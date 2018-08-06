8 Moms Share The Unique Way They Met Their Mom BFF

Everything's better when you can share it with a friend, and motherhood is no exception. I know that I need someone who can give me advice, act like a sounding board, sit in solidarity with me, and celebrate the milestones parenthood brings. Finding that person isn't always easy, though, especially if you're the first of your friends to become a mom. Thats why I asked moms to share the unique way they met their mom BFF, if only to prove that there's no one "right way" to meet your person.

When I found out I was pregnant I assumed that my friends from my 20s would continue to be the people I leaned on. Things changed, though. Slowly but surely calls stopped coming in, messages went ignored, and a palpable distance formed that no one could deny. That's about the time I found myself connecting via Facebook with a girl who was friends with my ex’s sister. We’d met a few times at parties, so I didn't really "know" her, but pretty soon we were chatting about babies and clicking. We found out we had both experienced losses and complicated pregnancies, and she quickly became the best mom friend I didn't know I needed. Since then our kids have played together, we've spent holidays together, and she even flew out to see me a couple weeks ago.

It can be hard to make new mom friends (or, in my case, turn old acquaintances into new mom friends), but it’s not impossible. So with that in mind, here are a few ways the following moms met their other mom half: