20 Celeb Dads Who Are So Sweet With Their Kids — PHOTOS
Between Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson performing a song from Moana for his toddler daughter, JAY-Z taking Blue Ivy to a basketball game, Chris Hemsworth surfing with kids, and John Legend documenting some quality family time on Instagram, there are so many sweet celeb dad moments with their kids to aww over.
Celebrity moms get a lot of attention, and for good reason, of course. It's tough to be in the limelight all the time and still give your undivided attention to the little people who lean on you so heavily. But it's also important to take a moment to celebrate the many devoted celebrity dads who are so smitten with their adorable little ones.
Whether it's Ryan Reynolds once saying that he's "sort of into" his children with Blake Lively or The Rock doing literally anything that he does with his kids, these famous dads are just the sweetest. No need to pick favorites here, folks. Really just all of these dads are busy loving on their littles and it's honestly just great to see in the many posts they have shared on social media over the years. So, without further ado, let us all collectively swoon over these cutie dads.
Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson As Maui
No matter what they may be to us, these celebs are "dad" first to their kids, even if they also happen to be the demigod Maui from Moana. After trying to explain to his super adorable daughter Tia that he voices one of her favorite characters, Johnson surrenders to being just "daddy" — and I'm just fine with that.
John Legend Is Super Dad
David Beckham Kissing His Babies
If you're against parents kissing their kids on the mouth, I honestly don't know what to tell you — and neither would David Beckham. Even since his kids have gotten older, Beckham has been showing them big love.
JAY-Z Supporting Blue Ivy
The very cute Knowles-Carter family does everything together, including pushing one another when needed. In March, JAY-Z stepped up when Blue Ivy wanted to meet Lebron James at a Lakers game, telling her she needed to make the move herself if it was going to happen. Building kids up is such an important part of parenting that Jay is killing.
Neil Patrick Harris, AKA World's Cutest Dad
Kanye West With His Girls
Marky Mark Is Daddy
Chance the Rapper
Chris Hemsworth Isn't Just A Movie Superhero
Stephen Curry
Adam Levine Only Has Eyes For His Kids
Lebron James, A Supportive Dad
Barack Obama Is President Of Fatherhood
Mark Zuckerberg Loves His Kids
Aside from a little project called Facebook, Mark Zuckerberg is busy raising two kids and keeping them from becoming "spoiled." What does that look like in real life? Lots of hands-on time and "not giving them everything" they ask for, as Zuckerberg told the Money Manuel. Not an easy task, I assure you.
Prince Harry Loves Little Archie
There's no denying that Prince Harry has prioritized his sweet little family in recent years. His love for baby Archie runs deep, friends.
Will Smith Is The Fresh Prince Of Fatherhood
Andy Cohen & Baby Ben
Andy Cohen has been very vocal about his devotion to baby Ben ever since the little guy came into his life, and it's so touching.
Prince William & Kids
Prince William is a proud papa of three tots with wife Kate Middleton and his love for that sweet family is clear whenever the group is seen together.
Ryan Reynolds Is "Sort Of Into" His Kids
While they keep their kids largely off of their Instagram pages, both Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively are open about their devotion to their kids. As Reynolds put it in an interview with Elle, "I kind of like my life. I’m really sort of into my children, which I know isn’t popular to say. It’s hard, three girls." How sweet is that?
Alec Baldwin & Fam
There are six, count 'em six, Baldwinitos in the world and he is killing the game loving on all those littles and making dad jokes all over town.