25 Chicken Sheet Pan Recipes The Whole Family Will Love

If you consider yourself a
semi-regular cook, you know that on especially long days characterized by screaming and tantrums and flooded inboxes, the sweet call of take-out can seem all too alluring. But when you find yourself stuck in a chow mein coma and your drawers become inexplicably crammed with ketchup packets and rogue fortune cookies, it might be a sign to start looking for new solutions. Enter these easy sheet pan chicken recipes.
Chicken has a reputation for starring in such meals as: “I’m just really trying to impress my in-laws,” “Yes, I’ve been watching Food Network all day,” and my personal favorite, “I actually had more than 30 minutes of free time today.” But in this new role, chicken for dinner proves that it doesn’t actually have to be a part of a full length production. In fact, it can be easy! We’re talking
throw-it-on-a-baking-sheet-and-call-it-a-day easy.
After all, when it comes down to it, these recipes are really just
healthier, more delicious departures from the drive-through chicken nuggets you would otherwise be eating... so why not go for it? They’re quick, they’re simple, and they’re delicious, plus they’re perfect for leftovers and meal prep (if you have the self control). So the next time you’re craving a hot meal but are unwilling to commit to stacks of dishes, 12 different trips to the grocery store, and a whole playlist of YouTube tutorials, resist the urge to chicken out and give these sheet pan chicken dinner recipes a try instead. 1 Chicken Fajitas
These
sheet pan fajitas from No. 2 Pencil are an act of pure genius. Not only are they beautiful to look at, but they also pack a punch, proving that chicken dinner doesn't have to be boring. Add a few warm tortillas, and dinner is served! 2 Balsamic Chicken With Potatoes & Carrots 3 Lemon Chicken Dinner
Looking for healthy dinner options in a pinch can be difficult, but recipes like this one from
Tastes Of Lizzy T fit the bill. Full of bright citrus flavor, this lemon chicken is light, refreshing, and delightfully easy to make. If you’re feeling a little less summer and a little more autumn, sub sweet potatoes or yams for the potatoes in this dish. 4 Chicken Shawarma
This Middle Eastern inspired meal is a great way to break up your everyday routine and
cut down on cleanup time. According to Bobbi of Bobbi's Kozy Kitchen, this chicken shawarma is so delicious, her family asked if she would consider delivering it. Follow in her footsteps, and you might get a few similar reactions yourself. 5 Honey Mustard Chicken And Vegetables
With a special
honey mustard glaze, this dinner from Joyful Healthy Eats will have you drooling. Not only is the chicken full of caramelized goodness, but it takes a mere half hour to make. What are you waiting for? 6 Baked Chicken Parmesan
Listen, chicken is great. But chicken slathered in cheese and tomato sauce is on a different level, as proven by this
chicken parmesan from The Cookie Rookie. Cooking this recipe in a sheet pan also makes it a healthier version of the fan favorite, so you and your family can enjoy guilt-free. 7 Chicken Tinga Bowls
Whoever thinks sheet pan chicken is bland needs to try this. It's no secret that taco and burrito bowls are all the rage, but now you can skip the lines and make your own at home, thanks to
chicken tinga bowl recipe from Pinch of Yum. No mess, no fuss, just piles of saucy goodness, perfect for lunch or a fast pick me up after a long day. 8 Chicken Puttanesca
This is hands down some of the most beautiful chicken ever, and it's equally delicious. Taking inspiration from pasta puttanesca, this
sheet pan recipe from The View From Great Island gives a classic meal a modern twist. Perfect when you're looking to get creative or impress your guests without spending the whole day in the kitchen. 9 Hot Honey Baked Chicken Dinner
Phi, the writer behind the
Sweet Phi blog, is all about making recipes that are as sweet as she is, and this chicken is no exception. Add her easy hot honey to the mix for tons of unexpected flavor you'll fall in love with. Bonus points: You can totally use the leftover honey for whatever your heart desires (veggies, dressings, etc.). 10 Sticky Chicken With Pineapple Salsa
First of all, is anyone else drooling right now? There's something so tropical about this
sticky chicken from How Sweet Eats, and that fresh pineapple salsa will make you want to go on vacation ASAP. If you're looking for a little taste of paradise, this is all of that on one plate (or pan, to be exact). 11 Maple Apricot Chicken
The lovely thing about this
maple apricot chicken from Carlsbad Cravings is that the only real work is in the prep, making it the perfect recipe to set up on the weekend and enjoy during the week. Its sweet glaze looks simply mouthwatering, but there's also a little spice to keep things balanced. Perfect for when you know there's a chaotic week ahead of you. 12 Herb Grapefruit Chicken With Roasted Vegetables 13 Pineapple Teriyaki Chicken 14 Mediterranean Chicken Dinner
The
