It seems like so many years ago now — 15! — that Gwyneth Paltrow shocked the world by naming her daughter Apple. These days, however, nobody would even bat an eye, as baby naming has become a veritable sport in Hollywood. In fact, these 20 unique celebrity baby names are just a few examples of what creative and famous people have come up with for their own broods. Between Cricket, Reign and Luna, use this list as baby naming inspiration or simply as entertainment.

Giving children unique names is not new in Hollywood. In fact, it was in the 80s that Frank Zappa named his kids Dweezil and Moon Unit, and things really took off in the mid-aughts with Moxie Crimefighter, whose father is magician Penn Jillette, Kal-el, son of Nicolas Cage, and Pilot Inspektor, whose dad is Jason Lee.

Now it feels de rigueur for celebrities to get as creative as they can when picking out their offspring’s name. Sometimes that means something just a touch unconventional, like Khloe Kardashian’s daughter True. And sometimes it means swinging for the proverbial fences and naming your daughter Gravity, as model/actor Lucky Blue Smith did. Read on for even more fascinating and original baby names celebs have chosen for their kids.