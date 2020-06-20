30 Celeb Dads Who Are So Sweet With Their Kids

Between Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson performing a song from Moana for his toddler daughter, JAY-Z taking Blue Ivy to a basketball game, Chris Hemsworth surfing with kids, and John Legend documenting some quality family time on Instagram, there are so many sweet celeb dad moments with their kids to aww over.

Celebrity moms get a lot of attention, and for good reason, of course. It's tough to be in the limelight all the time and still give your undivided attention to the little people who lean on you so heavily. But it's also important to take a moment to celebrate the many devoted celebrity dads who are so smitten with their adorable little ones.

Whether it's Ryan Reynolds once saying that he's "sort of into" his children with Blake Lively or The Rock doing literally anything that he does with his kids, these famous dads are just the sweetest. No need to pick favorites here, folks. Really just all of these dads are busy loving on their littles and it's honestly just great to see in the many posts they have shared on social media over the years. So, without further ado, let us all collectively swoon over these cutie dads.

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson No matter what they may be to us, these celebs are "dad" first to their kids, even if they also happen to be the demigod Maui from Moana. After trying to explain to his super adorable daughter Tia that he voices one of her favorite characters, Johnson surrenders to being just "daddy" — and I'm just fine with that.

John Legend Chrissy Teigen gets a lot of media attention for being an outspoken and hilarious mama, but proud dad John Legend is always on the scene being a super dad and loving on his littles. This quarantine selfie of the whole fam is just one of many sweet moments he has documented.

David Beckham If you're against parents kissing their kids on the mouth, I honestly don't know what to tell you — and neither would David Beckham. Even since his kids have gotten older, Beckham has been showing them big love.

JAY-Z Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images The very cute Knowles-Carter family does everything together, including pushing one another when needed. In March, JAY-Z stepped up when Blue Ivy wanted to meet Lebron James at a Lakers game, telling her she needed to make the move herself if it was going to happen. Building kids up is such an important part of parenting that Jay is killing.

Neil Patrick Harris Good ole NPH is probably the world's cutest dad. Just look at him and his "girls" in this post.

Kanye West Don't let his grumpy face fool you, Kanye West clearly loves his kiddos — just look at this sweet cuddle moment Kim Kardashian posted.

Marky Wahlberg A man of many hats, Mark Wahlberg is also a dedicated daddy to his daughter Grace.

Chance the Rapper Chance the Rapper is no stranger to late nights and early mornings with his kids when no one will sleep.

Chris Hemsworth Chris Hemsworth isn't really one for posting too much about his little angel, but the two surf together and it's wholly too wholesome.

Stephen Curry Stephen Curry isn't just a baller on the court. He's also a baller dad to his two kiddos. This Easter post of the gang is just one of many examples of his dedication to his family.

Adam Levine Who says you can't be a rockstar on stage a rockstar dad to your kids, too? Not Adam Levine, that's for sure.

Lebron James Lebron James has been a vocal supporter of his kids since day one, regardless of what they need from him. Earlier this year, he appeared on his daughter's cooking show. We should all take a note.

Barack Obama When he's not busy being the world's best husband, President Barack Obama is loving all over his two little girls and it's honestly a gift to get to see it.

Mark Zuckerberg Aside from a little project called Facebook, Mark Zuckerberg is busy raising two kids and keeping them from becoming "spoiled." What does that look like in real life? Lots of hands-on time and "not giving them everything" they ask for, as Zuckerberg told the Money Manuel. Not an easy task, I assure you.

Prince Harry Pool/Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images There's no denying that Prince Harry has prioritized his sweet little family in recent years. His love for son, Archie, and daughter Lilibet runs deep, friends.

Will Smith With his sweet family always by his side, Will Smith is #DadGoals.

Andy Cohen Andy Cohen has been very vocal about his devotion to baby Ben ever since the little guy came into his life, and it's so touching.

Prince William Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Prince William is a proud papa of three tots with wife Kate Middleton and his love for that sweet family is clear whenever the group is seen together.

Ryan Reynolds While they keep their kids largely off of their Instagram pages, both Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively are open about their devotion to their kids. As Reynolds put it in an interview with Elle, "I kind of like my life. I’m really sort of into my children, which I know isn’t popular to say. It’s hard, three girls." How sweet is that?

Alec Baldwin There are seven, count 'em seven, Baldwinitos in the world and he is killing the game loving on all those littles and making dad jokes all over town.

Dax Shepard Whether he’s on the microphone hosting his hit podcast “Armchair Expert” or starring in films like the upcoming, PAW Patrol: The Movie, Dax Shepard always makes time for his two daughters with wife, Kristen Bell.

Travis Scott Craig Barritt/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Rapper Travis Scott is the father to a daughter, Stormi Webster, with Kylie Jenner. Somehow, it always seems like the silly little girl is always keeping her parents on their toes.

Anderson Cooper Anderson Cooper’s 1-year-old son, Wyatt, is too cute. Cooper has said that seeing his son’s face every day and watching him grow is the best present he could ever receive.

Dwyane Wade Retired basketball player Dwyane Wade is the outspoken father of four who supports his kids through everything imaginable.

Chip Gaines Fixer Upper star Chip Gaines certainly has his hands full when it comes to raising his five kids with wife, Joanna and juggling their home renovation empire. But if there is anyone to get the job done and look super cool while doing it, it’s Chip.

Alexis Ohanian Al Bello/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images You can count on Alexis Ohanian to sit on the courtsides and cheer on his wife, Serena Williams with their 3-year-old daughter, Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr. or “Olympia.”

Drake Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images After keeping his 3-year-old son, Adonis, out of the public eye for so long, Drake is the often seen doting on his little one.

Justin Timberlake When he isn’t making hit songs, Justin Timberlake is busy being the dad of two young sons with his wife, Jessica Biel.

Patrick Mahomes Patrick Mahones is a Super Bowl champion with his team, the Kansas City Chiefs. But he’s also a new dad to daughter, Sterling Skye, with his fiancée, Brittany Matthews.