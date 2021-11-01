Mark your calendars and get ready to celebrate because Disney+ Day is coming! On Nov. 12, subscribers to the streaming service will be treated to a bunch of new releases, so here’s everything you need to know.

Disney+ Day Is A Global Celebration

Disney+ Day is essentially the streaming service’s birthday. On Friday, Nov. 12, Disney+ turns 2 and is celebrating with a virtual party filled with brand new releases. Subscribers will also get a sneak peek at what’s coming to Disney+, and Disney fans in South Korea, Taiwan, and Hong Kong will finally be able to subscribe to Disney+. “This day of appreciation brings to life our mission to entertain, inform, and inspire fans and families around the globe through the power of unparalleled storytelling, and will become an annual tentpole event to be amplified across our global businesses,” Walt Disney Company CEO, Bob Chapek, said in a statement.

So Many New Movies & Shows Will Be Released

Here are all of the titles — new and old — that you will see on Disney+ on Nov. 12.

Movies

Courtesy of Disney+

Home Sweet Home Alone — Based on the beloved Home Alone film series, this brand new film will focus on Max Mercer, a mischievous young boy who has been left behind while his parents celebrate the holidays in Japan. But when a married couple sets their sights on taking a priceless family heirloom from the Mercer home, it’s up to Max to keep the trespassers out.

— Based on the beloved Home Alone film series, this brand new film will focus on Max Mercer, a mischievous young boy who has been left behind while his parents celebrate the holidays in Japan. But when a married couple sets their sights on taking a priceless family heirloom from the Mercer home, it’s up to Max to keep the trespassers out. Jungle Cruise — Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Emily Blunt star in this new movie based off of the Disney theme park ride. When Dr. Lilly Houghton enlists the help of skipper Frank Wolff to take her down the Amazon on a boat in search of an ancient tree with healing properties.

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Emily Blunt star in this new movie based off of the Disney theme park ride. When Dr. Lilly Houghton enlists the help of skipper Frank Wolff to take her down the Amazon on a boat in search of an ancient tree with healing properties. Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings — Based on the Marvel comic books character, Shang-Chi, this film focuses on the superhero, a martial-arts master, who is forced to confront the past when he is drawn to the mysterious Ten Rings organization.

TV Series

Disney+

Olaf Presents Season 1— Join your favorite Frozen snowman as he stages his own retellings of classic Disney films, like The Lion King and The Little Mermaid.

Join your favorite Frozen snowman as he stages his own retellings of classic Disney films, like The Lion King and The Little Mermaid. Entrelazados Season 1 — This Latin-American series, filmed solely in Spanish, focuses on Allegra, a young girl who dreams of joining a music hall company, much to her mother’s dismay. But when Allegra finds a mysterious bracelet, she is transformed to 1994, where she meets her mother when she was younger, and finds herself attempting to change the past.

This Latin-American series, filmed solely in Spanish, focuses on Allegra, a young girl who dreams of joining a music hall company, much to her mother’s dismay. But when Allegra finds a mysterious bracelet, she is transformed to 1994, where she meets her mother when she was younger, and finds herself attempting to change the past. The World According to Jeff Goldblum Season 2, Episodes 1-5 — Actor Jeff Goldblum is back in the second season of his series, where he uncovers the secrets behind a bunch of new topics.

Short Films

There are a number of short films that are making their debut on Disney+ on Disney+ Day, some based on some of your favorite films like Frozen.

This includes the brand new Luca short, Ciao Alberto, which focuses on the sea monster, Alberto, who tries to prove himself to his mentor.

Here are the other short films you will see on Disney+ Day:

Ciao Alberto

Feast

Frozen Fever

Get A Horse!

An unnamed short from The Simpsons

Paperman

Tangled Ever After

The Little Matchgirl

The Ballad of Nessie

Tick Tock Tale

Specials

And just when you thought that you couldn’t get enough new content, Disney+ delivers. In addition to the shorts, movies, and TV series, you can watch the debut of Under the Helmet: The Legacy of Boba Fett, the documentary all about the Star Wars bounty hunter, Boba Fett. And Marvel fans, get excited. A new Marvel Studios Disney+ Day special will explore the past, present, and future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Subscribe To Disney+ To Celebrate

You will need to subscribe to Disney+ to get access to all of the Disney+ Day celebrations. A basic subscription to Disney+ costs $7.99/month or $79.99/year.