical choices, make a playlist on your favorite streaming service to listen to during your commute or downtime at home (and, hey, send to it your mom while you're at it!), and just let it play it on repeat.

1. "I Hope You Dance" By LeeAnn Womack LeeAnnWomackVEVO on YouTube Written back in 2000, "I Hope You Dance" is perhaps every mom’s wish for her children. Interestingly, at first, LeeAnn Womack wasn’t interested in recording it, but her producer pushed her to give it a try, according to American Songwriter. And so today... we have a timeless classic.

2. "Lullaby" By The Dixie Chicks natmaines4prez on YouTube This acoustic song is a simple reminder to a child that a mother’s love will never disappear. As the Dixie Chicks sing in "Lullaby," "How long do you wanna be loved? Is forever enough? 'Cause I’m never, never giving you up."

3. "This Angel" By Jennifer Nettles 987TheBull on YouTube "This Angel" is an elegy to the part a mother plays in the creation of the very thing that ends up saving her. Nettles sings of holy water flowing out of a woman’s own veins being the very grace that brings her new life.

4. "To Zion" By Lauryn Hill Lauryn Hill - Topic on YouTube This layered song is every bit as complex as the subject that spawned it. Writing "To Zion" about her young son, Lauryn Hill tells of the people who encouraged her to end her pregnancy, while claiming to be looking out for her career. "Now the joy of my world is in Zion," she sings, playing on her son’s name

5. "The One Thing" By Shakira ikevinSM on YouTube In "The One Thing," Shakira perfectly captures the feeling in every mother’s heart that life became so much richer and more colorful the moment they became a mom. Any mother can relate to this message that no matter what else goes wrong they got one thing right: their beloved babies.

6. "Hey Mama" By Kanye West Various Artists - Topic on YouTube Written for his mother, Donda West, Kanye West sings in "Hey Mama" about all he owes his mother for working so hard to raise him as a single mom in challenging situations. On the 10 year anniversary of Donda’s death, the rapper's fans declared it “Hey Mama day” and streamed the song more than 700,000 times, according to The Fader.

7. "Mama's Song" By Carrie Underwood carrieunderwoodVEVO on YouTube "Mama's Song" is a ballad of thanks to her mom for praying all across the years for the man that will become her daughter’s husband. "Mama there's no way you'll ever lose me/And giving me away is not goodbye/As you watch me walk down to my future, I hope tears of joy are in your eyes," Underwood sings.

8. "Promise To Try" By Madonna gagamadonnafan on YouTube Like A Prayer was the album that bridged Madonna’s transition from bubble-gum pop to serious artist, including this tribute to her mother. "Promise To Try" was never released as a single, but it’s a powerful meditation on her feelings about her mom, who died from breast cancer when Madonna was young.

9. "The Wish" By Bruce Springsteen Brian Pounders on YouTube A sweet tribute to moms and their sacrificial love from The Boss, "The Wish" one is about his mother, Adele. Despite being a confessional songwriter, Springsteen has reportedly said this song is as real as his lyrics have ever been.

10. "The Sweetest Gift" By Sade strawberrybanana28 on YouTube A song from a mom to her young one while she watches them sleep, “The Sweetest Gift” is thought to have been written about the singer’s baby daughter, according to Vulture.

11. "You Can’t Lose Me" By Faith Hill Faith Hill on YouTube "You Can't Lose Me" is a reminder that we won’t always win in life, but the one thing we can never lose is a mother’s love. In turn, when we grow old enough to understand, we give her that same dedication and stick by her side through thick and thin.

12. "Mama Liked The Roses" By Elvis Presley Yellowrose49 on YouTube First released on Presley’s 1970 Christmas album, "Mama Liked The Roses" is a look back at the way a mom always puts raising her kids right ahead of her own interests. It ends with a somber reminder that all life ends and we have to say goodbye someday.

13. "A Song For Mama" By Boyz 2 Men Boyz II Men - Topic on YouTube Just like the title says, "A Song For Mama" is an expression of gratitude for all that mom does for her children. The best lyric? "And no one else can be/What you have been to me you will always be/You will always be the girl in my life for all times."

