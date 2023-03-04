Are you captivated by a certain red flower, or memories around red and orange campfires as a kid? Maybe you and your partner met in college, where wearing crimson or burgundy was a way of life. Color names for babies can be full of meaning, and names that mean red are no exception. Whether they’re pulled straight from nature and the elements, borrowed from other languages, or inspired by your baby’s hair color, there are so many names that mean red to choose from.

Naming your baby is kind of a big deal — you want to select something you’ll love for years to come, that will be meaningful to your child as they grow. But that means you’ll need as many options as possible to find the perfect moniker for your little one. Fortunately, there’s no shortage of beautiful, strong, unique names that mean red.

Girls’ names that mean red

You may not have heard this beautiful name before, but we bet you won’t stop thinking about it now. Aruna is a Sanskrit name meaning “crystalline reddish-brown.” Autumn: In 2021, Autumn was the 66th most popular baby name for girls in the U.S., according to the Social Security Administration. It conjures images of all the red and orange leaves in the fall, and has a wistful, cottagecore vibe.

kate_sept2004/E+/Getty Images

Ayuna is a Japanese name that means “red,” but in other languages can be translated to “one who is the planner.” So, if you want your little one to someone who charts their own destiny, this could be a fitting name choice. Cerise: Cerise is a stunning French name that means “cherry.” It seems poised for a big breakthrough, so maybe your little girl could start this trend.

Fans of Claire and Clara might take to this choice. Claret refers to a rich purplish red color, and can sometimes be used as an unofficial descriptor for Bordeaux wine. Coral: Whether you’re into water-related names or not, you’ve got to admit that Coral has a beautiful ring to it. Some of the most sought-after coral is a vibrant shade of red, and often used to make jewelry, though it is now endangered (and all the more precious).

A historic town in Tuscany named Siena was known for its red orange clay. Today, it’s known both as a beautiful baby girl’s name and that signature hue. Terra: If you happen to love earthy girl names, Terra might be the right fit for you. It means “earth,” but also calls to mind images of burnt red terracotta.

Boys’ names that mean red

Purple Collar Pet Photography/Moment/Getty Images

Adam: Adam is a Hebrew name meaning “son of the red Earth.” It’s familiar, so everyone will know how to say and spell it, and of course, it has strong religious ties if that’s meaningful to you.

In Roman mythology, Vulcan was the god of fire who was said to have invented metalworking. Today, it’s a masculine sounding name that conjures images of red-hot fires and forges. Zurab: Another form of the name Sohrab, Zurab can mean a few different things: “red water” or “illustrious.”

Unisex names that mean red

Cavan Images/Getty Images

Another “red-haired” moniker, Rowan is an Irish and Scottish name. While it used to be firmly situated as a boys’ name, it has begun gaining traction as a girls’ name too. Sorrell: Sorrell is a reddish brown color, and has been used as both a boys’ and girls’ name historically. It can also be spelled Sorrel.

What name will you choose for your little fire-starter? No matter which name comes out on top, one day your child is sure to appreciate all the effort you put in to choosing the perfect name for them.