How To Watch 'A Muppet Family Christmas' This Holiday Season

Some holiday specials are seriously underappreciated. Everyone is all about Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer, and Frosty The Snowman, and How The Grinch Stole Christmas. I love each and every one of those holiday specials too, don't get me wrong. But there's one particularly nostalgic pick from my own childhood that does not get nearly as much attention it deserves. Let me tell you how to watch A Muppet Family Christmas, because it truly has everything you could possibly want. Not the least of which is incredible style inspiration from Miss Piggy herself.

The 1987 made-for-TV special A Muppet Family Christmas never seems to have taken off in popularity as others have (even other Muppet specials, to be honest). Many families have gotten cozy on the couch to catch The Muppet Christmas Carol from 1992 featuring Michael Caine as Ebenezer Scrooge and Kermit the Frog as Bob Cratchit, which they can stream on Disney+ this year. Not so with A Muppet Family Christmas, perhaps because it doesn't have the same human star power.

But it has muppet star power in spades. Because A Muppet Family Christmas features the entire cast of The Muppets, like Kermit the Frog, Fozzy Bear, and Miss Piggy alongside many cast members of Sesame Street. Which means Big Bird and Oscar the Grouch end up singing Christmas carols with Gonzo and the Swedish Chef.

Oh yes... and even the Fraggles make an appearance. A delight to every 80's kid on the planet.

'A Muppet Family Christmas' special is one of the forgotten classics.

So how does a person go about watching this 47-minute-long holiday special? Well, it is not available on Disney+, Netflix, or Amazon Prime, unfortunately, but you can watch the entire special in its entirety on YouTube for free right here.

Before you commit to watching it, you might want to know why it's so great beyond all of the nostalgia. The special follows the Muppet gang as they head to Fozzy's grandmother's country house for the holidays... all but Miss Piggy who is on a fashion photo shoot (of course) and will meet them there. Fozzy's grandmother didn't know they were coming, was in fact, planning on heading to Hawaii to go surfing, and had rented the house to the Sesame Street gang and, unbeknownst to her, a few Fraggles in the basement.

Everyone gets snowed in, Fozzy meets a snowman comedian, Miss Piggy arrives late to the party in a dreamy Dr. Zhivago-inspired ensemble in a dog sled with a man dressed as a Canadian mountie. There's singing and comedy and it is the best thing ever.

Don't believe me? Watch it for yourself.