14. "Mom" By Meghan Trainor Meghan Trainor - Topic on YouTube "Mom" is a catchy pop song, but also one that digs into the feeling that every child has that their mom is really the best one around. Meghan Trainor recorded a call with her mom and included snippets in the chorus.

15. "In My Daughter’s Eyes" By Martina McBride Martina McBride - Topic on YouTube "In My Daughter's Eyes" is a mom’s take on the how different life looks through the eyes of our children. Both our perspective on the world and on what’s important become clearer through the gift of motherhood.

16. "Don’t Forget To Remember Me" By Carrie Underwood carrieunderwoodVEVO on YouTube "Don't Forget To Remember Me" is a mother’s lament that a child not forget her as they launch on their own out into the world turns into a child’s prayer as they make their way into the world.

17. "The Baby" By Blake Shelton Blake Shelton on YouTube Based not on Shelton’s experience, but on the life of another country music singer who co-wrote the piece, Michael White, according to Genius. "The Baby" is a tribute to every mom who always sees the best in their children.

18. "The Best Day" By Taylor Swift TaylorSwiftVEVO on YouTube With a video showing off home movies of Swift’s childhood, "The Best Day" reminisces on all the great days spent with her mother. It shows off the way that moms really are our best friends throughout life.

19. "Coat of Many Colors" By Dolly Parton Stephan Konings on YouTube Singing about a coat that her mother made for her, Parton’s "Coat of Many Colors" was the inspiration for a TV movie. It’s a reminder of all the ways that we are very rich when we are loved unconditionally.

20. "Hey Ma" By Chance the Rapper Chance The Rapper on YouTube Chance the Rapper uses his platform to express love to the many women in his life who have been like mothers to him, including his own. Throughout "Hey Ma," he shares his wish to give them all the life they deserve, now that he can afford to do so.

21. "Speechless" By Alicia Keyes Alicia Keys on YouTube "I’m just speechless baby/Don’t know what to say," are the lyrics Alicia Keys wrote in this song about becoming a first-time parent. But she managed to find her words long enough to pen a sweet song about how meeting "true love" — her infant — taught her about real love.

22. "Mother" By Kacey Musgraves KaceyMusgravesVEVO on YouTube "Mother" is a simple but profound song that probably everyone can relate to at some point. Sitting around thinking about mom and missing her, whether she’s still in the world or not.

23. "The Mother" By Brandi Carlile Brandi Carlile on YouTube "The Mother" is a beautiful tribute to her baby girl, Evangeline, Brandi Carlile celebrates the way that she’ll get to see the world all over again through her daughter’s eyes. Best lyric? “She filled my life with color, canceled plans and trashed my car.”

24. "Mama Said" By The Shirelles The Shirelles - Topic on YouTube "Mama Said" is an ode to the best advice-giver on the planet and all the times mom got us through tough moments with a wise word.

25. "The Perfect Fan" By The Backstreet Boys Backstreet Boys - Topic on YouTube Everything we learn in early life comes through our parents and the Backstreet Boys thank their moms in "The Perfect Fan" for the way they were guided through life. Of their legion of fans, only one has really impacted their life in these numerous ways.

26. "Like My Mother" By Does Lauren Alaina LaurenAlainaAIVEVO on YouTube Whether you’re her spitting image or take completely after dad, there are always things that will resemble your mother, and that's what "Like My Mother" touches on. Even if it’s simply the way she taught you to put your head down and muscle through the tough times.

27. "Forever Young" By Rod Stewart RodStewartVEVO on YouTube Co-written with Bob Dylan, Rod Stewart's "Forever Young" is a classic prayer of the ages from all parents to their children. Every child will be young eternally in their mother’s eyes.

28. "Blue" By Beyonce BeyoncéVEVO on YouTube Written for her daughter Blue Ivy, Beyoncé uses "Blue" to express her eternal gratitude to be able to look upon her daughter’s face. She sings about never feeling more alive than when her little girl is holding onto her.

29. "Somebody’s Hero" By Jamie O’Neal JamieONealVEVO on YouTube From an Australian country singer, Jamie O'Neal, "Somebody's Hero" celebrates the magnanimous achievement of raising kids, even when it can sometimes feel like nothing special is taking place.