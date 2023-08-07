Trying to choose a baby name you won’t regret feels like a daunting task, one that can have you feeling pulled every direction trying to find something you really love. Should we pick a name passed down from family, or opt for something more modern and unique? Something with a special meaning or related to a hobby or book you love? Color baby names are a category worth considering. Opting for a name inspired by a strong, confident color like red, or a calming, wistful blue might just be the move. Looking for a name that doesn’t scream masculine or feminine? There are unisex names inspired by colors that aren’t too boyish or girly. Or, you can lean into boy or girl names for even more choices.

Color names for boys

Brick: One of many baby names that mean red, Brick is a strong-sounding name that references one specific shade of the color.

Westend61/Westend61/Getty Images

Gray: A straight-up color name inspired by an in-between shade.

This is the Anglicized version of the Celtic name Odhran, which means “green.” Red: Like Gray, there’s no questioning that Red is a color-inspired baby name.

Color names for girls

Amber: A warm, golden name inspired by the prehistoric gemstones. It was majorly popular in the ‘80s and ‘90s and has tapered off since, but if you love it, we say go for it.

Guido Mieth/DigitalVision/Getty Images

Lilac: Lilac flowers are known for their gorgeous purple petals. If you like Lavender and Heather but they’re not quite right, maybe Lilac will do the trick.

Unisex color names

Alba: Alba is a unisex name meaning “white” or “dawn.”

Whatever name you choose for the new ray of light in your life, you’re sure to love it your whole life and theirs. Why? Because it’s theirs, of course.