What Your Partner's Parenting Style Will Be, Based On Their Zodiac Sign

If you're planning and/or preparing to parent with your partner, it's a good idea to at least get an idea of how they're going to go about raising a chid. After all, you want to make sure the two of you are on the same page. I know I did when I was holding a positive pregnancy test in my hand. Would my partner be a passive parent? Helicopter? Playful and energetic? It might not be an exact science, but I really believe you can figure out your partner’s parenting style based on their Zodiac sign.

Sure, the Zodiac isn’t the end-all-be-all when it comes to predicting your future. But ask anyone who's read their horoscope and they'll tell you that it's not exactly, you know, wrong. And if your partner happens to exhibit the personality traits related to their sign, maybe it’s a bit more on the nose than you think. Even a broken clock is right twice a day, and in the life of a parent being right twice a day is a solid win.

My husband is a Sagittarius, and he definitely exhibits a few of the traits said to be associated with his sign. And then there's me: the one that can be rather messy (although I prefer an organized mess) a la your typical Virgo. So maybe there is a little something to this whole Zodiac thing, right? Then again, maybe it’s all coincidence. Either way, it doesn't hurt to exhaust all your options when trying to make sure you and your partner will end up on the same parenting page. So, without further ado, here’s what your partner’s parenting style might be like, based solely on their Zodiac sign:

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18) Giphy Type: The Unpredictable Parent This friendly air sign is always up for surprising you, so chances are they’ll be the type to enjoy surprising their family, too. Expect an Aquarius parent to be the kind to book a trip to Disney World for the family without actually consulting anyone. It could be a blast, yes, but it could be terrible if you’re the type of person who relies on meticulous planning.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20) Giphy Type: Parent Most Likely To Build A Fort Pisces love to have fun. A Pisces parent is going to be the sort that will get in the sand box with your kid and follow the lead of your child’s imagination. Pisces are selfless, loving parents and rather than disappoint their child, they’ll do whatever it takes to build a beautiful world for them. Yes, even if it's out of toothpicks.

Aries (March 21- April 19) Giphy Type: The Parent That Will Always Require Health Insurance Aries folks are the fearless type. You know, the ones that you see bungee jumping, riding across the country on a motorcycle, or taking their kids mountain climbing at the tender age of 5. These natural daredevils love adventure, and they will certainly want to take you and the little ones along for the ride.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20) Giphy Type: The Parent That Puts Their Foot Down A Taurus parent is a patient one. They will watch their kids do all sorts of things they may not like, but they won't say a word. That is, of course, at least not at first. They're patient, to be sure, but if you test a Taurus they will undoubtedly set limits. Once those limits have been established, there’s no way of getting them to change. Could be a positive, though, since someone’s got to make the rules, right?

Gemini (May 21 - June 20) Giphy Type: The Parent That Goes With The Flow A Gemini isn't really big on decision making. They like to leave the choices to someone else. More than anything, they’re just good at letting you know what they want, and then adapting to the situation accordingly. What does that mean for your kids? They may be a pushover, and your kids will undoubtedly love this, because rarely will they be up for playing bad cop.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22) Giphy Type: The Helicopter Parent Those born under the Cancer sign tend to be big worriers. While not unreasonably so, they do tend to root out the potential dangers in any situation and make decisions based on the worst case scenario. But you know what? They’re also incredibly fierce protectors. They will always keep your family safe, and that’s never a bad thing.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22) Giphy Type: The Party Parent A Leo doesn’t want to be just any parent. They’ve got to be the “cool” parent. Leo’s love the limelight and they’ll totally be the type to befriend all of their friend’s kids and probably embarrass the heck out of their own children. It can be a good thing, though, since it means they’ll have better insight into who their kids hang with.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22) Giphy Type: The Vicarious Overachiever A Virgo is a perfectionists. While kind-hearted and calm, they are often a bit hypercritical. They really want the best for their kids, but sometimes "the best" can be a little much. For them, success means striving for it from the start, and they may want to place their child in the best schools and activities, regardless. They might push occasionally, but they’re not beyond reason and will totally slow their roll if you let them know what’s up.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22) Giphy Type: The Peacemaker A Libra is diplomatic as hell (it’s all in the scales, after all). They also hate to argue and hate any strife within the household. A Libra is good to have around as the kid’s referees, though. Plus they tend to be pretty charming, so you and your kids will both usually appreciate their presence in your lives.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21) Giphy Type: The Parent Who Will Out-Annoy Your Kid Scorpios are passionate people. They will find a position on anything and stick to it, everyone else be damned. They’ll also be great at defending the complete opposite position your kid has on anything, and will duel them to the death (or more like to bedtime) on it. It will provide you with endless entertainment, until your partner turns their magical lawyer-like powers on you.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21) Giphy Type: The Fun Parent A Sagittarius parent is wonderful when they're in good spirits, which they often tend to be. They like to have fun, enjoy a good pillow fight or tickle attack, and will be the first ones going down the slide with your kid at the local park. But when they’re not feeling it, they aren’t shy about letting you know. In other words, they can be a big forward and unapologetic, and that may take some time to get used to when it comes to parenting.