Café Sucre Farine is known for its elegant recipes, and this Mediterranean inspired meal proves it. However, you don't have to spend a ton of time or money just because this particular recipe looks so fancy. Despite appearances, this whole dish can actually be made in less than an hour, and your family will never know. It's a dish that's made to impress, only without the usual time commitment. 15 Garlic Chicken And Veggies
Whenever you're in doubt about how to make a simple meal 10 times more delicious, just think garlic, garlic, garlic. This
chicken and veggies recipe from Eazy Peazy Mealz is full of it, which is another great way to make vegetables (and healthy eating in general) seem appealing to kids. And though this recipe opts for carrots, zucchini, asparagus, and Brussels sprouts, any veggie combo would work. 16 Pesto Chicken Dinner
The homemade pesto in this picture will immediately make you hungry, and its price tag is even more appetizing. This
pesto chicken from Budget Bytes highlights yet another wonderful aspect of sheet pan cooking, which is its affordability. Spend less, clean less, and eat better — what's not to love? 17 Chicken With Rainbow Vegetables
Here's yet another stunning creation by
Well Plated that is just as enjoyable to eat as it is to look at. This chicken and rainbow veggies recipe draws inspiration from Italy and keeps things simple by giving the traditional Italian flavors their time in the spotlight. All the gorgeous colors in this meal also indicate that this meal is not only tasty, but nutritious as well. You really can't go wrong! 18 Greek Chicken With Peppers And Potatoes
For
Kelsey Nixon, a great meal has a lot to do with a great sauce, and this Greek chicken recipe delivers on that end. This meal keeps it simple and sticks to classic flavors, yielding a refreshing yet flavorful meal you'll want to have on deck at all times during the week. Skip the trip to Mykonos and get a taste of all this Greek goodness in your own home. 19 Moroccan Chicken And Potatoes
Don't be afraid to dig into your pantry for this
Moroccan chicken recipe from Nutmeg Nanny. This is a meal that will likely put a lot of what you already have to good use, making it a convenient but exciting option for dinner time. Plus, the sweet and spicy flavor combo makes for a great departure from the traditional chicken for dinner recipes. 20 Korean Chicken Bowl
Coated in a sweet and spicy gochujang-based sauce, this
Korean chicken bowl by Half-Baked Harvest is a colorful, balanced, and quick meal to make on any busy weeknight. Featuring roasted sweet potatoes, veggies, and steamed rice alongside the Korean-inspired chicken, this dinner has it all. Plus, investing in a container of gochujang (Korean chili paste) is well worth it for meals to come. 21 Bruschetta Chicken
Chung-Ah Ree of
Damn Delicious says that this bruschetta chicken recipe is currently her favorite sheet pan dinner. And it’s no wonder: It’s filled with garlic parmesan roasted potatoes, cherry tomatoes, fresh basil, and juicy chicken breasts. This basically screams Italian summertime, and you’ll be so ready to be transported. 22 Herb Roasted Chicken
Have you herb the news? This
herb roasted chicken recipe from I Am A Food Blog’s Stephanie Le is to die for. As she puts it, this super simple sheet pan dinner is perfectly suited for cozy autumn nights while streaming some shows. Swap the microwave for the oven, and it’s basically a modern-day TV dinner — an instant go-to classic. 23 Pesto Chicken Meatballs
This juicy,
basil pesto baked meatball recipe comes from Ev’s Eats. While Evi opted to nest her meatballs atop a hearty plate of spaghetti and tomatoes, the options are truly endless. These chicken meatballs work as an easy-does-it and delicious protein that goes well with any side, such as roasted veggies or potatoes to make while the oven is hot. 24 Pasta Bake With Chicken And Kale
Who doesn’t love a pasta bake? They’re incredibly yummy and require the easiest of cleanups. This sheet pan
pasta bake with chicken and kale from Two Peas & Their Pod will be a hit with the whole family, because no one can resist crispy panko edges and gooey mozzarella cheese pulls. Not to mention, the sneaky kale addition is a great way to get your little ones to eat the leafy green without compromising deliciousness. 25 Honey Garlic Chicken Thighs
In a brilliant symphony of seasoning and deliciousness,
this honey garlic recipe from Wry Toast Eats acts as the perfect sheet pan finale. Perfectly crispy and golden brown, this is the kind of chicken that will come close to melting in your mouth. There's just no beating it, and these friendly flavor combinations will be loved by everyone in the family.
Cooking can be a joy, but
on a busy weekday filled with stress, it becomes more of a pain. Some of the biggest cooking gripes center around dishes, cleanup, and time, so why not consider a dinner that takes care of these woes and more? Baking proteins like chicken is also a smart and affordable way to get kids to eat clean, while leaving enough leftovers to pack in the next day's lunch. It's truly the solution you've been searching for, which means there's no better time to add sheet pan cooking into your family's routine.