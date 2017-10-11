As parents we’re always wondering what our kids will grow up to be like. I mean, honestly, it begins in the womb. When we’re pregnant we wonder what they’ll look like and how they'll sound when they laugh. And after they join the world we think about what kinds of interests they’ll have, what their sense of humor will be like, and maybe even how they’ll do in school. There’s no real way to know for sure, but why not guess how well your baby will eventually do in school based on their Zodiac sign, because, well, why not? It's only weird if it doesn't work, you guys.

School — whether it be public, private, or otherwise — is certainly something that will mold and shape our kids into the adults they'll inevitably become. But our kids’ personalities will also determine how they’ll do in their classes, in their schools, and how well they’ll interact with classmates and teachers, and Astrology has a thing or two to say about our kids' personalities. Not that the Zodiac is exactly equal to destiny or fate or, you know, science or anything, but when we’re curious about the future, many of us are open to looking at just about any interpretation. Enter, the Zodiac.

So, you know, take this all with a grain of salt and see for yourself what your little one might be like once they’re old enough to be in school, too.

Aries (March 21 - April 19) Giphy Aries won’t be that kid who's cool with sharing all their toys, unfortunately, so be prepared to have a lot of talks about how to share properly. That said, your child will excel at team sports (so expect some ‘A’s in P.E. and maybe even some trophies from your community Little League). Also, push your future lawyer toward getting on the debate team once they’re older, since they’ll be pros at winning an argument.

Taurus April 20 - May 20) Giphy Taurus babies will grow up to be fairly creative, and you’ll totally find their finger paintings hanging on their preschool room right off the bat. Music is also their thing, so don’t be surprised if they go on to join the chorus or school band. All that said, they hate being rushed, so anticipate waking them early as hell for school or risk your child being the perpetually late kid.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20) Giphy Your Gemini baby is born under Mercury (planet of communication), so expect them to be great readers and writers right off the bat. Geminis are social creatures, too, so your little one won’t have too much trouble making friends in school. And while your budding Gemini might have get overwhelmed from time to time, it’s only because they’re trying to do everything at school. Reminds them it’s OK not to join every single activity and/or club.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22) Giphy Unlike Gemini kids, little ones born under the Cancer sign are not the greatest at expressing themselves with others, especially in terms of public speaking. They are sensitive, emotional creatures, and prefer helping others in their class one-on-one versus standing in the spotlight. Think of their high school years as less pep rally and more peer counseling and volunteering.

Leo (July 23 - August 22) Giphy A Leo won’t struggle in school, though their academics might not be stellar. Their strengths lie in other places, like being the starting quarterback for the football team, or the lead in the school musical. Your Leo baby might not get a full-ride academic scholarship right off the bat, but you can be they’ll use networking to their advantage and probably join a sorority or fraternity eventually.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22) Giphy Virgo’s penchant for organization and perfectionism means your little one will thrive in school — at least, at first. Virgos are hard workers, but they also take on too much all the time and tend to be nervous, which is often their academic downfall. Another sign ruled by Mercury, they’ll lean toward communication-based arts (so picture them writing for the school newspaper). Remind them of their strengths, and that it’s OK not to be the absolute best at everything.

Libra (September 23 - October 22) Giphy Libra babies grow to be lovable, charming kiddos, and their charm is noticed by all their peers. In the classroom, your Libra will be the one to complete all their poetry assignments on time, and the first to share their supplies with anyone who forgot their No. 2 pencil at home. But while you might hope for them to be a bit more practical at times, they’ll often be the ones wearing totally weather inappropriate outfits to school for the sake of fashion.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21) Giphy Ruled by Pluto (the planet of power), Scorpio’s generally do well in school so long as the rules aren’t too overbearing. When there’s a group project, you can be Scorpio kids will take the lead. They’re also drawn toward technology, so you’ll probably have a mini-scientist or mathematician (or more to the point, a little engineer) on your hands. That said, they might have a little trouble when another Scorpio (or Leo) are in the mix.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21) Giphy Your Sagittarius child will be a pro at collaborating in the classroom. They’ll be the first to volunteer to do a math problem on the board or read out loud or plan for the next fundraiser. Optimistic and enthusiastic, a Sagittarius generally does well at school so long as their teachers aren’t stuck on doing the same routines over and over again (and if they are, you can always chat with them about it).

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19) Giphy Capricorn babies grow up to be some of the most determined, hard-working students around. They love excelling, whether it’s getting top marks for spelling and grammar or making the soccer team. They’ll often be harder on themselves than anyone else. Just remind them that it’s OK to fail and learn from our mistakes, and they’ll be back on track.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18) Giphy An Aquarian child is all about logic, which is why they are naturals when it comes to things like computer programming and engineering. They love things they can understand (and they understand a lot), so they’ll be whizzes in the STEM fields at school. But don’t think that just because this is their powerhouse that they don’t also enjoy some of the more creative classes. Your little Aquarian might even enjoy signing up for a cinematography or photography course once they reach high school.