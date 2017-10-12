25 Boy Names That Start With A, From Aaron To Azad

I'm always a sucker for playing the name game, but my susceptibility to it skyrockets when I'm actually pregnant. And as someone who has always wanted a big family, that has turned out to be pretty often. This year when I found out I was growing our fourth child, I knew I had better start looking at boy names. Sure enough, my gut was right: Our fourth boy will join the chaos soon. And since I have spent many collective hours going through baby name lists, I humbly offer you 25 of my favorite boy names that start with A.

Why start with the letter A? Whether you have a name preference in mind (one that relates to your family perhaps) or you're unsure of where to start, beginning with the first letter in the alphabet can help. From Aaron to Azad, there's an A name for everyone, and this list could be the jumping off point you need to choose a sweet moniker for your little guy.

My personal naming preferences lean a bit to the eccentric, so you'll find a lot of unique and perhaps unfamiliar names on this list. But I also really dig the choices of my friends who have more traditional taste; especially when they have multiple children whose names are total style matches to one another, like my friend with an Emma and a Henry. Swoon! So while I may prefer more rarely heard names for my own shorties, I was intentional about including a wide variety here to be sure there's a little something for everybody. Let the boy name party commence.

1 Aaron Giphy Hebrew: high mountain This classic name elicits images of a strong and reliable man, but also doesn't feel like too much for a mischievous little 3-year-old. Aaron is a great choice for parents looking for a traditional name that is also downright cute.

2 Amir Arabic: ruler Traditionally a Middle Eastern name, Amir is coming into Western popularity as our world cultures become more intertwined. It's short, adorable, and unique without being hard to pronounce — a total winner.

3 Archer Latin: bowman There are lots of ways to spin the symbolism behind this name, as associations could run from a brave warrior to a visionary with a keen eye. Archer has grown in popularity in recent years and is a charming choice for parents looking for something unique but not unheard of.

4 Ari Giphy Hebrew: lion Does it get any cuter than Ari? For parents looking to keep it short and sweet, this Hebrew name should be a heavy frontrunner.

5 Aapo Finnish: father of many Finnish names are underused in the United States because, although usually easy to pronounce, they feel quite foreign to our ears. But Aapo is similar in style to a lot of popular names these days, such as Finn, Pip, and Nico, and would make a darling choice for a cutting edge family.

6 Arnold German: strong as an eagle Grandpa names for babies are all the rage right now (think: George, Henry, Jasper, Rufus) and Arnold is a strong contender in that category. Plus, the opportunities for nicknames abound with this one.

7 Abner Hebrew: father of light Chalk another one up to the grandpa category, but Abner is so full of character I can't help but love it. For religious families, the meaning behind the name may feel particularly significant.

8 Alden Giphy English: wise friend The name Alden conjures up feelings of someone kind and likable, so its no surprise that the meaning conveys exactly that. This name is the perfect balance between familiar and unique.

9 Alejandro Spanish: defender of humanity This is a variant on Alexander, and there are as many ways to take it as there are cultures in the world. Brits have Alistair, Russians have Alexey or Alyosha, Peruvians have Alejandro; whichever way you spin it you really can't lose.

10 Abe Hebrew: father of multitudes Abe is typically short for Abraham, but can certainly stand on its own as well. The name brings to mind some great men of history, including President Lincoln and the Biblical patriarch. Plus let's face it, it's just plain cute.

11 Ajax Greek: eagle Ajax is definitely a bit unusual, but is really not a far cry from the wildly popular Jack or Jaxson. It makes an edgy statement without compromising an element of childhood whimsy.

12 Augustine Giphy German: majestic dignity This is an example of a name perfectly representing its meaning, because Augustine is about as dignified a moniker as they come. If you're put off by the formality, consider the immeasurable cuteness that is "Gus" as a nickname. It may just push you over the edge.

13 Aidan Irish: fiery Aidan has been at the top of the boy name charts for years now, and with its combination of innocence and strength, it's easy to see why.

14 Aric Norse: rule with mercy The unusual spelling on this name that more often starts with the letter E could be the right amount of twist that you're looking for. The sound of it is still traditional, but seeing it spelled out adds just a little bit of oomph.

15 Azad Persian: liberty, free To be free is a beautiful ideal, and this name lives up to the beauty that it represents. Another traditionally Middle Eastern name, I think it's time we brought this strong and masculine name to Western culture, too.

16 Apollo Giphy Greek: manly beauty This nod to Greek mythology feels both ancient and completely fresh; you're not likely to find another Apollo in your son's kindergarten class, but you wouldn't have to deal with mispronounciation either, since most people are at least nominally familiar with Zeus' son.

17 Ace Latin: unity Short and sweet, the name Ace calls to mind a spunky, fun-loving kid who just might be the star of the sports team. Single syllable names are skyrocketing in popularity, but so far this name is an underused gem.

18 Arlo Celtic: between two highlands Arlo is an adorable name for a baby boy, and yet is one that could realistically grow with him through childhood and into adulthood. Chalk another one up to the three- and four-letter moniker craze; these names are only getting more trendy.

19 Andrew Greek: strong It's appropriate that this name means "strong", because who doesn't know a consistent and reliable Andrew? Bonus points for parents: A plethora of nickname choices at your disposal, from Andy to Drew to Andre.

20 Angelo Giphy Italian: messenger Derived from the word "angel", this name is exotic and ethereal. Whether used in homage to Italian roots or simply because you like it, the name Angelo commands attention. (Just ask Adele, who chose it for her sweet son.)

21 Atlas Greek: a titan Another nod to Greek mythology that is fitting right in to hipster trends, Atlas is both darling and epic. This name would be a perfect compliment to a family who thinks outside the box.

22 Arrow English: an arrow Similar in style to Archer, this name evokes feelings of childhood adventure and strength. A little boy bearing this title is sure to be a bundle of curiosity and bravery.

23 Asher Hebrew: happy Once considered fringe, the name Asher has been climbing the baby name charts for the past ten years. The fact that this name's popularity is unique to our generation of children makes it feel nontraditional yet accessible at the same time.

24 Atticus Giphy Latin: from Attica Best known from the book To Kill a Mockingbird, the name Atticus is practically synonymous with integrity. If you're hoping your little one will fight for justice (and maybe turn out to be a literary hound to boot), this name might be for you.